Moody's downgrades TELUS' rating to Baa2: outlook is stable

Toronto, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded TELUS Corporation's ("TELUS") senior unsecured notes ratings to Baa2 from Baa1, senior unsecured shelf rating to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1, and affirmed the company's Prime-2 (P-2) senior unsecured commercial paper rating. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

"The downgrade reflects the company's willingness to tolerate high financial leverage through a number of debt funded acquisitions and spectrum purchases", said Peter Adu, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: TELUS Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: TELUS Corporation

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: TELUS Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

TELUS' Baa2 senior unsecured rating benefits from: (1) a strong business profile supported by its position as Canada's second largest telecommunications service provider, which is enhanced with diversification into complementary businesses; (2) a strong track record of execution, including prudent network investments; (3) expectations for good revenue growth through 2024 - low single digit in Wireless and Wireline, mid single digit in Health Services, mid single digit in Agriculture, and double digit in TELUS International; and (4) rational, oligopolistic competition, supported a regulatory framework that favors facilities-based competition and restricts foreign ownership. The rating is constrained by: (1) high Debt/EBITDA of 3.9x for 2022 and challenges reducing the metric below 3.5x by the end of 2024; (2) increasing wireless competition from large peers and regional players; (3) geographic concentration of its wireline footprint; which will be exposed to increased competition from the merger between Rogers Communications Inc. (Baa1 ratings under review) and Shaw Communications Inc. (Baa2 ratings under review); and (4) ongoing need to balance cash flow among dividend payments, network investments, and spectrum purchases.

TELUS has shown aggression with financial policy over time, which raises governance risk and drives the rating downgrade. The company has consistently moved Debt/EBITDA above 3x in small increments since 2018 mostly due to debt funded acquisitions and spectrum purchases while no commitment to deleveraging has been demonstrated.

TELUS has good liquidity through 2023. Sources approximate C$3.5 billion while the company has C$500 million of notes maturing and C$1.46 billion of commercial paper outstanding in this time frame. Liquidity is supported by C$974 million of cash at December 31, 2022, expected free cash flow of about C$750 million over the next 12 months, C$1.29 billion of availability (after accounting for commercial paper outstanding) under its C$2.75 billion revolving credit facility that expires in April 2026, and C$500 million available under its C$600 million receivables securitization program that expires on December 31, 2024. TELUS' revolving credit facility backstops its commercial paper program. The facility provides for same day availability of funding and there are no material adverse change provisions. TELUS is expected to maintain good headroom under its financial covenants at all times - (a) consolidated leverage ratio not to exceed 4.25:1 (was 3.63x at December 31, 2022); and (b) consolidated coverage ratio not to be less than 2.0:1 (was 7.85x at December 31, 2022).

The outlook is stable because Moody's expects TELUS to remain a strong operator despite increasing competition, and that the company will continue to invest in fiber and 5G to enhance its competitive position while reducing Debt/EBITDA below 3.5x by the end of 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if the company's operating fundamentals continue to improve, including positive growth in subscribers, revenue and EBITDA while sustaining Debt/EBITDA below 3x and FCF/TD towards 10%.

The rating could be downgraded if the company's ability to sufficiently monetize its spectrum assets and execute its growth strategy were challenged or financial policies continue to tolerate high Debt/EBITDA such that the metric is sustained above 3.5x and FCF/TD below 0% for an extended period.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393391. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, TELUS is a leading telecommunications service provider in Canada.

