Moody's downgrades THGO's CFR to B2 from B1; outlook stable

London, November 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of THG Operations Holdings Limited (THGO or the company) to B2 from B1. In addition the rating agency downgraded the company's probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD and rating of the company's guaranteed senior secured bank credit facilities comprising a EUR600 million term loan B and GBP170 million revolving credit facility (RCF) to B2 from B1. The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Moody's view that lower profit growth in 2023 than the rating agency previously expected in combination with higher gross borrowings will result in the THGO's credit metrics remaining weaker than Moody's consider acceptable to maintain a B1 CFR for the company.

The year to date results of the company's listed parent THG PLC have been adversely affected by compressed gross margins, notably within the company's Nutrition division, as it chose to limit price increases despite high input cost inflation. As a consequence, and considering the weak consumer sentiment across many markets as the company enters its peak trading season, Moody's expects THG's full year company-adjusted EBITDA to be towards the lower end of its publicly guided range of GBP100 million to GBP130 million, materially lower than the GBP161 million recorded in 2021.

While Moody's base case is that the company's 2023 EBITDA can grow strongly to more than GBP150 million, this is below the rating agency's initial expectations for 2022 and well short of its previous 2023 base case. After factoring in the company's recently drawn GBP156 million new loan as well as lease liabilities of more than GBP350 million, the company's gross debt exceeds GBP1 billion. As such, Moody's forecasts that the company's Moody's-adjusted gross leverage will remain close to 7x at the end of 2023, considerably higher than the 5.5x level the agency considers the maximum acceptable for THGO to have a B1 rating.

More positively, Moody's considers that THGO has good liquidity, thanks to a sizeable cash balance on THG's consolidated Balance Sheet, which the rating agency expects to be in the region of GBP500 million at the end of this year. This is despite Moody's expectations that THG will in 2022 once more have negative free cash flow of over GBP200 million, broadly similar to the outflows in both 2020 and 2021 and that its free cash flow will remain negative in 2023, albeit likely to a materially lower extent than in 2022. This year's negative free cash flow is largely offset by the proceeds of the new loan, which means net debt at the end of 2022 will remain broadly in line with Moody's previous expectations. The rating agency considers this positive in terms of liquidity management.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

THGO is the company at the top of the operational sub-group that was established in 2019 (i.e. pre-IPO) and is the borrower in respect of the B2 rated EUR600 million equivalent term loan B and GBP170 million RCF put in place that year, as well as the GBP156 million new loan facilities signed in October this year. These pari-passu senior secured facilities have medium dated maturities (December 2024 and 2026 for the RCF and Term Loan B respectively and October 2025 for the new borrowing) and benefit from guarantees from material subsidiaries and THGO's immediate parent, THG Intermediate Opco Limited.

LIQUIDITY

THG's cash balances are sizeable in the context of around GBP650 million funded debt. While the extent to which cash is held by companies outside the THGO borrowing group is not disclosed, Moody's working assumption is that any such funds would be available to support THGO and operating companies if necessary. On this basis, there is a significant cushion for working capital management as well as further negative free cash flow in 2023. The rating agency expects the company to maintain at least good liquidity over the next 12-18 months, and to have no need to draw its RCF during this time. Moody's does not expect the company to make any material acquisitions within this time frame unless it was able to raise equity to fund them.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

THG's online focus means that its revenue continues to benefit from the systemic shift of consumer spending away from physical retail stores. While Moody's expects overall online retail sales growth to ease back from the highs of the pandemic, the rating agency expects that companies like THG which are growing from a relatively modest base and benefit from wide geographic diversification to sustain strong year-on-year growth in 2023 and beyond.

At the time of the IPO THG's governance structure was unusual for a publicly listed company in several ways, including the dual role of Matthew Moulding as Executive Chairman and CEO, his right to veto hostile takeovers for three years post IPO, and his position as the company's landlord as well its largest shareholder.

Since then the company has appointed an independent non-executive Chairman and Mr Moulding has agreed to relinquished the veto rights if and when the company to steps up from a Standard Stock Market listing to a Premium one, and the resultant eligibility for FTSE index inclusion should be positive for future access to equity capital.

Moody's recognises that even before the IPO the executive team had been subject to the scrutiny of non-executive directors and several institutional shareholders. However, notwithstanding the progress being made on governance, including appointments of additional independent non-executive directors this year, the current concentrated ownership, particularly in the hands of executive management, is seen as moderately negative by Moody's.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that over the next 12 months cost headwinds in the Nutrition division will reverse and therefore support strong profit growth and deleveraging. The stable outlook also reflects the rating agency's expectation that the company will maintain at least good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider upgrading the ratings if the company's Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin recovers towards the historic level of around 9% while it maintains strong organic revenue growth. Quantitatively this would equate to an ability to sustain Moody's-adjusted gross leverage well below 5.5x. Moreover, an upgrade would likely require the company to generate positive free cash flows, maintain good liquidity, and demonstrate conservative financial policies.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the company fails to generate growth in profitability such that the ratings agency considers the company's Moody's-adjusted gross leverage will not be on a trajectory to reduce to sustainably below 6.0x within the next 18 months. A negative rating action could be appropriate before then if the company's good liquidity were to deteriorate due to a sizeable depletion of the company's cash balances, or if contrary to Moody's current expectations the company raised additional debt to fund acquisitions.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

THG PLC is headquartered in Manchester, England and has a diverse range of e-commerce focused activities, and certain associated manufacturing facilities. Its largest brands lookfantastic.com and myprotein.com operate in the beauty and wellness retail segments respectively.

The company listed on the London Stock Exchange in September 2020 and has a current market capitalisation of around GBP0.8 billion. In 2021 the company reported revenues of GBP2.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA of GBP161 million. 41% of revenue was generated in the UK, 21% elsewhere in Europe, 19% in the US, and 19% in the rest of the world.

