Moody's downgrades THOM Europe's rating to B3, outlook negative

Paris, April 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded THOM Europe S.A.S.'s (THOM
Europe) corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and its probability
of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD. Moody's
has also downgraded the instrument ratings of THOM Europe's €90
million RCF maturing in July 2023 and its €565 million term loan
B maturing in July 2024 to B3 from B2. The outlook has been changed
to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the Coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. This shock will significantly
affect the jewellery sector given its discretionary nature and sensitivity
to consumers' confidence.
Because of the Coronavirus outbreak, THOM Europe's leverage
will remain higher than 5.5x for a prolonged period of time,
and a level Moody's considers less commensurate with a B2 rating.
Most of its stores are likely to remain closed for an unknown period of
time, causing meaningful losses that are unlikely to be offset by
stronger online sales. This is despite the announcements by most
European governments of several financial measures to support corporates,
which will help limit the negative effects during the lockdown period.
Moody's expects THOM Europe's debt/EBITDA ratio will deteriorate
in fiscal year 2021, rising to about 6-7x under Moody's
projections, and its free cash flows (FCF) is likely to turn negative,
on a Moody's-adjusted basis. While results may improve
in subsequent years as the disruption related to Coronavirus subsides,
Moody's expects French and Italian economies to slow down,
which will constrain THOM Europe's earnings growth and cash flow
generation.
On the positive side, THOM Europe's liquidity is adequate.
It had €83 million of cash in March 2020 and a €90 million undrawn
RCF, which matures in July 2023. Apart from the RCF,
there is no significant term debt maturity until July 2024, when
the term loan will mature.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
Hema of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The CFR is assigned to THOM Europe S.A.S.,
which is the holding company and the top entity of the restricted group.
The capital structure includes a senior secured Term Loan B worth €565
million maturing in July 2024 and a €90 million RCF maturing in July
2023, both rated B3. Under the terms of the loan agreement
and the intercreditor agreement, the RCF and the term loan rank
pari passu. These facilities benefit from a guarantee from guarantors
representing at least 80% of the group's EBITDA. Both instruments
are secured, on a first-priority basis, by certain
share pledges, intercompany receivables, bank accounts and
certain trademarks. However, we caution that there are significant
limitations on the enforcement of the guarantees and collateral under
French law.
The probability of default rating of B3-PD reflects the use of
a 50% family recovery assumption, reflecting a capital structure,
including bank debt and loose covenants, with RCF lenders relying
only on one maintenance covenant.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that the coronavirus outbreak
is likely to increase THOM Europe's leverage and weaken its FCF
generation in fiscal year 2020, although the magnitude of the deterioration
remains uncertain so far. Even though sales should pick up when
the epidemic will subside, and the group's stores reopen,
the coronavirus could have longer-lasting negative effects on customer
demand if consumer confidence falls further, or economic conditions
worsen.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
The rating agency could downgrade THOM Europe if it sustains a Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA above 6.5x, if its Moody's-adjusted
FCF remains significantly negative or if liquidity weakens. Such
a scenario could unfold if stores do not reopen in the coming months or
if economic conditions worsen materially in France or in Italy over the
next 12-18 months.
Although the probability of an upgrade is limited for the moment,
Moody's could upgrade THOM Europe if its Moody's-adjusted (gross)
debt/EBITDA falls below 5.5x on a sustainable basis and its FCF
generation becomes again significantly positive. This could occur
if THOM Europe's sales recover quickly and sustainably at the end
of the coronavirus epidemic, enabling it to grow its EBITDA more
quickly than Moody's currently forecasts.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Paris, France, THOM Europe is one of the
leading jewellery and watch retail chains in Europe, with €737
million of revenue in fiscal year 2019. THOM Europe's business
model is based on directly operated stores, mostly located in shopping
malls. Its main banners — Histoire d'Or, Marc Orian
and Stroili — have a long-established history in France and
Italy as generalist jewellery retailers. As of 30 September 2019,
the group directly operated 1,036 stores and four e-commerce
websites.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Vincent Gusdorf, CFA
VP-Sr Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
Jeanine Arnold
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
