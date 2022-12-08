Moody's downgrades TKC's CFR to Caa1; outlook negative

Toronto, December 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded TKC Holdings, Inc.'s ("TKC") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, the probability of default rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, the senior secured ratings to B2 from B1 and the senior unsecured rating to Caa2 from Caa1. At the same time, Moody's changed the outlook to negative from stable.

"The downgrade reflects Moody's expectations of weak liquidity and very high financial leverage as reduced inmate spending and persistent cost inflation cause weakness in TKC's operating performance", said Mikhil Mahore, a Moody's analyst.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: TKC Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD2) from B1 (LGD2)

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 (LGD2) from B1 (LGD2)

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: TKC Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

TKC's CFR is constrained by: (1) weak liquidity; (2) very high financial leverage at over 11x in 2023; (3) Moody's expectations of weak operating performance in 2023 as a result of reduced inmate spending and stubborn cost inflation; (4) aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership; and (5) a volume-based business exposed to social risks linked to prison policy reform and an ongoing modest but steady decline in the US incarcerated population.

The company benefits from: (1) good revenue visibility supported by multiyear contracts; (2) a strong market position in its commissary and food service businesses, providing competitive advantages in pricing and bidding processes; and (3) ongoing outsourcing trend as local and state governments seek operational efficiencies.

TKC has weak liquidity, with sources of cash around $93 million, compared to about $40 million of uses until the end of 2023. Sources consist of about $43 million in cash on hand at September 2022, and almost full availability under the $50 million revolving credit facility (less letters of credit) expiring 2026. Uses of liquidity include $9 million of mandatory term loan amortization and Moody's expectation of free cash flow consumption of about $30 million until the end of 2023, and periodic drawings under the revolver to fund working capital. Moody's expects the company to PIK the interest on its $320 million TKC Midco 1, LLC (Holdco) PIK notes in 2023 and 2024 to conserve liquidity. Moody's expects the company to use their revolving credit facility during the year to cover working capital needs. The revolving credit facility has a springing covenant based on a maximum net leverage ratio of 5.15x when drawings exceed 35% of total borrowing capacity. Moody's expects at least 15% covenant cushion in the next four quarters. The company has limited ability to generate alternate liquidity from asset sales.

The B2 rating on TKC's senior secured credit facilities ($525 million first lien term loan and $425 million first lien notes, both due May 2028, and $50 million revolver due May 2026) reflects their priority ranking in the capital structure and benefit from loss absorption cushion provided by the company's senior unsecured notes but Moody's views that the PIK toggle Holdco notes due 2027 would not provide meaningful loss absorption cushion in the event of a default. The Caa2 rating on the $675 million senior unsecured notes due 2029 reflects contractual subordination to the first lien facilities.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that operating performance could remain pressured in the next 12-18 months if inflation stays elevated, which could further weaken liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

TKC's ratings could be upgraded if liquidity, free cash flow and operating performance improve.

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity erodes through greater than expected cash flow burn, operating performance deteriorates, market position weakens or if the likelihood of a distressed exchange transaction increases.

TKC is a leading provider of commissary, food service, and related products to the corrections industry across the United States. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and is owned by funds affiliated with H.I.G. Capital.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

