Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades TPC to Caa1 as weak C4 prices challenge recovery after fire; outlook negative.

21 Sep 2020

New York, September 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded the Corporate Family Rating of TPC Group Inc. ("TPC") to Caa1 from B2. Moody's also downgraded the rating on the company's senior secured notes to Caa1. These actions conclude the review for downgrade that began on December 10, 2019 following the explosion and fire that destroyed the company's Port Neches facility. The outlook is negative.

"While TPC is on track to replace its lost capacity with a tolling agreement at other facility, low C4 prices along with uncertainty over the timing of insurance payments are challenging the company's ability to fully recover after the explosion and fire that destroyed its Port Neches facility last year," stated John Rogers Senior Vice President at Moody's and lead analyst on TPC.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: TPC Group Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B2

.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B2-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: TPC Group Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative from Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of TPC's ratings reflects its poor financial performance in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, roughly $118 million of Port Neches' related costs that will not be covered by insurance, including third party claims that will exceed available insurance coverage, the slow return of storage and terminalling operations at Port Neches site after the fire, and potential delays in receiving insurance payments. Given the coronavirus and the slow recovery of the US and global economies, many commodity prices are expected to remain relatively weak through 2021, limiting upside in volumes and profitability in several of TPC's main products -- butadiene, isobutene, MTBE and HR-PIB. This is also expected to limit free cash flow through 2021 as well.

Moody's noted that the working capital benefit from lower product prices has been used to fund cash outlays related to Port Neches. In the first half of 2020, cash outflows related to working capital increased by $28 million, despite a $66 million drop in accounts receivable and inventory.

The reduced profitability in 2020 has caused net leverage to increase dramatically from 3.6x at the end of 2019 to 6.2x at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Net leverage is expected to increase to well over 10x by the end of 2020. The aforementioned metrics include Moody's standard adjustments to financial statements, which add roughly $229 million to debt and $68 million to EBITDA. Due to the high level of annual rent expense ($59 million) Moody's adjusted leverage is actually weaker than credit metrics based on the reported numbers adjusted only for extraordinary items. Leverage excluding Moody's adjustments was 8.0x on June 30, 2020. Moody's does not adjust EBITDA for the changes in commodity prices.

While many chemical companies are expected to experience unusually weak metrics in 2020 due to the pandemic, most are generating good free cash flow due to working capital benefits. TPC is experiencing both very weak metrics and negative free cash flow. Moody's noted that TPC's working capital benefit from lower product prices has been used to fund cash outlays related to Port Neches. In the first half of 2020, cash outflows related to working capital were $28 million, despite a $66 million drop in accounts receivable and inventory.

In the first quarter of 2020, TPC negotiated a $70 million term loan to provide additional liquidity to bridge the gap between the payment of expenses and the receipt of insurance proceeds. However, this facility will mature in August 2021 and greatly reduce the company's liquidity, as free cash flow is expected to be challenged in 2021 as well.

TPC liquidity is weak due to the lack of meaningful free cash flow generation, the differential between cash outflows stemming from the Port Neches incident and the timing and size of insurance payments, and the maturity of the $70 million term loan in August of 2021. While the company had a cash balance of over $112 million as of June 30, 2020, its $200 million ABL facility has very limited availability. TPC is maintaining availability at just over $12.5 million to avoid triggering the springing financial covenant, which it is not in compliance with. The outstanding balance of ABL is at $34.5 million and any collateral benefit from increases in selling prices or volumes would be offset by corresponding increases in working capital and not provide the company with additional liquidity. TPC negotiated the $70 million term loan in the first quarter of 2020 to provide additional liquidity and bridge the gap between the payment of expenses and the receipt of insurance proceeds. This facility is pari passu with the existing notes but will mature in August 2021 and greatly reduce the company's liquidity, as free cash flow is expected to be negative through mid 2021.

Moody's noted that TPC may be able to replace much of the C4 processing capacity at Port Neches with additional capacity at TPC's Houston site and a long term tolling agreement with another company. TPC expects to be able to meet all of its contractual commitments for processing C4s in the first half of 2021. This should replace more than half of the lost profitability from the Port Neches operations. In addition, if TPC can negotiate a long term tolling agreement, it could potentially eliminate the need to rebuild the Port Neches' capacity, which would allow the company to negotiate a settlement with insurers and potentially de-lever the balance sheet. However, the timing of such an event is extremely difficult to predict.

The negative outlook reflects the potential for a further increase in liabilities that are not covered by insurance over the next six to nine months along with the significant drop in liquidity once the term loan matures in August 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely to be considered until profitability and liquidity meaningfully improve. An upgrade would be considered once the company has no debt maturities over the next two years, liabilities and expected future cash outflows related to the Port Neches incident decline below $30 million, leverage declines below 6.0x and free cash flow is expected to be maintained above $20 million per year. A downgrade would be considered if TPC has not refinanced or extended the maturity of its term loan by the end of the first quarter of 2021 and free cash flow in 2021 is expected to be negative.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors are important considerations in TPC's credit quality, especially since the explosion and fire at its Port Neches facility in November 2019. In addition, the company is exposed to elevated environmental and social risks typical of commodity petrochemical companies. TPC has above average environmental risk as most products they produce are highly flammable, significant exposure to humans is hazardous and one of its largest products, butadiene, is a carcinogen. The explosion and fire at TPC's Port Neches facility in November 2019 resulted in unauthorized emissions from the fire and a discharge of butadiene into the area surrounding the plant after the fire was extinguished. Per TPC, monitoring results after the event did not show emissions at concentrations expected to implicate human health concerns. The Texas state attorney general's office has filed a lawsuit against the company due to the Port Neches incident and prior discharges in 2018 and 2019. The November 2019 incident resulted in damage to several thousand buildings, and people in the area near the plant were evacuated on two separate occasions. In addition, the company is a defendant in 26 lawsuits and 5 class action lawsuits. The ultimate cost of these third party claims is likely to be well in excess of the company's $100 million insurance policy; as of 6/30/20, the company had received $85 million under this policy. TPC's governance risks are also above average as the board is controlled by insiders, reduced financial disclosure requirements as a private company and higher leverage compared to most public companies.

TPC Group Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a processor of crude C4 hydrocarbons (primarily butadiene, butene-1, isobutylene) and differentiated isobutylene derivatives. The company operates through two business segments: C4 Processing and Performance Products (PP). Revenues can range from less than $1.0 to $1.6 billion depending on commodity prices and production volumes. TPC is owned by private equity funds managed by First Reserve Management, L.P. and SK Capital Partners.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

John Rogers
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Moodys.com