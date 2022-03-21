Moody's downgrades TPC's ratings to Caa3 following limited default

New York, March 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded TPC Group Inc.'s ("TPC's") ratings to Caa3 following the limited default due to a missed interest payment on its secured debt. Moody's downgraded the Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa3 from Caa1, the Probability of Default Rating to Caa3-PD/LD from Caa1-PD, the first lien priming notes to B3 from B2, and first lien notes to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook is negative.

TPC entered into a forbearance agreement with its lenders in early February after the missed interest payment; this agreement was recently extended till April 18, 2022, and may be extended further. As part of the forbearance agreement, the company has issued $52 million in additional priming notes to a select group of noteholders. While the company and its private equity sponsors continue to work with noteholders to find a favorable resolution to the missed interest payment and to restructure the company's debt, the delays in reaching a solution are a negative for the credit. The downgrade to Caa3 reflect the fact that in bankruptcy, noteholders could be required to take a meaningful haircut to outstanding debt at TPC, given the uncertainty over future cash outflows related to the explosion and fire at TPC's Port Neches facility in November 2019.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: TPC Group Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD/LD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured Global Notes, Downgraded to B3 (LGD2) from B2 (LGD2)

....Gtd Senior Secured Global Notes, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD4) from Caa2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: TPC Group Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

TPC's Caa3 CFR reflects expectations for a debt restructuring or bankruptcy following its missed interest payment, as well as tightening liquidity. It also reflects Moody's view of an average recovery on TPC's debt given the value of the business and the potential proceeds from its insurance policies. While the company's financial performance has been unusually weak since the pandemic, Moody's expects a meaningful recovery in 2022 due to higher C4 Processing volumes owing to ongoing improvements at its facilities, and increased profitability in the Performance Products segment. Demand across its portfolio is expected to improve relative to 2021 and increase enough to get the company closer to cash flow breakeven for the full year. However, there continues to be significant uncertainty over cash outflows related to third party claims from the Port Neches incident.

Liquidity is weak as the company's missed interest payment is beyond the grace period and it is operating under a waiver from noteholders. If the company and the Ad Hoc Group representing noteholders does not come to an agreement on revising the capital structure, TPC will likely file for, or be pushed into, bankruptcy fairly quickly.

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty over the recovery for noteholders until a formal agreement with the Ad Hoc Group is reached or it files for bankruptcy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

TPC's ratings could be upgraded should it successfully achieve an out of bankruptcy restructuring of its debt maturities, which results in a sustainable level of debt and interest expense going forward with an adequate liquidity profile.

TPC's probability of default rating could be downgraded to D should it pursue a formal reorganization under US Bankruptcy Code.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

TPC Group Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a processor of crude C4 hydrocarbons (primarily butadiene, butene-1, isobutene) and differentiated isobutene derivatives. The company operates through two business segments: C4 Processing and Performance Products (PP). Revenues can range from less than $1.0 to $1.6 billion depending on commodity prices and production volumes. TPC is owned by private equity funds managed by First Reserve Management, L.P. and SK Capital Partners.

