Moody's downgrades TPx's rating to Caa1, appends '/LD' to PDR on concluded distressed exchange

New York, March 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded U.S. Telepacific Corp.'s ("TPx") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3. Moody's affirmed TPx's Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and appended the PDR with a limited default (LD) designation to reflect the conclusion of TPx's amendment to its credit facility agreement which Moody's views as a distressed exchange. Moody's assigned a Caa1 to TPx's new amended first lien senior secured term loan and senior secured revolver. Moody's downgraded the rating on the company's previous senior secured facilities to Caa1 from B3 and these will be withdrawn. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

In February, TPx amended its senior secured facilities agreement to extend the maturity on its revolver and bank loans by three years to 2025 and 2026 respectively. The amendment also provided for interest payment on the term loan to be paid in kind (PIK) for a period of two years at the sole option of the company. Moody's views this amendment as amounting to a distressed exchange, which under Moody's definition is a default.

The downgrade and the change of outlook to negative reflect the high leverage Moody's expects TPx to operate with for the coming 12-18 months as well as the weak liquidity profile of the company.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: U.S. Telepacific Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: U.S. Telepacific Corp.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa1 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Caa1 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: U.S. Telepacific Corp.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD /LD (/LD appended)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: U.S. Telepacific Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

TPx's Caa1 CFR reflects the company's high leverage, expected to be more than 8x by year end 2022 on an adjusted EBITDA basis, adjusting for one-off costs associated with the transformational cost rationalization the company is currently undertaking. Moody's expects leverage to continue being high through 2023 and that one-off costs will not taper off before the end of 2023.

TPx's Caa1 CFR is supported by the support from sponsor Siris Capital Group, LLC as recently evidenced by the injection of an additional $40 million of equity and commitment to inject a further $30 million over the next two quarters of 2022.

The amendment to the facilities agreement comes at a time when the company's capital structure became unsustainable with 2022 EBITDA expected to be materially pressured by the large one-off costs related to the business transformation. The equity injection by Siris and the PIK-option allow the company to avoid a liquidity shortfall and continue operating over the coming two years.

TPx's liquidity is weak as it relies heavily on continued support by Siris throughout the next five years. The company is expected to continue to burn cash in every quarter in 2022 as it incurs costs associated with its transition to an asset-light model. The company's $25 million revolving credit facility is fully drawn and cash is expected to be around $10 million at year end 2021. The new credit facility is governed by a maximum net leverage test which has been set with a 35% headroom post-closing and a new liquidity covenant that will require the company to maintain at least $20 million of available liquidity (tested monthly) going forward. Compliance with the minimum liquidity covenant is uncertain absent further ad-hoc equity injections by Siris.

The Caa1 (LGD4) rating on the company's credit facilities reflects the fact they are the only external debt and rank ahead of any non-debt claim such as lease rejection claims. The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the Caa1- PD/LD probability of default rating (PDR) and an expected family recovery rate of 50% at default.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects execution risks relating to the business transformation, continued elevated leverage and very limited financial flexibility without continued financial support from the sponsor.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the weak metrics expected in the coming 12 to 18 months, positive pressure on the ratings is currently limited. Ultimately the ratings could be upgraded should the company's business transformation be successful leading to improvement in performance such that Moody's adjusted debt to EBTIDA were to trend towards 6x. An upgrade would also require the company's standalone liquidity to improve meaningfully.

The ratings could be downgraded further should the company's business transformation be delayed or yield lower EBITDA growth than expected such that leverage were to remain exceedingly high leading to concerns over the sustainability of the capital structure. Any weakening of TPx's liquidity profile could also lead to a downgrade.

TPx is a national managed service provider and CLEC serving small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers in markets across California, Nevada, Texas and New England. The company delivers higher bandwidth access connections using ethernet over copper, fixed wireless and metro fiber. Due to the company's reliance upon leased copper access facilities, TPx's legacy network has bandwidth and coverage limitations and cost inefficiencies that result in a weak competitive position compared to ILECs and cable company competitors. The company was acquired by the private equity firm Siris Capital Group, LLC in February 2020. At the time, Siris contributed $181 million of extra cash funding to TPx and an extra $37.5 million to fund the purchase of equipment receivables. Growth in the managed services segment is necessary to offset business services revenue churn and continued declines in the company's legacy technologies. TPx is expected to have generated around $570 million of revenue in 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

