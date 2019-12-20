Moody's downgrades TUI's rating to Ba3; outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, December 20, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of the German tourism company
TUI AG (TUI) to Ba3 from Ba2. Concurrently, the senior unsecured
rating was downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2 and the probability of default rating
(PDR) was downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD. The rating
outlook remains negative.
"Our decision to downgrade TUI's ratings reflects the deterioration
in the group's credit metrics following the weak performance in
fiscal 2019, which was affected by exceptional costs related to
Boeing 737 Max grounding" says Vitali Morgovski, a Moody's
Assistant Vice President-Analyst and lead analyst for TUI.
"As a consequence of the weakening profitability combined with ongoing
growth investments, free cash flow continued to be negative,
burdening TUI's liquidity profile", Mr. Morgovski
continues.
The negative outlook reflects ongoing challenges in fiscal 2020,
including the persistent overcapacity in the German flight market,
slowing economic growth which could impact consumer sentiment, the
upcoming Brexit and potential elevated costs in case the Boeing 737 Max
remains grounded. Therefore, Moody's does not expect
a recovery in the group's earnings and credit metrics in the next
12-18 months and anticipates a further negative free cash flow
after dividend in fiscal 2020, as the company continues its growth
investment strategy, though at a lower level.
RATINGS RATIONALE
TUI's operating results for fiscal 2019 ended in September 2019
were weak -- company defined underlying EBITA was down 26%,
in line with previously announced guidance, whilst Moody's
adjusted gross leverage (prior IFRS 16) increased to 4.3x from
3.7x a year ago. The interest coverage (Moody's adjusted
EBITA/Interest) declined to 2.1x from 2.8x in fiscal 2018
(3.1x in fiscal 2017), a level that Moody's views as
weak even for a Ba3 rating. The results were materially affected
by one-off costs related to Boeing 737 Max grounding, but
also by soft performance in the Tour Operator business while Holiday Experiences
businesses (Hotels, Cruises, Destination Experiences) remained
robust.
Exceptional cash costs, growth and maintenance capex, dividend
payments depleted the group's cash position by EUR 600 million during
the prior year to EUR 1.7 billion in September 2019, which
is also one of the drives of today's decision to lower TUI's
credit ratings. Moody's noted positively the proposal of
TUI's management to change the group's dividend policy,
setting the future dividend payments at 30% - 40%
underlying earnings after tax after minorities at constant currency,
with a minimum payout of EUR 0.35 per share. This will in
Moody's view substantially reduce cash distribution to shareholders
from fiscal 2021 (for fiscal 2020) onwards. However, in fiscal
2020 Moody's expects that dividends (which are still paid according
to the old dividend policy) will not be covered with cash generation and
TUI's liquidity will continue to deteriorate unless other counter-measures
are implemented.
Given that cash on balance sheet is not sufficient to cover the working
capital swing in the winter months, the credit metrics measured
on a gross debt basis at fiscal year-end are not representative
of the actual extent of financial leverage deployed by TUI during the
year. Thus, Moody's makes assumptions on the amount
of drawing under TUI's EUR 1,535 million RCF during the seasonal
low and calculates its credit metrics based on these expectations.
Furthermore, Moody's expects to see a boost to TUI's
customer numbers from Thomas Cook's collapse, as TUI wants
to take over some Thomas Cook capacity broadly in line with its existing
market share. However, given the low profitability in the
volatile and cyclical Tour Operator segment, the impact on earnings
from those additional clients might be only limited for the overall group.
Moody's adjusted credit metrics will likely be positively impacted
by the implementation of IFRS16 in fiscal 2020, based on the data
provided by the company, which will be driven by a more favorable
debt treatment under the new accounting standard for leases compared to
Moody's previous adjustment that was based on 5x multiple over rental
expense. Given increased sector vulnerability to downside risks
evidenced by Thomas Cook's collapse and multiple airline defaults
in Europe as well as the fact that TUI now operates with a lower level
of cash Moody's has decided to tighten the required quantitative
rating triggers.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty in regards to the length
of Boeing 737 Max grounding and related to it additional costs,
the risk of no-deal Brexit and TUI's ability to recover its
credit metrics and liquidity profile in a slowing macroeconomic environment
and structurally challenged tourism sector.
For an outlook stabilization, Moody's would require TUI to
return to sustainably positive free cash flow generation while keeping
an adequate cash position to reflect its highly seasonal business profile,
which is defined as cash/ debt (Moody's adjusted) ratio above 25%.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS - UP
Moody's would consider upgrading TUI's ratings if the company
were to demonstrate resilience of its business model to external shocks
and to continue the adaption of its business model to structural challenges.
Quantitatively, positive pressure could arise if:
• Moody's adjusted gross leverage ratio were to stay sustainably
below 3.5x; and
• TUI starts generating sustainable positive free cash flow;
and
• The group demonstrates an improving liquidity profile.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS - DOWN
The ratings could be under negative pressure should TUI not be able to
fully offset any additional external shocks that might occur or shows
a lack of ability to offset structural challenges. Quantitatively,
the ratings could be lowered if:
• Moody's adjusted gross leverage ratio were to increase above
4.5x;
• Moody's adjusted interest coverage stays below 2.5x;
• Inability to turnaround its business to generate positive FCF and
as a result further deterioration of TUI's liquidity profile.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's views TUI's liquidity position as weaker than in the
last two to three years, but it is still adequate. This is
underpinned by EUR 1.7 billion of cash on the balance sheet at
the end of September 2019 (EUR 2.5 billion in September 2018),
of which around EUR 0.2 billion were subject to restrictions,
as well as a EUR 1.75 billion syndicated revolving credit facility
(RCF) maturing in 2022, which allows for EUR 1,535 million
cash drawings. The RCF remained undrawn at fiscal year-end
2019. However, available cash on balance sheet is not sufficient
to meet TUI's high seasonal working capital needs during the first
fiscal quarter that we estimate to be around EUR 1.8 billion -
EUR 2 billion and hence requires a sizeable drawing of credit lines.
The revolving credit facility contains a maximum leverage (net debt/EBITDA
must not exceed 3.0x) and a minimum interest coverage (EBITDAR/net
interest expense must be at least 1.5x); the financial covenants
are tested every six months. We expect TUI to remain comfortably
in compliance with both covenants throughout the next 12-18 months.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental considerations are a material factor in this rating action.
In its Sustainability Strategy, TUI aims to reduce the environmental
impact of holidays and to pioneer sustainable tourism across the world,
using also the TUI Care Foundation to support this work. However,
there is a risk that a failure to minimize the negative impact of tourism
on destination locations could result in a decline in stakeholder confidence,
reputational damage, reduction in demand for TUI's products
and services and a loss of competitive advantage.
TUI is dual-listed in Germany and the UK and its Supervisory Board
consists of 20 members, half of which are employee representatives.
Seven of the shareholder representatives are considered independent,
which also includes the Chairman -- Dr. Dieter Zetsche.
The group's financial policy follows a balanced approach to creditors
and shareholders. This is reflected in the company's target leverage
ratio of 2.25x - 3x gross leverage including unfunded pension
deficit and NPV of operating leases. TUI's conservative financial
management is also reflected in the recently changed dividend policy that
foresees 30-40% distribution of underlying EAT after minorities
at constant currencies to shareholders, starting however only from
fiscal 2021 onwards.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
PROFILE
TUI AG, headquartered in Hanover, Germany, is the world's
largest integrated tourism group. In the fiscal year to September
2019, the group reported revenues and underlying EBITA of EUR 18.9
billion and EUR 0.9 billion, respectively. TUI is
listed on the Frankfurt and London Stock Exchanges with a current market
capitalisation of around EUR 6.5 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Vitali Morgovski, CFA
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454