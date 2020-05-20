Moody's downgrades TUI's rating to Caa1; outlook changed to negative from under review

Frankfurt am Main, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of the German tourism
company TUI AG (TUI) to Caa1 from B2. Concurrently, the senior
unsecured rating was downgraded to Caa1 from B2 and the probability of
default rating (PDR) was downgraded to Caa1-PD from B2-PD.
The outlook has been changed to negative from rating under review.
This rating action concludes the review for downgrade Moody's had initiated
on the 19 March 2020.
"Our decision to downgrade TUI's ratings further reflects the unprecedented
disruption of the tourism sector as a result of the coronavirus outbreak
(COVID-19). It becomes obvious that TUI's business
will remain disrupted even once the lockdowns are lifted. Economic
recession, precautionary measures to prevent contagion making travel
more complicated and concerns over the potential second wave of the coronavirus
will continue to weigh on demand for TUI's products and services.
This will result in credit metrics and negative free cash flow generation
well below the requirements for the previous rating category,"
says Vitali Morgovski, a Moody's Assistant Vice President-Analyst
and lead analyst for TUI.
While Moody's noted the recent measures of realizing liquidity support,
additional measures are required to preserve liquidity and improve the
capital structure in absence of a significant recovery of the operational
activity and negative free cash flow generation.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The tourism sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
the suspension of overall travel due to the global travel warnings.
More specifically, the weaknesses in TUI's credit profile,
including its exposure to increased global travel restrictions have left
it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing
to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a
social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact
on TUI from the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad
deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectation that TUI's
business will remain disrupted for longer. On 15 March 2020,
TUI announced a suspension of the vast majority of its operations due
to Covid-19 in line with worldwide travel warnings. TUI
is currently working on conditions under which holiday and air travel
will become possible again and it just recently presented a ten-point
plan with a set of measures and standards to reopen its hotels.
However, Moody's expects that many customers would be reluctant
to travel over the next several quarters for health reasons even once
the government-introduced restrictions on travel are lifted.
Furthermore, a broadening economic recession, which comes
along with growing unemployment and shrinking disposable income would
additionally impair the demand for tourism services. Moody's
acknowledges that TUI has some flexibility in adjusting its capacity and
asset base to the new level of demand. Nevertheless, as demand
can fluctuate significantly depending on future development of the coronavirus,
including the potential risk of the second wave, Moody's believes
that it might be challenging for TUI to adapt its capacity and asset base
to short-term changes in the operating environment.
In April 2020, TUI managed to secure an additional €1.8
billion financing from the German state-owned bank KfW in form
of enlargement of TUI's revolving credit facility (RCF) and also
renegotiated a financial covenant holiday until September 2021.
However, Moody's thinks that TUI's negative free cash
flow in fiscal 2020 can come close to €3.5 billion -
€4 billion. In addition to lower earnings, TUI's
shrinking business means a negative change in working capital in form
of refunds for canceled travel and a lower amount of prepayments.
At the end of March 2020, TUI had €2.2 billion of touristic
advance payments on its balance sheet, of which a portion will be
subject to mandatory repayments, although TUI offers travel vouchers
to customers as an alternative.
There is a considerable uncertainty whether the additional financing would
allow TUI to remain liquid over the next 12-18 months. It
will depend largely on whether customers will be allowed and willing to
travel, but also on refinancing options for TUI's €300
million bond maturing in October 2021. The company needs to refinance
its €300 million bond in time in order to continue having an access
to the KfW tranche for the full duration of the RCF (20 July 2022).
Moody's expects that earnings will remain well below the pre-crisis
level at least for the next 12-18 months, which together
with additional debt burden will result in an elevated leverage ratio
also by the end of fiscal 2021.
On the other side, TUI agreed to sell Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
(announced on 7 February 2020) to TUI Cruises, its 50/50 joint venture
with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., and it expects to receive
around €0.6 billion of net cash proceeds in Summer 2020.
Furthermore, TUI will preserve cash, as the company is not
allowed to pay dividend as long as KfW tranche is outstanding.
In addition, TUI is in negotiations with Boeing regarding compensation
for the 737 Max grounding. In addition, TUI aims to become
much more asset-light going forward meaning sale & leaseback
of its owned assets. A further option would be to gain additional
credit facilities or other debt instruments. And finally,
TUI can potentially address its capital structure by sourcing new equity
either in form of direct equity injection or by issuing equity-linked
instruments.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty in regards to the company's
ability to preserve a sufficient amount of liquidity given the unprecedented
disruption of the tourism sector and the future capital structure once
the company returns to business as usual.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS - UP
Positive rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak
is brought under control; travel restrictions are lifted and TUI
can start demonstrating a stabilizing trend in its operating results.
A material strengthening of a capital structure via an equity injection
could also lead to a positive rating action.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS - DOWN
The rating could be under continued negative pressure should TUI's
liquidity deteriorate further in light of the extended period of negative
free cash flow, weakening recovery prospects and a prolonged period
of operational disruption.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's views TUI's liquidity as weak. At the end of
March 2020 (fiscal H1 2020) TUI's liquidity consisted of €1
billion cash and cash equivalents, of which around EUR 0.2
billion were subject to restrictions, as well as the non-utilised
portion available for cash drawing under its €1.75 billion
syndicated revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2022. Moreover,
in April 2020 TUI arranged to increase its RCF line in form of additional
€1.8 billion tranche from the German state-owned bank
KfW. However, Moody's expects TUI's negative
free cash flow to reach €3.5 billion - €4 billion
this year with a very uncertain pace of recovery in 2021, complicated
by bond maturity over the next 12-18 months.
The RCF contains a maximum leverage (net debt/EBITDA must not exceed 3.0x)
and a minimum interest coverage (EBITDAR/net interest expense must be
at least 1.5x); the financial covenants are tested every six
months. However, the company has recently received a financial
covenant holiday, so that the ratios will not be tested before 30
September 2021.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
PROFILE
TUI AG, headquartered in Hanover, Germany, is the world's
largest integrated tourism group. In the fiscal year to September
2019, the group reported revenues and underlying EBITA of €18.9
billion and €0.9 billion, respectively. TUI is
listed on the Frankfurt, Hannover and London Stock Exchanges.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
