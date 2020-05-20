info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades TUI's rating to Caa1; outlook changed to negative from under review

20 May 2020

Frankfurt am Main, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of the German tourism company TUI AG (TUI) to Caa1 from B2. Concurrently, the senior unsecured rating was downgraded to Caa1 from B2 and the probability of default rating (PDR) was downgraded to Caa1-PD from B2-PD. The outlook has been changed to negative from rating under review. This rating action concludes the review for downgrade Moody's had initiated on the 19 March 2020.

"Our decision to downgrade TUI's ratings further reflects the unprecedented disruption of the tourism sector as a result of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19). It becomes obvious that TUI's business will remain disrupted even once the lockdowns are lifted. Economic recession, precautionary measures to prevent contagion making travel more complicated and concerns over the potential second wave of the coronavirus will continue to weigh on demand for TUI's products and services. This will result in credit metrics and negative free cash flow generation well below the requirements for the previous rating category," says Vitali Morgovski, a Moody's Assistant Vice President-Analyst and lead analyst for TUI.

While Moody's noted the recent measures of realizing liquidity support, additional measures are required to preserve liquidity and improve the capital structure in absence of a significant recovery of the operational activity and negative free cash flow generation.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The tourism sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given the suspension of overall travel due to the global travel warnings. More specifically, the weaknesses in TUI's credit profile, including its exposure to increased global travel restrictions have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on TUI from the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectation that TUI's business will remain disrupted for longer. On 15 March 2020, TUI announced a suspension of the vast majority of its operations due to Covid-19 in line with worldwide travel warnings. TUI is currently working on conditions under which holiday and air travel will become possible again and it just recently presented a ten-point plan with a set of measures and standards to reopen its hotels. However, Moody's expects that many customers would be reluctant to travel over the next several quarters for health reasons even once the government-introduced restrictions on travel are lifted. Furthermore, a broadening economic recession, which comes along with growing unemployment and shrinking disposable income would additionally impair the demand for tourism services. Moody's acknowledges that TUI has some flexibility in adjusting its capacity and asset base to the new level of demand. Nevertheless, as demand can fluctuate significantly depending on future development of the coronavirus, including the potential risk of the second wave, Moody's believes that it might be challenging for TUI to adapt its capacity and asset base to short-term changes in the operating environment.

In April 2020, TUI managed to secure an additional €1.8 billion financing from the German state-owned bank KfW in form of enlargement of TUI's revolving credit facility (RCF) and also renegotiated a financial covenant holiday until September 2021. However, Moody's thinks that TUI's negative free cash flow in fiscal 2020 can come close to €3.5 billion - €4 billion. In addition to lower earnings, TUI's shrinking business means a negative change in working capital in form of refunds for canceled travel and a lower amount of prepayments. At the end of March 2020, TUI had €2.2 billion of touristic advance payments on its balance sheet, of which a portion will be subject to mandatory repayments, although TUI offers travel vouchers to customers as an alternative.

There is a considerable uncertainty whether the additional financing would allow TUI to remain liquid over the next 12-18 months. It will depend largely on whether customers will be allowed and willing to travel, but also on refinancing options for TUI's €300 million bond maturing in October 2021. The company needs to refinance its €300 million bond in time in order to continue having an access to the KfW tranche for the full duration of the RCF (20 July 2022).

Moody's expects that earnings will remain well below the pre-crisis level at least for the next 12-18 months, which together with additional debt burden will result in an elevated leverage ratio also by the end of fiscal 2021.

On the other side, TUI agreed to sell Hapag-Lloyd Cruises (announced on 7 February 2020) to TUI Cruises, its 50/50 joint venture with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., and it expects to receive around €0.6 billion of net cash proceeds in Summer 2020. Furthermore, TUI will preserve cash, as the company is not allowed to pay dividend as long as KfW tranche is outstanding. In addition, TUI is in negotiations with Boeing regarding compensation for the 737 Max grounding. In addition, TUI aims to become much more asset-light going forward meaning sale & leaseback of its owned assets. A further option would be to gain additional credit facilities or other debt instruments. And finally, TUI can potentially address its capital structure by sourcing new equity either in form of direct equity injection or by issuing equity-linked instruments.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty in regards to the company's ability to preserve a sufficient amount of liquidity given the unprecedented disruption of the tourism sector and the future capital structure once the company returns to business as usual.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS - UP

Positive rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control; travel restrictions are lifted and TUI can start demonstrating a stabilizing trend in its operating results. A material strengthening of a capital structure via an equity injection could also lead to a positive rating action.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS - DOWN

The rating could be under continued negative pressure should TUI's liquidity deteriorate further in light of the extended period of negative free cash flow, weakening recovery prospects and a prolonged period of operational disruption.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views TUI's liquidity as weak. At the end of March 2020 (fiscal H1 2020) TUI's liquidity consisted of €1 billion cash and cash equivalents, of which around EUR 0.2 billion were subject to restrictions, as well as the non-utilised portion available for cash drawing under its €1.75 billion syndicated revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2022. Moreover, in April 2020 TUI arranged to increase its RCF line in form of additional €1.8 billion tranche from the German state-owned bank KfW. However, Moody's expects TUI's negative free cash flow to reach €3.5 billion - €4 billion this year with a very uncertain pace of recovery in 2021, complicated by bond maturity over the next 12-18 months.

The RCF contains a maximum leverage (net debt/EBITDA must not exceed 3.0x) and a minimum interest coverage (EBITDAR/net interest expense must be at least 1.5x); the financial covenants are tested every six months. However, the company has recently received a financial covenant holiday, so that the ratios will not be tested before 30 September 2021.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

TUI AG, headquartered in Hanover, Germany, is the world's largest integrated tourism group. In the fiscal year to September 2019, the group reported revenues and underlying EBITA of €18.9 billion and €0.9 billion, respectively. TUI is listed on the Frankfurt, Hannover and London Stock Exchanges.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Vitali Morgovski, CFA
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Moodys.com