Moody's downgrades Tacora Resources' rating to B2; outlook negative

Toronto, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded to Canadian iron ore producer Tacora Resources Inc.'s ("Tacora") corporate family rating to B2 from B1, its probability of default rating to B2-PD from B1-PD and its senior secured notes rating to B2 from B1. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

"The downgrade of Tacora's ratings and negative outlook reflects higher leverage with the additional debt raise and execution risk in the company achieving increased production and consequently an improved cost profile following a material underperformance in 2021" said Jamie Koutsoukis, Moody's analyst.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Tacora Resources Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Tacora Resources Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Tacora's credit profile (B2 corporate family rating) is constrained by 1) execution risk in ramping production to 6 million tonnes per year from 3.1 million tonnes in 2021 and reducing high operating costs (total delivered cost of $119/tonne for 65.6% ore in Q4 2021) 2) a concentration of cash flows from one metal (iron ore), which has volatile pricing, 3) a single mine site with a small production relative to the major iron ore miners globally, and 4) ) limited track record of management operating the Scully mine with operations having been restarted in 2018 and performance falling well below expectations in 2021. The company benefits from 1) high grade iron ore (65.6% Fe) produced at the Scully Mine, 2) the mine's location in Labrador Canada, an established iron ore mining region with access to infrastructure including rail, and 3) expected maintenance of low leverage and adequate liquidity.

Tacora's $50 million Senior Secured Notes Add-On will be used to provide liquidity and fund capital expenditures. Tacora's operational performance in 2021 was well below expectations, with annual production remaining flat at 3.1 million tonnes for the year compared to an expected 4.6 million tonnes. The lower production combined with hedges that were well below spot prices for the year resulted in the company consuming over $85 million of cash during the year. .

Pro forma for the transaction, Tacora has adequate liquidity over the next twelve months. Sources total about $167 million, which includes a proforma cash balance of about $80 million at Q4/21 and Moody's expectation of free cash flow of about $90 million. Uses consist of about $8.5 million in mandatory debt payments. The company does not have a credit facility in place and no financial covenants.

The negative outlook reflects Tacora's execution risk to increasing its production towards 6 million tonnes per year.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Tacora is unable to increase its production or experiences operating challenges at its mine, leading to negative cash flow generation. The rating could also be downgraded if the company's liquidity weakens, or the company's sustained adjusted debt/EBITDA is above 3x.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to increase its scale and reduces its cost position towards $40/tonne. An upgrade would also require debt to EBITDA be maintained below 1.5x (2.1x expected for fiscal 2022) and the company generates sustained positive free cash flow.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1292752. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Tacora Resources Inc. has one operating mine in Canada, the Scully Mine in Wabush, Newfoundland and Labrador. Revenues for the twelve months ended December 2021 were approximately $674 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jamie Koutsoukis

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Donald S. Carter, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

