Moody's downgrades Tacora Resources' rating to B2; outlook negative

Toronto, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded to Canadian iron ore
producer Tacora Resources Inc.'s ("Tacora") corporate
family rating to B2 from B1, its probability of default rating to
B2-PD from B1-PD and its senior secured notes rating to
B2 from B1. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.
"The downgrade of Tacora's ratings and negative outlook reflects higher
leverage with the additional debt raise and execution risk in the company
achieving increased production and consequently an improved cost profile
following a material underperformance in 2021" said Jamie Koutsoukis,
Moody's analyst.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Tacora Resources Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B2 from B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Tacora Resources Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Tacora's credit profile (B2 corporate family rating) is constrained by
1) execution risk in ramping production to 6 million tonnes per year from
3.1 million tonnes in 2021 and reducing high operating costs (total
delivered cost of $119/tonne for 65.6% ore in Q4
2021) 2) a concentration of cash flows from one metal (iron ore),
which has volatile pricing, 3) a single mine site with a small production
relative to the major iron ore miners globally, and 4) ) limited
track record of management operating the Scully mine with operations having
been restarted in 2018 and performance falling well below expectations
in 2021. The company benefits from 1) high grade iron ore (65.6%
Fe) produced at the Scully Mine, 2) the mine's location in Labrador
Canada, an established iron ore mining region with access to infrastructure
including rail, and 3) expected maintenance of low leverage and
adequate liquidity.
Tacora's $50 million Senior Secured Notes Add-On will
be used to provide liquidity and fund capital expenditures. Tacora's
operational performance in 2021 was well below expectations, with
annual production remaining flat at 3.1 million tonnes for the
year compared to an expected 4.6 million tonnes. The lower
production combined with hedges that were well below spot prices for the
year resulted in the company consuming over $85 million of cash
during the year. .
Pro forma for the transaction, Tacora has adequate liquidity over
the next twelve months. Sources total about $167 million,
which includes a proforma cash balance of about $80 million at
Q4/21 and Moody's expectation of free cash flow of about $90 million.
Uses consist of about $8.5 million in mandatory debt payments.
The company does not have a credit facility in place and no financial
covenants.
The negative outlook reflects Tacora's execution risk to increasing
its production towards 6 million tonnes per year.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if Tacora is unable to increase its production
or experiences operating challenges at its mine, leading to negative
cash flow generation. The rating could also be downgraded if the
company's liquidity weakens, or the company's sustained adjusted
debt/EBITDA is above 3x.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to increase its scale
and reduces its cost position towards $40/tonne. An upgrade
would also require debt to EBITDA be maintained below 1.5x (2.1x
expected for fiscal 2022) and the company generates sustained positive
free cash flow.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in
October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1292752.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Tacora Resources Inc.
has one operating mine in Canada, the Scully Mine in Wabush,
Newfoundland and Labrador. Revenues for the twelve months ended
December 2021 were approximately $674 million.
