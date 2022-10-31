Moody's downgrades Tacora Resources' rating to B3; outlook negative

Toronto, October 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Canadian iron ore producer Tacora Resources Inc.'s ("Tacora") corporate family rating to B3 from B2, and its senior secured notes rating to B3 from B2. It's probability of default rating was affirmed at B2-PD and the outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade of Tacora's ratings reflects weak liquidity, lower than expected production in the first half of 2022 that has resulted in high cash costs per tonne, combined with execution risk in achieving increased production and consequently an improved cost profile" said Jamie Koutsoukis, Moody's analyst.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Tacora Resources Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Tacora Resources Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Tacora Resources Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Tacora's B3 rating is constrained by: 1) execution risk in ramping production to 6 million tonnes per year from 3.1 million tonnes in 2021 and consequently reducing high operating costs; 2) produces only iron ore which has volatile pricing leading to large swings in cash flow; 3) a single mine site with a small amount of production relative to major global iron ore miners; 4) ) poor track record of operating the Scully mine with it having been restarted in 2018 and performance falling well below expectations in 2021 and the first half of 2022; and 5) weak liquidity. The rating benefits from: 1) high grade iron ore (65.6% Fe) produced at the Scully Mine; and 2) the mine's location in Labrador Canada, an established iron ore mining region with access to infrastructure including rail.

Governance is a factor in this rating action as Tacora's operating performance has been below expectations since the original rating was assigned in May 2021. As a result, Management Credibility and Track Record is a very highly negative governance risk factor. Tacora's performance in the first half of 2022 was below expectations with production of 1.7 million tonnes which on a run rate basis would be relatively flat with 2021 production. Tacora's short-term strategy is to improve the Scully Mine and achieve name plate production capacity of six million tonnes per year of high-grade iron ore concentrate following improvements to their screen/bypass plant. The lower production has however resulted in in the company consuming over $15 million of cash during the first six months of 2022 despite iron ore prices averaging about $140/tonne during the period.

Tacora has weak liquidity through the end of 2023. Sources are its cash balance of $67 million as of Q2/22 and uses are Moody's expectation of negative free cash flow of about $45 million. The company does not have a credit facility in place and no financial covenants.

The negative outlook reflects Tacora's execution risk to increasing its production towards 6 million tonnes per year and its weak liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Tacora's liquidity weakens, or if the company experiences further challenges in ramping up its production towards name plate production capacity of six million tonnes per year at its Scully mine.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to increase its scale and reduces its cost position towards $60/tonne. An upgrade would also require debt to EBITDA be maintained below 4x and the company generates sustained positive free cash flow.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/76085. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Tacora Resources Inc. has one operating mine in Canada, the Scully Mine in Wabush, Newfoundland and Labrador.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jamie Koutsoukis

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Paresh Chari

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

