Moody's downgrades Tacora Resources' rating to Caa3; outlook negative

Toronto, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Canadian iron ore producer Tacora Resources Inc.'s ("Tacora") corporate family rating to Caa3 from B3, its probability of default rating to Caa3-PD from B2-PD and its senior secured notes rating to Caa3 from B3. The outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade of Tacora's ratings reflects the company's stressed liquidity position and continued cash burn because of lower iron ore prices and its inability to increase production. " said Jamie Koutsoukis, Moody's analyst.

Tacora in its most recent financial statements noted that based on its projected cash flows, it does not have sufficient cash on hand or available liquidity to sustain its operations and meet its obligations as they become due for twelve months following the date the third quarter consolidated financial statements were issued (January 2023). It further stated that these conditions and events raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. Moody's views governance as a factor in the rating action because of the company's inability to execute on its plans to increase production.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Tacora Resources Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from B2-PD

.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Tacora Resources Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Tacora's credit profile is constrained by 1) weak liquidity and that it may be unable to continue as a going concern; 2) continued operational under performance and execution risk in ramping production to 6 million tonnes per year from about 3.2 million tonnes and reducing high operating costs (FOB cash cost Pointe Noire of $86.80/dry tonne (dmt), for the nine months ending September 2022); 3) a concentration of cash flows from one metal (iron ore), which has volatile pricing; and 4) a single mine site with a small production relative to the major iron ore miners globally. The company benefits from 1) high grade iron ore (65.6% Fe) produced at the Scully Mine; and 2) the mine's location in Labrador Canada, an established iron ore mining region with access to infrastructure including rail.

Governance is a factor in this rating action as Tacora's operating performance has been below expectations since the original rating was assigned in May 2021.Tacora's performance in 2022 was below expectations with production of 2.4 million tonnes for the nine months ending September 2022 which on a run rate basis would be relatively flat with 2021 production of 3.2 million tonnes. Tacora's short-term strategy is to improve the Scully Mine and achieve name plate production capacity of 6 million tonnes per year of high-grade iron ore. Lower production has resulted in in the company consuming over $60 million of cash (after capital spending) during the first nine months of 2022 despite iron ore prices averaging about $130/tonne during the period.

Tacora has weak liquidity through the end of 2023. Sources are its cash balance of $17 million as of Q3/22 and uses are Moody's expectation of free cash flow usage of about $50 million (which includes capital spending). The company does not have financial covenants.

On January 11, 2023 Tacora closed an advanced payments facility agreement which would provide an amount of up to $35 million against future deliveries of iron ore concentrate to be made through an initial advance payment of US$25 million, of which US$15 million is to be applied as payment for a floor price premium and up to two future advance payments of US$5 million. Proceeds from the facility will be used to fund the operations at the Scully Mine, and for general corporate purposes.

The negative outlook reflects Tacora's inadequate liquidity and the heightened risk of default.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company is expected to default.

The ratings could be upgraded if Tacora is able to secure funding to cover its financial and operating obligations and is able to increase production resulting in lower costs.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/76085. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Tacora Resources Inc. has one operating mine in Canada, the Scully Mine in Wabush, Newfoundland and Labrador.

