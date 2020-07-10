Moody's downgrades Tahoe to Caa3; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, July 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Tahoe Group Co., Ltd to Caa3 from Caa1.

At the same time, Moody's has downgraded to Ca from Caa2 the backed senior unsecured rating on the notes issued by Tahoe Group Global (Co.,) Limited and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Tahoe.

The outlook on the ratings remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The downgrade reflects Tahoe's tightening liquidity position and elevated refinancing risk, given its sizeable upcoming debt maturities and operating challenges over the next 12-18 months," says Danny Chan, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

Tahoe missed payments of the principal and interest of its domestic MTN bonds worth RMB1.6 billion ($230 million) due 6 July 2020. The missed payments will likely result in financial losses for its noteholders, and could also trigger payment acceleration of its USD bonds if the company fails to rectify the missed payments within the grace period.

Moody's estimates Tahoe's debt repayment risk remains elevated as it will need to address a large amount of upcoming maturities.

The missed payments highlight the severe challenges facing Tahoe because of its weak access to funding and its weak liquidity stemming from the material amount of debt maturities over the next 12-18 months. Furthermore, weakening property sales over the past 6-12 month have strained the company's cash flow. Its contracted sales declined to about RMB24.8 billion for the first six months of 2020, a significant drop of 44% from the corresponding period in 2019.

Tahoe's Caa3 CFR reflects its high refinancing risk, because of its weak liquidity and the growing uncertainty over its ability to refinance maturing debt over the next 12-18 months.

On the other hand, Tahoe's CFR considers its land bank across major cities in China and moderate operating scale with multiple product offerings.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's concerns over the company's tight liquidity and ability to arrange funding on time to meet its obligations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given the negative outlook. A positive rating action could be considered if the company makes significant progress on servicing its debt obligations and improves its liquidity.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if financial losses for its noteholders are likely to increase.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Tahoe Group Co., Ltd listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2010. The company commenced its first residential property project in Fuzhou in Fujian Province in 1996. Its operations are mainly focused on residential property development, and it is also engaged in commercial property development.

