Moody's downgrades Takko's CFR to Caa3 following suspension of interest payment; outlook negative

€510 million Senior Secured notes downgraded to Caa3

Paris, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of German apparel retailer Takko Fashion S.à.r.l. ('Takko') to Caa3 from B3, and its probability of default rating (PDR) to Ca-PD from B3-PD. Moody's has also downgraded to Caa3 from B3 the rating on the €510 million senior secured notes due in November 2023 issued by Takko Luxembourg 2 S.C.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Takko. The outlook is negative on both entities.

This concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on March 26, 2020.

Moody's has downgraded Takko's ratings following the company's decision to suspend the interest payment on the notes that was due on 15 May 2020. If the company does not pay the coupon before the end of the 30-day grace period, Moody's will consider this as a default. In this event, Moody's expects to assign a "/LD" to the PDR at that time.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Takko's CFR to Caa3 reflects the company's failure to make the semi-annual interest payment on its €285 million fixed rates notes and the quarterly interest payment on its €225 million floating rates notes, both due on 15 May 2020.

The PDR of Ca-PD signals that a default is highly likely at the end of the 30-day grace period. Even if the coupons are ultimately paid within the grace period, Moody's believes that the risk of a debt restructuring is very high given the company's very weak earnings and cash flow outlook in the context of the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement by Takko follows the disruptions caused by the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in most of the European markets where the company operates, which led to store closures, social distancing measures and weak consumer sentiment. Takko's credit profile is particularly vulnerable to these unprecedented operating conditions, because of its high fixed cost structure, its very limited online capabilities and exposure to store-based discretionary spending.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The Caa3 rating on the senior secured notes reflects Moody's view on the recovery on the notes given the increased likelihood of a debt restructuring.

Takko's €510 million senior secured notes rank behind the €71.5 million super senior revolving credit facility (RCF). Moody's also considers that trade payables would rank alongside the RCF, given the support available to qualifying trade payables via the €185 million Letter of Credit (LC) facility.

Under the terms of the intercreditor agreement, the RCF and LC facility rank ahead of the senior secured notes in an enforcement payment waterfall, despite sharing the same guarantors and first-priority security package.

The capital structure also includes several shareholder loans, in the form of preferred equity certificates (PECs), totaling €704 million as of the end of October 2019, which have a contractual maturity of 29 years from issuance with optional redemption clauses. These shareholder loans, lent by Salsa Retail Holding MidCo S.à r.l. in favour of Takko Fashion S.à r.l., which is the top entity of the restricted banking group, are treated as equity by Moody's.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on the ratings reflects Moody's expectations of weak earnings and cash flows against the backdrop of difficult trading conditions owing to continued social distancing measures in the company's main markets compounded by uncertainties surrounding the final recoveries for bondholders in the event of a default.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider assigning a "/LD" to the PDR if Takko does not pay the bond coupon on or before the 30-day grace period i.e. 15 June 2020.

Moody's would consider a downgrade of the current ratings if recoveries are lower than those assumed in the Caa3 CFR and Caa3 bond ratings.

In view of today's action and the negative rating outlook, Moody's does not currently anticipate upward rating pressure in the near term.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Founded in 1982, Takko Fashion S.a.r.l. (Takko) is a German discount fashion retailer, offering a range of own-label apparel products and accessories for women, men and children. Takko operates a portfolio of 1,956 retail stores, principally in out-of-town locations. For the 12 months ended 31 October 2019, Takko reported net sales of around €1.1 billion and company-adjusted EBITDA of €155.2 million, of which 62% and 69% came from Germany, respectively. The company also has a presence in 16 other European countries, including Austria, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Poland, Slovakia and Italy.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

