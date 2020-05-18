Moody's downgrades Takko's CFR to Caa3 following suspension of interest payment; outlook negative

€510 million Senior Secured notes downgraded to Caa3
Paris, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate
family rating (CFR) of German apparel retailer Takko Fashion S.à.r.l.
('Takko') to Caa3 from B3, and its probability of default rating
(PDR) to Ca-PD from B3-PD. Moody's has also downgraded
to Caa3 from B3 the rating on the €510 million senior secured notes
due in November 2023 issued by Takko Luxembourg 2 S.C.A.,
a wholly owned subsidiary of Takko. The outlook is negative on
both entities.
This concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on March 26,
2020.
Moody's has downgraded Takko's ratings following the company's decision
to suspend the interest payment on the notes that was due on 15 May 2020.
If the company does not pay the coupon before the end of the 30-day
grace period, Moody's will consider this as a default. In
this event, Moody's expects to assign a "/LD" to the PDR at that
time.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of Takko's CFR to Caa3 reflects the company's failure to
make the semi-annual interest payment on its €285 million
fixed rates notes and the quarterly interest payment on its €225
million floating rates notes, both due on 15 May 2020.
The PDR of Ca-PD signals that a default is highly likely at the
end of the 30-day grace period. Even if the coupons are
ultimately paid within the grace period, Moody's believes that the
risk of a debt restructuring is very high given the company's very weak
earnings and cash flow outlook in the context of the coronavirus outbreak.
The announcement by Takko follows the disruptions caused by the spread
of the coronavirus outbreak in most of the European markets where the
company operates, which led to store closures, social distancing
measures and weak consumer sentiment. Takko's credit profile is
particularly vulnerable to these unprecedented operating conditions,
because of its high fixed cost structure, its very limited online
capabilities and exposure to store-based discretionary spending.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The Caa3 rating on the senior secured notes reflects Moody's view on the
recovery on the notes given the increased likelihood of a debt restructuring.
Takko's €510 million senior secured notes rank behind the €71.5
million super senior revolving credit facility (RCF). Moody's
also considers that trade payables would rank alongside the RCF,
given the support available to qualifying trade payables via the €185
million Letter of Credit (LC) facility.
Under the terms of the intercreditor agreement, the RCF and LC facility
rank ahead of the senior secured notes in an enforcement payment waterfall,
despite sharing the same guarantors and first-priority security
package.
The capital structure also includes several shareholder loans, in
the form of preferred equity certificates (PECs), totaling €704
million as of the end of October 2019, which have a contractual
maturity of 29 years from issuance with optional redemption clauses.
These shareholder loans, lent by Salsa Retail Holding MidCo S.à
r.l. in favour of Takko Fashion S.à r.l.,
which is the top entity of the restricted banking group, are treated
as equity by Moody's.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook on the ratings reflects Moody's expectations
of weak earnings and cash flows against the backdrop of difficult trading
conditions owing to continued social distancing measures in the company's
main markets compounded by uncertainties surrounding the final recoveries
for bondholders in the event of a default.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would consider assigning a "/LD" to the PDR if Takko does not
pay the bond coupon on or before the 30-day grace period i.e.
15 June 2020.
Moody's would consider a downgrade of the current ratings if recoveries
are lower than those assumed in the Caa3 CFR and Caa3 bond ratings.
In view of today's action and the negative rating outlook, Moody's
does not currently anticipate upward rating pressure in the near term.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Founded in 1982, Takko Fashion S.a.r.l.
(Takko) is a German discount fashion retailer, offering a range
of own-label apparel products and accessories for women,
men and children. Takko operates a portfolio of 1,956 retail
stores, principally in out-of-town locations.
For the 12 months ended 31 October 2019, Takko reported net sales
of around €1.1 billion and company-adjusted EBITDA
of €155.2 million, of which 62% and 69%
came from Germany, respectively. The company also has a presence
in 16 other European countries, including Austria, the Netherlands,
the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Poland,
Slovakia and Italy.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
