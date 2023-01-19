Moody's downgrades Takko's CFR to Caa3, outlook negative

Paris, January 19, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2 the corporate family rating (CFR) of German apparel retailer Takko Fashion S.a r.l. (Takko or the company). Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD the company's probability of default rating (PDR), and to Ca from Caa2 the rating on the EUR510 million backed senior secured notes due in November 2023 issued by Takko Luxembourg 2 S.C.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Takko. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable for both entities.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects the very high probability of a debt restructuring in the next 3 to 6 months as the company has not yet managed to refinance the EUR 80 million super senior term loan facility due May 2023 and the EUR 510 million backed senior secured notes due November 2023. Given the higher interest rates and wider credit spreads in today's capital markets compared to the last refinancing of the company in 2017, Takko's current capital structure appears unsustainable and therefore a balance sheet restructuring is highly likely.

On 11 January 2023 Takko published results for Q3 of fiscal 2022, ending October 2022. The company's reported EBITDA in the last twelve months to October 2022 is broadly in line with fiscal 2022, at around EUR230 million, but free cash flows in the first nine months of fiscal 2022 are negative at EUR68 million, mainly due to negative working capital movements. As a result the company's cash balance decreased to around EUR 101 million compared to EUR 234 million a year before. Setting aside the aforementioned debt maturities, Moody's expects the company's cash balance to further reduce and reach a low point in March/April 2023 as a result of the normal working capital seasonality, therefore stretching further the company's liquidity buffer. Moody's understands that the company has been strategically increasing its inventory levels and expects working capital movements to partially normalise in the next 12 months. However, as the company has not managed to generate meaningful free cash flows in recent years, the rating agency expects its free cash flows to remain very limited unless the company's interest burden reduces following a debt restructuring (which would only seem feasible in a scenario of material absolute debt reduction).

Moody's positively notes the company's ongoing revenue recovery despite challenging macreoeconomic conditions with revenues above pre pandemic levels in the last twelve months to October 2022. Moody's expects the company to also benefit from some favorable dynamics in the next 12 to 18 months, including relatively new inventory carried over from last year, increasing selling prices and lower freight rates. However, the rating agency expects these positive dynamics to be offset by decreasing volumes, as consumer purchasing power and confidence remain depressed, and the company has to cover high fixed costs, notably energy bills and salaries. On balance, Moody's expect the company's EBITDA to remain at least at the same level as fiscal 2022 in the next 12 to 18 months.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations have been a key driver of the rating action reflecting the lack of refinancing only few months from the next debt maturity leaving creditors with a very high probability of a debt restructuring. Moody's has revised Takko's Governance Issuer Profile Score (IPS) to G-5 (very highly negative) from G-4 (highly negative). Concurrently, Moody's has revised the company Credit Impact Score to CIS-5 (very highly negative) from CIS-4 (highly negative).

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The Ca-PD probability of default rating reflects our expectation that a default in the form of a debt restructuring with significant losses for debtholders is very likely in the next 3 to 6 months.

The Ca rating on the backed senior secured notes reflects Moody's view on the recovery on the notes given the increased likelihood of a debt restructuring. The Ca rating is one notch below the CFR reflecting that the backed senior secured bonds are subordinated to the EUR80 million term loan and trade payables, given the support available to qualifying trade payables via the EUR185 million Letter of Credit (LC) facility. Under the terms of the intercreditor agreement, the super senior term loan and LC facility rank ahead of the backed senior secured notes in an enforcement payment waterfall, despite sharing the same guarantors and first-priority security package. Moody's understand that Takko Luxembourg 2 S.C.A.'s backed senior secured notes rank pari passu to a EUR30 million shareholder term loan maturing August 2023.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the high probability of a default under Moody's definition. More specifically it reflects the high probability that Takko will pursue a restructuring of its debt given that its capital structure is unsustainable with the current debt level and anticipated cost of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Takko's ratings is currently unlikely but could arise if a sustainable capital structure is put in place following a restructuring.

Conversely, downward pressure could arise in case of a debt restructuring on distressed terms, such that Moody's estimates of expected losses for the company's creditors become higher than those implied by the Caa3 CFR.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Founded in 1982, Takko Fashion S.a r.l. (Takko) is a German discount fashion retailer, offering a range of own-label apparel products and accessories for women, men and children. Takko operates a portfolio of 1921 retail stores, principally in out-of-town locations. For the 12 months ended 30 October 2022, Takko reported net sales of around €1.0 billion and company-reported EBITDA of €229 million. The company is mostly present in Germany and also has a presence in 16 other European countries, including Austria, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Poland, Slovakia and Italy.

