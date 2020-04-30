Moody's downgrades Talbots' CFR to B3, negative outlook

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded The Talbots,
Inc's (Talbots) corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2,
probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD
and senior secured term loan rating to B3 from B2. The outlook
remains negative.
The downgrades reflect the continuation of coronavirus-related
temporary store closures beyond Moody's initial expectations,
which will lead to an even more highly promotional environment in the
apparel sector. Additionally, discretionary consumer spending
will decline significantly in 2020 based on Moody's downwardly revised
macroeconomic outlook. This environment will lead to a more significant
deterioration in Talbots' earnings, liquidity and credit metrics
relative to Moody's prior expectations. Moody's projects
an over 60% EBITDA decline in 2020, with the company's online
channel only partly mitigating the impact of temporary store closures,
a slow return of store traffic and intense promotional pressure throughout
2020. While EBITDA will recover meaningfully in 2021, it
will end the year 30-50% below 2019. Liquidity over
the next 12 months should be adequate, and sufficient to support
operations during the period of store closures and a gradual ramp-up
in traffic when stores reopen.
Moody's took the following rating actions for The Talbots, Inc.:
..Corporate family rating, downgraded to B3 from B2
..Probability of default rating, downgraded to B3-PD
from B2-PD
..$410 million ($360 million outstanding)
senior secured first lien term loan, downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from
B2 (LGD3)
..Outlook, remains negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The non-food retail sector has been one
of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the
weaknesses in Talbots' credit profile, including its exposure
to discretionary consumer spending and widespread store closures have
left it vulnerable to these unprecedented operating conditions.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Talbots of the
breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in
credit quality it has triggered.
Talbots' B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectations for significant earnings
declines and deterioration in credit metrics. Moody's projects
debt/EBITDA to be near 5 times in 2021, up from 2.4 times
(Moody's-adjusted, as of January 31, 2020),
and EBIT/interest expense to be at 1.2 times, down from 3
times. Credit metrics will be significantly weaker than these levels
in 2020, as a result of both steep earnings declines and high revolver
borrowings. Talbots' credit profile is further constrained
by its small size and operations in the women's apparel sector,
which is characterized by fashion risk, intense competition and
significant exposure to changes in discretionary consumer spending.
The rating also reflects governance considerations, specifically
the company's ownership by a private equity sponsor, which raises
the risk of shareholder-friendly financial strategies. In
addition, as a retailer, Talbots needs to make ongoing investments
in its brand and infrastructure, as well as in social and environmental
drivers including responsible sourcing, product and supply sustainability,
privacy and data protection.
Talbots' rating benefits from Moody's expectations for adequate
liquidity over the next 12 months. As of January 31, 2020,
the company had $12 million of cash and an estimated $110
million excess availability after cash dominion limitations under its
$185 million ABL revolver. In addition, the credit
profile benefits from Talbots' established brand name with a history
of over 70 years, and loyal customer base. With a history
as a catalog company, Talbots derives about a third of its revenue
from its direct-consumer business including e-commerce,
and has low exposure to malls.
The negative outlook reflects the risk that earnings and liquidity could
decline more than anticipated, as a result of weak traffic or deep
promotional activity. The negative outlook also incorporates risks
related to the company's ability to position itself over the next
12-18 months for a timely and economic refinancing of its November
2022 term loan maturity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates, or if
there is no clear path to EBITDA recovery in 2021 to a level within 30-50%
below 2019. The ratings could also be downgraded if financial strategies
become more aggressive.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company improves its liquidity position
and maintains debt/EBITDA below 4.5 times, and EBIT/interest
above 1.75 times.
Headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts, The Talbots,
Inc. is a multi-channel retailer of women's apparel,
focusing on the 45-65 year old demographic. Talbots was
acquired by Sycamore Partners in August 2012. Talbots operated
about 544 stores and reported revenue of approximately $1.3
billion for the year ended January 31, 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
