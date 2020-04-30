Moody's downgrades Talbots' CFR to B3, negative outlook

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded The Talbots, Inc's (Talbots) corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD and senior secured term loan rating to B3 from B2. The outlook remains negative.

The downgrades reflect the continuation of coronavirus-related temporary store closures beyond Moody's initial expectations, which will lead to an even more highly promotional environment in the apparel sector. Additionally, discretionary consumer spending will decline significantly in 2020 based on Moody's downwardly revised macroeconomic outlook. This environment will lead to a more significant deterioration in Talbots' earnings, liquidity and credit metrics relative to Moody's prior expectations. Moody's projects an over 60% EBITDA decline in 2020, with the company's online channel only partly mitigating the impact of temporary store closures, a slow return of store traffic and intense promotional pressure throughout 2020. While EBITDA will recover meaningfully in 2021, it will end the year 30-50% below 2019. Liquidity over the next 12 months should be adequate, and sufficient to support operations during the period of store closures and a gradual ramp-up in traffic when stores reopen.

Moody's took the following rating actions for The Talbots, Inc.:

..Corporate family rating, downgraded to B3 from B2

..Probability of default rating, downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

..$410 million ($360 million outstanding) senior secured first lien term loan, downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

..Outlook, remains negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The non-food retail sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Talbots' credit profile, including its exposure to discretionary consumer spending and widespread store closures have left it vulnerable to these unprecedented operating conditions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Talbots of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Talbots' B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectations for significant earnings declines and deterioration in credit metrics. Moody's projects debt/EBITDA to be near 5 times in 2021, up from 2.4 times (Moody's-adjusted, as of January 31, 2020), and EBIT/interest expense to be at 1.2 times, down from 3 times. Credit metrics will be significantly weaker than these levels in 2020, as a result of both steep earnings declines and high revolver borrowings. Talbots' credit profile is further constrained by its small size and operations in the women's apparel sector, which is characterized by fashion risk, intense competition and significant exposure to changes in discretionary consumer spending. The rating also reflects governance considerations, specifically the company's ownership by a private equity sponsor, which raises the risk of shareholder-friendly financial strategies. In addition, as a retailer, Talbots needs to make ongoing investments in its brand and infrastructure, as well as in social and environmental drivers including responsible sourcing, product and supply sustainability, privacy and data protection.

Talbots' rating benefits from Moody's expectations for adequate liquidity over the next 12 months. As of January 31, 2020, the company had $12 million of cash and an estimated $110 million excess availability after cash dominion limitations under its $185 million ABL revolver. In addition, the credit profile benefits from Talbots' established brand name with a history of over 70 years, and loyal customer base. With a history as a catalog company, Talbots derives about a third of its revenue from its direct-consumer business including e-commerce, and has low exposure to malls.

The negative outlook reflects the risk that earnings and liquidity could decline more than anticipated, as a result of weak traffic or deep promotional activity. The negative outlook also incorporates risks related to the company's ability to position itself over the next 12-18 months for a timely and economic refinancing of its November 2022 term loan maturity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates, or if there is no clear path to EBITDA recovery in 2021 to a level within 30-50% below 2019. The ratings could also be downgraded if financial strategies become more aggressive.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company improves its liquidity position and maintains debt/EBITDA below 4.5 times, and EBIT/interest above 1.75 times.

Headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts, The Talbots, Inc. is a multi-channel retailer of women's apparel, focusing on the 45-65 year old demographic. Talbots was acquired by Sycamore Partners in August 2012. Talbots operated about 544 stores and reported revenue of approximately $1.3 billion for the year ended January 31, 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Raya Sokolyanska

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

