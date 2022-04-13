Moody's downgrades Talen Energy Supply's CFR to Ca and senior unsecured debt rating to C

Approximately $5.3 billion of debt instruments downgraded

New York, April 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Talen Energy Supply, LLC (Talen) including its corporate family rating (CFR) to Ca from B3, its probability of default (PD) to Ca-PD from B3-PD, its senior secured debt to Caa3 from B1, its senior unsecured guaranteed debt to C from Caa2 and its speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-4 from SGL-3. Moody's also downgraded the rating of Talen Energy Marketing, LLC's Commodity Accordion Facility to Caa3 from B1. The outlooks of Talen and Talen Energy Marketing were revised to stable from negative. A complete list of rating actions is provided below.

..Issuer: Talen Energy Supply, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ca-PD from B3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD2)

....Gtd Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD2)

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to C (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: PENNSYLVANIA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT FINANCING AUTHOR

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to C (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Talen Energy Marketing, LLC

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Talen Energy Supply, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer:Talen Energy Marketing, LLC

:...Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Talen's capital structure is unsustainable as a result of its weak financial performance, very limited access to external liquidity, and severe pressure from higher natural gas prices," stated Edna Marinelarena, Assistant Vice President. The company's financial condition has become increasingly stressed due to persistently low energy margins leading to a decline in cash flow. Additionally, Talen's liquidity has become more strained from likely increased cash collateral posting requirements caused by high commodity prices in recent weeks. We see the company's new credit facility as insufficient to support these collateral postings and maintain its financial viability, heightening the risk of a default, restructuring or distressed exchange.

Talen's Ca CFR reflects the company's high debt load, in the range of $5.3 billion, making it difficult to manage through an extended period of higher commodity prices. The Caa3 rating on approximately $3.7 billion of secured debt reflects its superior position in the capital structure, with somewhat better recovery prospects in the event of a default. The C rating on approximately $1.6 billion of senior unsecured debt reflects both the sizeable amount of Talen's overall debt, which far exceeds the value of its mostly fossil fuel generation assets, as well as the large amount of secured, first priority debt ahead of this unsecured debt in the capital structure. These factors severely limit the recovery prospects on Talen's unsecured debt.

Talen's speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-4 reflects the company's weak liquidity stemming from a combination of collateral postings, low energy margins and limited access to external liquidity, given the stringent covenants under the $848 million Commodity Accordion credit facility executed in December 2021. The credit facility names subsidiaries Talen Energy Marketing, LLC and Susquehanna Nuclear, LLC as borrowers. Talen is the guarantor under a Guarantee and Collateral Agreement executed in June 2015. Draws on the facility are subject to mandatory pre-payments, including a return of cash collateral and excess cash flow sweeps. Additionally, draws are limited to maximum of three draws following the initial borrowing, a highly restrictive limitation given current market conditions. Moreover, it contains a senior secured leverage ratio covenant of 2.75x that must be met for draws on or after 1 January 2023, which Talen is unlikely to meet.

The facility's current financial covenant, a maximum senior secured net leverage ratio of 4.25x, will be tested starting in Q2 2022 as it has been waived until that time. Further covenants limit Talen from incurring additional debt, incurring liens, paying dividends or making restricted payments, selling assets (including the Susquehanna plant), making investments and merging or consolidating with another entity. Any draws under the credit facility require representations of no material adverse change, another credit and liquidity negative.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is unlikely given the high likelihood of a default. The CFR or senior secured ratings could be downgraded if we view recoveries to be lower than indicated by their current ratings.

Talen Energy Supply, LLC (Talen) is an independent power producer with about 13 GW of generating capacity. Talen Energy Corporation (TEC), headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, is a privately owned holding company held by an affiliate of Riverstone Holdings LLC (Riverstone) that owns 100% of Talen and conducts all of its business activities through Talen. In May 2021, TEC launched an ESG growth initiative called Cumulus Infrastructure where, through four verticals, the company intends to build and operate a hyperscale data center (Cumulus Data), venture in digital currency (Cumulus Coin), develop solar and wind projects (Cumulus Renewables) and battery storage (Cumulus Storage). Talen Energy Supply is a preferred investor in Cumulus Coin.

The principal methodology used in rating Talen Energy Supply, LLC was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. The principal methodology used in rating Talen Energy Marketing, LLC was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Edna Marinelarena

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

