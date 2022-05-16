Moody's downgrades Tarkett Participation CFR to B1, negative outlook

Frankfurt am Main, May 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Tarkett Participation's (Tarkett) ratings including its corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from Ba3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B1 from Ba3 the instrument ratings on its €900 million equivalent 7-year senior secured first lien term loan B due 2028 and a €350 million 6.5-year senior secured first lien revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2027. The outlook on all ratings changed to negative from ratings under review.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action concludes the review initiated on 18 March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine (Caa2 ratings under review) that has exposed Tarkett to heightened geopolitical and macro uncertainties. The downgrade to B1 with a negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Tarkett's credit metrics will be weak compared to the levels deemed more commensurate with a B1 rating over the next 12-18 months, including Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA above than 6.0x (6.0x in 2021). This reflects the rating agency's expectations that the EBITDA generated in Russia will materially reduce over the next two years reflecting weaker macroeconomic conditions in the country and that the increase in energy and raw material costs caused by the conflict will put pressure on Tarkett's profitability at least through 2022. Weak credit metrics are partly mitigated by Tarkett's adequate liquidity profile and geographic diversification.

In 2021 Tarkett generated around 10% of its revenue in Russia. The company also has one factory in Ukraine, which is still opened and operating for now. Moody's believes that the demand for flooring product in Russia will reduce substantially over the next two years reflecting weaker macroeconomic conditions in the country. In addition, while most of the supply in Russia is sourced locally, Moody's believes that the new sanctions introduced since April 2022, which include PVC, could further impair, at least temporarily, the production in the country. The rating agency therefore expects that EBITDA in Russia will decline substantially over the next two years. Moody's also believes that Tarkett has limited access to the cash held in Russia, although the company can still pay suppliers based out of the country.

Weaker earnings in Russia, where Tarkett historically had a higher profitability compared with the Group's average, coupled with the increase in raw material prices from the already elevated levels in 2021 will put pressure on Tarkett's profitability. The rating agency therefore expects that Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin will decline by around 125-150 basis points in 2022 and will progressively recover thereafter assuming raw material prices will stabilize. Moody's believes that Tarkett will partly manage to offset higher raw material costs with selling price increases with up to six months' time lag. Tarkett's ability to increase prices is also supported by solid demand in other regions, namely in North America. If demand was to reduce because of a lengthy Russia-Ukraine conflict, Tarkett's ability to increase prices to customers will be more challenging.

Moody's expects that weaker earnings and cost inflation will results in negative FCF in 2022 for around €30-40 million. Cash consumption in Q1 was mainly driven by high working capital build up due to cost inflation and higher volumes. As a result, Tarkett drew €180 million under the €350 million RCF. The rating agency expects that working capital will be partly released in the second half of the year, reflecting the usual seasonality of the business.

Tarkett's rating continues to be supported by broad product offering in the flooring segment, with good end-market and geographical diversification; strong market positions, with high R&D, manufacturing and distribution capabilities; and experienced management team dedicated to improving profitability. At the same time, the rating is constrained by relatively weak profitability and limited track record of sustained EBITDA growth; relatively weak profitability and limited track record of sustained EBITDA growth and exposure to foreign-currency and raw material price volatility.

LIQUIDITY

Tarkett's liquidity is adequate, with a cash balance of €258 million at March 2022 and a €170 million undrawn RCF. The company is exposed to working capital seasonality, with a peak between January and June, and a recovery during the second half of the year. Therefore, Moody's expects the company to partly repay the €180 drawn RCF in the second half of the year.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Tarkett's capital structure consists of €900 million equivalent senior secured first lien term loan B and a €350 million senior secured first lien RCF, both rated in line with the CFR. The instruments share the same security package, rank pari passu and are guaranteed by a group of companies representing at least 80% of the consolidated group's EBITDA. The security package, consisting of shares, bank accounts and intragroup receivables, is considered as limited. The B1-PD is at the same level as the CFR, reflecting the use of a standard 50% recovery rate as is customary for capital structures with first-lien bank loans and a covenant-lite documentation.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that debt/EBITDA will be above 6.0x over the next 12-18 months on the back of weaker earnings in Russia and cost inflation that will put pressure on Tarkett's profitability at least through 2022 and partly mitigated by cost saving initiatives and price increases to customers. The negative outlook also reflects Moody's expectation of negative FCF in 2022, which are expected to turn positive thereafter, and that Tarkett will maintain a balance financial policy. Credit metrics are expected to improve to levels more in line with the requirements for a B1 rating by the end of 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely in the short term, given the weak rating position of. Over time, the rating could be upgraded if Tarkett's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA moves towards 4.5x on a sustained basis; Moody's adjusted EBITA margin remains above 5% on a sustained basis; Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt moves towards mid-single digits in percentage terms on a sustained basis.

A downgrade is likely if Tarkett's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 5.5x on a sustained basis; EBITA margin remains below 3% on a sustained basis; FCF turns negative on a sustained basis resulting in a deterioration of Tarkett's liquidity profile.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Tarkett Participation

Downgrades, Previouly Placed on Review for Downgrade:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Paris, Tarkett Participation (Tarkett) is a global designer and manufacturer of flooring products, with a focus on resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tiles (LVTs), commercial carpets, wood, sport surfaces and flooring accessories. The company has 33 production facilities across 17 countries worldwide, with eight recycling plants, 24 R&D laboratories and a large network of distribution centres. It provides its products to a wide range of end-markets, such as healthcare and care homes, education, workplace, hospitality, sports and residential. In 2021, the company reported revenue of €2.8 billion and around €230 million EBITDA.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

