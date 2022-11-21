Moody's downgrades Tarkett's ratings to B2, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Tarkett Participation's (Tarkett) ratings including its corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B2 from B1 the instrument ratings on its €900 million equivalent 7-year senior secured first lien term loan B due 2028 and a €350 million 6.5-year senior secured first lien revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2027. The outlook on all ratings changed to stable from negative.

The rating action reflects Tarkett weaker than expected free cash flow (FCF) generation in 2022 due to working capital build up and the rating agency's expectation that credit metrics will be more commensurate with a B2 rating over the next 12-18 months, including debt/EBITDA between 5.5x-6.0x and EBITA/interest between 1.5-2.0x. The stable outlook is supported by the adequate liquidity and Moody's expectation that Tarkett will generate positive FCF in 2023.

The rating action also reflects Moody's expectation that demand for Tarkett's products will reduce in 2023, namely in Europe due to weaker macroeconomic conditions. This will make it difficult for Tarkett to improve EBITDA next year although we believe that lower volumes in Europe will be partly offset by more stable demand in North America as well as in the growing Sports segment. Here, the company is primarily exposed to the more resilient commercial market. The rating agency also expects that Tarkett will manage to offset higher energy and labor costs in 2023 thanks to cost saving initiatives and selective increase in selling prices. This coupled with the repayment of the revolving credit facility will reduce Moody's adjusted gross leverage to 5.5x-6.0x over the next 12-18 months compared to around 6.7x as of September 2022 more adequately positioning Tarkett in the B2 rating.

The rating continues to be supported by its broad product offering in the flooring segment, with good end-market and geographical diversification and management dedication to improve profitability levels that have been under pressure over the last years. At the same time, the rating is constrained by weaker profitability than peers and limited track record of sustained EBITDA growth, as well as by Tarkett's exposure to Russia (10% of revenue in 2021) with limited access to cash held in the country.

Tarkett's liquidity is adequate, with a cash balance of €205 million at September 2022 and a €88 million undrawn portion of the total €350 million revolving credit facilities (RCF). The rating agency expects that Tarkett will manage to release working capital in Q4-22 reflecting the usual seasonality of the business and management actions to reduce inventory. Liquidity is further supported by Moody's expectations that Tarkett will generate positive FCF in 2023 thanks to working capital release and no imminent refinancing risk as the RCF and TLB are due in 2027 and 2028 respectively.

Tarkett's capital structure consists of €900 million equivalent senior secured first lien term loan B and a €350 million senior secured first lien RCF, both rated in line with the CFR. The instruments share the same security package, rank pari passu and are guaranteed by a group of companies representing at least 80% of the consolidated group's EBITDA. The security package, consisting of shares, bank accounts and intragroup receivables, is considered as limited. The B2-PD is at the same level as the CFR, reflecting the use of a standard 50% recovery rate as is customary for capital structures with first-lien bank loans and a covenant-lite documentation.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that credit metrics will be in line with the levels commensurate with the B2 rating over the next 12-18 months including Debt/EBITDA between 5.5x-6.0x and EBITA interest between 1.5x-2.0x. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectations that Tarkett will generate positive FCF in Q4 but still resulting in substantial negative FCF in 2022 and that FCF generation will be positive in 2023.

The rating could be upgraded if Tarkett's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA reduced to around or below 5.0x on a sustained basis; Moody's adjusted EBITA margin improves sustainably above the mid-single digit range in percentage terms; Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt improves above 5% on a sustained basis resulting in good liquidity.

A downgrade is likely if Tarkett's profitability deteriorates leading to Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA above 6.0x on a sustained basis; EBITA/Interest reduces below 1.5x; Moody's-adjusted FCF deteriorates, further weakening the liquidity position.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Paris, Tarkett Participation (Tarkett) is a global designer and manufacturer of flooring products, with a focus on resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tiles (LVTs), commercial carpets, wood, sport surfaces and flooring accessories. The company has 33 production facilities across 17 countries worldwide, with eight recycling plants, 24 R&D laboratories and a large network of distribution centers. It provides its products to a wide range of end-markets, such as healthcare and care homes, education, workplace, hospitality, sports and residential. In 2021, the company reported revenue of €2.8 billion and around €230 million EBITDA.

