Moody's downgrades Team Health's CFR to Caa3 from Caa1, outlook stable

New York, October 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Team Health Holdings, Inc.'s ("Team Health") Corporate Family rating (CFR) to Caa3 from Caa1, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD, senior secured debt rating to Caa2 from B3 and the rating of unsecured notes to Ca from Caa3. The outlook remains stable.

The downgrade of Team Health's ratings reflects significant refinancing risk as the company's large debt maturities come due in the next 2 years. The first among the company's significant debt maturities is the $300 million bank revolving credit facility, which is scheduled to expire on November 6, 2023. Moody's believes that banks are unlikely to extend the revolver's expiration past the due date of a portion of senior secured term loan (non-extended portion ~$1.2 billion outstanding), which is due on February 6, 2024. Consequently, the risk of the company's entire debt capital structure coming due at the time of revolver refinancing is a material credit risk. Given all of these factors as well as the challenging capital market conditions, the downgrade reflects the risk that the company will pursue a transaction that Moody's considers to be a distressed exchange and hence a default under Moody's definition.

Governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. The company's financial leverage remains very high at a time when access to capital markets has worsened due to economic conditions. Moreover, the debt maturities of secured versus unsecured debt are currently structured in a way that makes the company's capital structure untenable.

Ratings downgraded:

Issuer: Team Health Holdings, Inc.

... Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

... Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD

...Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

...Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to Ca (LGD6) from Caa3 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Team Health Holdings, Inc.

... Outlook, remains stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Team Health's Caa3 CFR reflects the company's very high financial leverage, challenging operating environment, and continuing high refinancing risk. The operating challenges include less than full recovery of business volumes following the COVID-19 pandemic, an ongoing dispute with some commercial insurers, and the company's exposure to an unfavorable shift in payor mix. Moody's estimates that the company's leverage will remain in the mid-7.0 to 8.0 times range in the next 12-18 months. Team Health's ratings benefit from its large scale and strong competitive position in the highly fragmented physician staffing industry.

Team Health's liquidity is weak. Moody's expects that the company will generate $100- $125 million in free cash flow in the next 12 months. At the end of June 2022, Team Health had about $339 million in cash and approximately $287 million in availability under its $300 million bank revolving credit facility. The company's revolver is scheduled to expire on November 6, 2023. In terms of cash needs, the company needs to pay down approximately $25 million per year of debt (1% mandatory amortization on its term loan B). In addition, team Health will need to redeem at least $464 million of unsecured notes before early November 2024 to avoid the maturity of the extended portion of the term loan (~1.4 billion due 2027) to spring ahead of unsecured notes maturity.

The company's senior secured credit facilities (comprised of the revolver and term loan) are rated Caa2. The Caa2 instrument rating reflects the senior secured credit facilities' priority claim on assets and benefits from the cushion provided by the unsecured notes which are rated Ca. The unsecured notes' Ca rating reflects their junior position in the capital structure and the fact that they would absorb losses ahead of the senior secured credit facilities.

ESG considerations are material to the rating. Social considerations are material, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. As a healthcare service provider, social risks include exposure to labor and wage pressures as the company's business is dependent on the availability of skilled human capital (physicians). The company faces substantial implications of demographic and societal trends as the US population ages and demand for care shifts over time. Given the high exposure to government payors, Team Health is exposed to unfavorable changes to payors' reimbursements and regulatory changes. Governance risk considerations include the company's aggressive financial policies demonstrated by high financial leverage and the increased risk of the entire capital structure coming due at the time of revolver refinancing (i.e. in the next 12 months). Moody's expects the company's financial policies to remain aggressive reflecting its ownership by a private equity investor (Blackstone Inc.).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity deteriorates, free cash flow becomes negative, or if the company fails to address the refinancing risks well in advance of scheduled maturities. Ratings could also be downgraded if the company pursues a transaction that Moody's considers to be a distressed exchange and hence a default under Moody's definition.

The ratings could be upgraded if Team Health addresses the refinancing risk. Additionally, improved clarity and positive outcomes in relation to contract negotiations with UnitedHealth could also support a rating upgrade.

Team Health Holdings, Inc. is a provider of physician staffing and administrative services to hospitals and other healthcare providers in the U.S. The company is affiliated with more than 15,000 healthcare professionals who provide emergency medicine, hospital medicine, anesthesia, urgent care, pediatric staffing and management services. The company also provides a full range of healthcare management services to military treatment facilities. Net revenues are approximately $4.6 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kailash Chhaya, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

