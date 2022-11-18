Moody's downgrades Technicolor Creative Studios SA's CFR to Caa1, outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, November 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded Technicolor Creative Studios SA's (TCS or the "company") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B2 and its probability of default rating to Caa1-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the senior secured ratings of its €623 million equivalent (split into €564.2 million and $60 million tranches) senior secured first lien term loan to Caa1 from B2 and €40 million senior secured multi currency revolving credit facility (RCF) to B1 from Ba2. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action follows TCS' profit warning announcement on 15 November [1]. The company decreased its profit guidance for EBITDA after leases (as defined by the company) to €45-€65 million at budget foreign exchange rates (or €50-€70 million at actual foreign exchange rates) from previous €120-€130 million for 2022 and preliminary guided for a flat or moderately increased EBITDA after leases in 2023 compared with 2022 from €140-€160 million initially stated at the time of the IPO in September 2022. The guidance revision was prompted by staff-related issues such as high attrition rates and low labour efficiencies, while the company indicated the market demand for visual effects services (VFX) remained robust, including stronger than expected demand in its advertising segment.

Moody's estimates that the revised guidance translates into leverage of 8x-8.5x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA in 2022-23, significantly higher than the previously expected 4.5x-5x. The significant contraction in earnings will lead to a shortfall in free cash flow (FCF) generation, and hence pressure the company's liquidity. The amount of cash burn will highly depend on working capital build up amid delay in project work delivery. There is a further risk to EBITDA and FCF, if the company fails to realize its planned €20-€23 million savings on central costs, which is included in its revised guidance. With a significantly lower EBITDA, it is likely that the company will not meet its first covenant test in June 2023.

The Caa1 rating reflects (1) the company's weakened liquidity; (2) concerns around its corporate governance related to a significant downward revision in the earnings guidance; (3) ongoing creative talent shortage, high staff attrition and low production efficiency, which have hindered TCS' ability to execute on its business plan and put significant pressure on operating costs; (4) relatively high operating leverage with fixed costs around 55% in the total cost structure, which could result in reduced profitability if business activity falls; (5) business focus on entertainment market that is prone to consumer sentiment; and (6) relatively small scale of operations, high customer concentration and limited geographic diversity.

The Caa1 rating is supported by (1) the company's leading market position in a fragmented creative content creation market, and importance of its service to customers; (2) good long-term growth opportunities across all its end-markets (Film & Episodic, advertising, animation and games); and (3) robust demand for creative content across the majority of its end-markets, with the most profitable Film & Episodic showing the highest growth.

LIQUIDITY

TCS' liquidity is weak. Moody's estimates that as of 31 October 2022, the company had slightly less than €25 million in cash on balance and fully available €40 million RCF (due 2025). Moody's estimates that these liquidity sources will not be sufficient to offset significantly negative FCF over the next 12 months, and in the absence of additional external liquidity sources the company is unlikely to meet its cash obligations. The company's liquidity could be supported by cuts in previously anticipated elevated capital spending. However, the magnitude of the cash burn and liquidity crunch will largely depend on working capital dynamics in the coming quarters. TCS does not have any significant near-term maturities, until its senior secured first lien term loan is due 2026.

Moody's also estimates that the significant decrease in earnings generation will likely result in a financial covenant breach (5.75x net leverage) at its first test date in June 2023.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

From a social risk perspective, TCS has a heightened exposure to human capital risks. Successful execution of its growth strategy depends on the company's ability to hire and retain key creative talent, which shortage is an industry-wide challenge at the moment.

Governance considerations include the significant downward revision to profit guidance recently announced by TCS, which may be an indication of internal controls weakening and signals concerns around management credibility contrary to the previously gradually improving track record of strategy execution.

Following recent public listing of the company's shares, TCS is expected to benefit from a level of transparency typical of publicly listed companies. However, its ownership is rather concentrated with Vantiva S.A. (Caa1 stable, formerly Technicolor S.A.), which retained a 35% stake post listing. This could ultimately influence the company's business and financial policies, however, somewhat mitigated by the board, which is majority led by independent directors (four out of seven).

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

TCS is a French borrower and Technicolor Creative Services USA, Inc. is a US borrower of the €623 million equivalent senior secured first lien term loan due 2026 and €40 million RCF due 2025. The senior secured first lien term loan comprises the predominance of debt in the capital structure, resulting in it being rated in line with the CFR, Caa1. The RCF has a super senior priority and its small size relative to the senior secured first lien term loan results in the facility being rated B1.

The senior secured first lien term loan and RCF share the same security and guarantee package, but the RCF has a super senior ranking. The security package is limited to certain shares pledges, bank accounts and substantially all assets of the US subsidiaries.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects significant deterioration in TCS' operating performance as a result of high staff attrition and low labour efficiencies. Moody's expects that over the next 12-18 months this will subdue the company's earnings generation, primarily due to increased costs, but also potentially decrease new projects pipeline, which will significantly weaken its credit metrics and may lead to a potential liquidity crunch.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be further downgraded, if TCS fails to swiftly resolve its liquidity challenges, including building up a cushion to cover potential liquidity gaps and covenant compliance. Further deterioration in its operating performance with declines in revenue, earnings and FCF generation could also lead to a ratings downgrade.

Given the negative outlook the ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the near term. However, a positive rating pressure could build up if TCS demonstrates a track record of stabilized and improved operating performance, so that (1) its Moody's-adjusted leverage reduces below 6.5x, (2) interest coverage improves to above 1x Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest expense, and (3) Moody's-adjusted FCF turns at least break-even, all on a sustained; and (4) its liquidity is adequate.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Technicolor Creative Studios SA (TCS) is a leading provider of VFX, and animation services for the entertainment industry, and creative services and technologies for the advertising industry. TCS has a worldwide footprint with presence in 11 countries (including the US, UK, Canada and France) and its business comprises four main activities: film and episodic VFX under Moving Picture Company (MPC brand); advertising under the Mill brand; animation under the Mikros Animation brand; and games under Technicolor Games brand. In the twelve months that ended 30 June 2022, TCS generated €743 million in revenue.

TCS, headquartered in France is listed on Euronext Paris since September 2022. Following the IPO, 65% of its shares are in free float while 35% stake was retained by Vantiva S.A. (formerly Technicolor S.A.).

