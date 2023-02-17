info

Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Technicolor Creative Studios SA's CFR to Caa3 from Caa1; outlook negative

17 Feb 2023

Frankfurt am Main, February 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Technicolor Creative Studios SA's (TCS or the "company") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa3 from Caa1 and its probability of default rating to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the senior secured ratings of its €623 million equivalent (split into €564.2 million and $60 million tranches) senior secured first lien term loan to Caa3 from Caa1 and €40 million senior secured multicurrency revolving credit facility (RCF) to B2 from B1. The outlook on all ratings remains negative.        

The following factors drove the rating action:

- TCS' announcement on 7 February 2023 [1] regarding the ongoing discussions with its creditors and shareholders to recalibrate its capital structure

- Ongoing weakness in operating and financial performance

- Unsustainable capital structure with a heightened risk of debt restructuring

- Weak liquidity

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 7 February 2023, TCS' announced that it had initiated discussions with its lenders and certain key shareholders to recalibrate its debt and equity structure and expected to finalise the discussions over the next weeks. The options under consideration include debt-to-equity conversion, new money debt and/or an equity capital injection. Moody's would likely view the debt-to-equity conversion option as a default based on expectations that creditors would incur an economic loss compared to the original promise and the significant liquidity pressure TCS faces. New money debt and/or an equity injection would strengthen TCS' liquidity, which is currently under significant pressure. However, the size of any new funding remains unclear, as does whether the amount would be sufficient to support the company's operations through the period of operational challenges. TCS is yet to decide with lenders and shareholders which of the options or a combination thereof to proceed. Moody's sees a heightened risk of debt restructuring given the company's weak liquidity and unsustainable capital structure with currently low earnings generation on the back of ongoing operational challenges. TCS had €24 million in cash on hand as of 30 September 2022, fully drew its revolver in November and generated negative EBITDA in Q4 2022. As a result, Moody's does not expect TCS to have sufficient liquidity to fund continued cash burn.

TCS' financial and operating performance continues to weaken. In February, the company revised its earnings guidance down again with an estimated EBITDA after leases (as defined by the company) of just around €20 million in 2022 compared to its November 2022 guidance of €50-€70 million (at then-current exchange rate). This suggests that TCS' EBITDA after leases was negative in Q4 2022 with around €30 million of losses as a result of additional costs incurred to deliver major client projects. TCS now expects its 2023 earnings to be lower than expected in November 2022 and withdrew its guidance for 2023.

Moody's estimates that TCS' leverage increased to over 15x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA in 2022 from around 6.0x as of 30 June 2022 (pro forma for the spin-off from Vantiva S.A. (Caa1 stable) and new capital structure). Attrition and low production efficiencies continue to pressure TCS' earnings generation, particularly at MPC, the largest and most profitable business, and there is a slowdown in new projects awards from the company's clients. Also, the currently weak economic environment decelerates demand for the Mill's services to the advertising industry. Without stabilisation of the situation with creative talent at MPC, improvement in TCS' financial performance is unlikely. Management is taking steps to resolve the situation by initiating third-party reviews to identify areas for improvement, continued improvement of real-time project tracking, recruitment of critical hires and appointment of new leadership, including new interim CEO, CFO and COO, and launching new retention program for key talent. As a result, management expects its performance to sharply improve in 2024 with a rebound back to normal level of profitability in 2025. However, the situation may take longer to resolve than expected by management. Based on the current debt capital structure, Moody's forecasts TCS' leverage well above 10x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA over the next two years with a very thin Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin and low operating cash flow generation that will not be sufficient to cover high interest payments and reduced capital spending in 2023-24.  

LIQUIDITY

TCS' liquidity is weak. As of 30 September 2022, TCS had €24 million in cash on hand and fully drew its €40 million RCF in November. Moody's estimates that TCS' liquidity will not be sufficient to offset significantly negative FCF over the next 12 months. The magnitude of the cash burn and liquidity crunch will largely depend on working capital dynamics in the coming quarters, but in the absence of additional external liquidity sources the company is unlikely to meet its cash obligations, including at least its third interest payment of around €15 million in June 2023. TCS does not have any significant near-term maturities, until its RCF is due in September 2025, followed by the senior secured first lien term loan in September 2026.

Moody's also estimates that with the currently low earnings generation TCS is likely to breach its financial covenant (5.75x net leverage) at its first test date in June 2023 unless it is reset or waived.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Governance risk considerations are material to the rating action and reflect Moody's view that the company's capital structure is unsustainable at its current level of earnings, which coupled with weak liquidity, increases the likelihood of default.

TCS changed its top management, including the CEO and CFO, and appointed a representative of Angelo Gordon, its second largest shareholder, as a board observer, as well a representative of employees in addition to having five independent directors on the board, which now constitutes total nine members.  

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

TCS is a French borrower and Technicolor Creative Services USA, Inc. is a US co-borrower of the €623 million equivalent senior secured first lien term loan due 2026 and €40 million RCF due 2025. The senior secured first lien term loan comprises the predominance of debt in the capital structure, resulting in it being rated in line with the CFR, Caa3. The RCF has a super senior priority and its small size relative to the senior secured first lien term loan results in the facility being rated B2.

The senior secured first lien term loan and RCF share the same security and guarantee package, but the RCF has a super senior ranking. The security package is limited to certain shares pledges, bank accounts and substantially all assets of the US subsidiaries.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects high uncertainty around expected losses for creditors in a default scenario and downside risks to the expectation for financial performance over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could further downgrade TCS' ratings should the company default on its debt obligations or pursue a formal debt restructuring, including in a form of debt-to-equity conversion with greater expected losses than Moody's currently anticipates.

An upgrade of TCS' ratings appears unlikely before its capital structure becomes more sustainable, the company resolves its operational challenges leading to a sustained recovery in earnings, and liquidity strengthens.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Technicolor Creative Studios SA (TCS) is a leading provider of VFX, and animation services for the entertainment industry, and creative services and technologies for the advertising industry. TCS has a worldwide footprint with presence in 11 countries (including the US, UK, Canada and France) and its business comprises four main activities: film and episodic VFX under Moving Picture Company (MPC brand); advertising under the Mill brand; animation under the Mikros Animation brand; and games under Technicolor Games brand. In the twelve months that ended 30 September 2022, TCS generated €801 million in revenue.

TCS, headquartered in France is listed on Euronext Paris since September 2022. Following the IPO, 65% of its shares are in free float while 35% stake was retained by Vantiva S.A. (formerly Technicolor S.A.).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Technicolor Creative Studios SA's press release dd. 7 February 2023

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Elvira Nurgalieva
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Karen Berckmann, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

