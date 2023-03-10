Moody's downgrades Technicolor Creative Studios SA's PDR to Ca-PD from Caa3-PD, affirms Caa3 and B2 instrument ratings and Caa3 CFR; negative outlook

Frankfurt am Main, March 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Technicolor Creative Studios SA's ("TCS" or "the company") probability of default rating (PDR) to Ca-PD from Caa3-PD. Concurrently, the rating agency affirmed the company's Caa3 corporate family rating (CFR) as well as the senior secured instrument ratings of its €621 million equivalent (split into €564.2 million and $60 million tranches) senior secured first lien term loan at Caa3 and €40 million senior secured multicurrency revolving credit facility (RCF) at B2. The outlook on all ratings remains negative.

TCS announced on 8 March 2023 [1] that the company reached an agreement in principle with a large majority of its shareholders and lenders on a €170 million new money injection, including recapitalisation.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the PDR to Ca-PD from Caa3-PD reflects the proposed debt recapitalisation, which – if executed as contemplated – would be viewed by Moody's as a distressed exchange, which would imply a loss to its current lenders, and an event of default in Moody's view. At the expected closing of the transaction by the end of Q2 2023, Moody's will append the "LD" designation to the PDR, which will be removed after three business days.

The proposed debt recapitalisation includes reinstatement of the RCF in full amount of €40 million and reinstatement of the existing €621 million equivalent first lien term loan at €421 million by converting €30 million of debt into equity and subordinating €170 million, which together implies a moderate loss to existing lenders as indicated by the Caa3 rating of its first lien term loan. Moody's regards the transactions a means for the company to avoid a disorderly default on its current debt structure, which Moody's considers unsustainable.

The agreement in principle also contemplates a €170 million new money injection, including a €60 million convertible bond and €110 million new super senior credit facility. In the interim, certain lenders will provide €85 million bridge financing at the end of March or beginning of April 2023.

The transactions are expected to be closed by the end of Q2 2023, subject to final due diligence, approval by all other first lien lenders, judgement from the Commercial Court of Paris and other customary approvals and authorisations.

Upon implementation of the agreement in principle, Moody's will evaluate TCS' credit profile considering its new capital structure and the sufficiency of the proposed new money injection to support its liquidity, which is currently under significant pressure.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the possibility that the proposed debt restructuring could be unsuccessful resulting in a capital structure that remains unsustainable and the risk of a liquidation with lower recovery for the creditors. Furthermore, the negative outlook reflects the downside risks to the expectation for financial performance over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could further downgrade TCS' ratings should recovery expectations on TCS debt instruments weaken.

An upgrade of TCS' ratings appears unlikely before its capital structure becomes more sustainable, the company resolves its operational challenges leading to a sustained recovery in earnings, and liquidity strengthens.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Technicolor Creative Studios SA (TCS) is a leading provider of VFX, and animation services for the entertainment industry, and creative services and technologies for the advertising industry. TCS has a worldwide footprint with presence in 11 countries (including the US, UK, Canada and France) and its business comprises four main activities: film and episodic VFX under Moving Picture Company (MPC brand); advertising under the Mill brand; animation under the Mikros Animation brand; and games under Technicolor Games brand. In 2022, TCS generated €784 million in revenue.

TCS, headquartered in France is listed on Euronext Paris since September 2022. Following the IPO, 65% of its shares are in free float while 35% stake was retained by Vantiva S.A. (formerly Technicolor S.A.). Upon implementation of the agreement in principle the shareholding structure will change and TCS is considering delisting its shares in the short term.

