Moody's downgrades Technicolor to Caa2 and places ratings under review for downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
downgraded Technicolor S.A.'s ("Technicolor" or "group")
corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from Caa1, probability of
default rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD and ratings
on the senior secured bank credit facilities maturing 2023 to Caa2 from
Caa1. Concurrently Moody's placed the ratings of the French media,
communication and entertainment services provider on review for downgrade.
The outlook changed to rating under review from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook and asset price declines are creating a severe
and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets.
The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the pandemic's impact on Technicolor's
operating performance and in particular the uncertainties regarding the
execution of the proposed rights issue to raise approx. €300
million, which Moody's regards as necessary to sufficiently
bolster the group's liquidity.
The company was already weakly positioned in its previous rating category
considering its highly leveraged capital structure per end of the last
fiscal year. Furthermore, the downgrade reflects the increasing
risk of a capital restructuring, which follows prolonged challenges
pre the outbreak of covid-19 in most of Technicolor's markets,
evidenced by the company's weak operating performance and in particular
by strongly negative free cash flow generation leading to a tight liquidity
and weakening credit metrics.
In its review, Moody's will consider the i) successful execution
of the proposed rights issue, ii) alternative sources of equity
or debt financing if the rights issue is not executed as planned,
iii) outbreak's impact on the operations of Technicolor, especially
on the Production Service business, iv) success of the company's
mitigating actions as well as v) Technicolor's liquidity profile
and the resilience in various stress scenarios.
LIQUIDITY
Pre closing of the proposed rights issue, Technicolor's short-term
liquidity is weak. The group entered Q1 2020 with internal cash
sources of around €65million, an undrawn €250 million
revolving credit facility (matures in December 2021) and a $125
million credit line provided by Wells Fargo (matures in September 2021).
Additionally the group contracted a $110 million facility in March
2020 (matures on 31 July 2020) as a bridge for the capital increase.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Technicolor's operating performance,
especially in the Production Service business, is expected to be
impacted by the pandemic and the timely execution of the proposed rights
issue is at risk.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Downward pressure on the ratings would develop, if (1) the proposed
rights issue to raise €300 million or alternative financing measures,
e.g. resulting from state support, fail to be materialize,
(2) structural challenges in Technicolor's markets further burden
its operating performance, or (3) the liquidity profile further
weakens.
Upward pressure on the ratings would build, if the proposed rights
issue or alternative financing, is successfully executed,
and operating performance starts to improve, enabling the group
to (1) achieve a sustainable capital structure, (2) increase Moody's-adjusted
EBITA/interest expense to above 1x, and (3) strengthen free cash
flow generation above the breakeven level.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Technicolor S.A. (Technicolor), headquartered in Paris,
France, is a leading provider of solutions and services for the
Media & Entertainment industries, deploying and monetizing next-generation
video and audio technologies and experiences. The group operates
in two business segments: Entertainment Services and Connected Home.
Technicolor generated revenues of around EUR3.8 billion and EBITDA
(company-adjusted) of EUR324 million in 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Stephan Wulf
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454