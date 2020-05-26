Moody's downgrades Technicolor to Caa2 and places ratings under review for downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Technicolor S.A.'s ("Technicolor" or "group") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from Caa1, probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD and ratings on the senior secured bank credit facilities maturing 2023 to Caa2 from Caa1. Concurrently Moody's placed the ratings of the French media, communication and entertainment services provider on review for downgrade. The outlook changed to rating under review from stable.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the pandemic's impact on Technicolor's operating performance and in particular the uncertainties regarding the execution of the proposed rights issue to raise approx. €300 million, which Moody's regards as necessary to sufficiently bolster the group's liquidity.

The company was already weakly positioned in its previous rating category considering its highly leveraged capital structure per end of the last fiscal year. Furthermore, the downgrade reflects the increasing risk of a capital restructuring, which follows prolonged challenges pre the outbreak of covid-19 in most of Technicolor's markets, evidenced by the company's weak operating performance and in particular by strongly negative free cash flow generation leading to a tight liquidity and weakening credit metrics.

In its review, Moody's will consider the i) successful execution of the proposed rights issue, ii) alternative sources of equity or debt financing if the rights issue is not executed as planned, iii) outbreak's impact on the operations of Technicolor, especially on the Production Service business, iv) success of the company's mitigating actions as well as v) Technicolor's liquidity profile and the resilience in various stress scenarios.

Pre closing of the proposed rights issue, Technicolor's short-term liquidity is weak. The group entered Q1 2020 with internal cash sources of around €65million, an undrawn €250 million revolving credit facility (matures in December 2021) and a $125 million credit line provided by Wells Fargo (matures in September 2021). Additionally the group contracted a $110 million facility in March 2020 (matures on 31 July 2020) as a bridge for the capital increase.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Technicolor's operating performance, especially in the Production Service business, is expected to be impacted by the pandemic and the timely execution of the proposed rights issue is at risk.

Downward pressure on the ratings would develop, if (1) the proposed rights issue to raise €300 million or alternative financing measures, e.g. resulting from state support, fail to be materialize, (2) structural challenges in Technicolor's markets further burden its operating performance, or (3) the liquidity profile further weakens.

Upward pressure on the ratings would build, if the proposed rights issue or alternative financing, is successfully executed, and operating performance starts to improve, enabling the group to (1) achieve a sustainable capital structure, (2) increase Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest expense to above 1x, and (3) strengthen free cash flow generation above the breakeven level.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Technicolor S.A. (Technicolor), headquartered in Paris, France, is a leading provider of solutions and services for the Media & Entertainment industries, deploying and monetizing next-generation video and audio technologies and experiences. The group operates in two business segments: Entertainment Services and Connected Home. Technicolor generated revenues of around EUR3.8 billion and EBITDA (company-adjusted) of EUR324 million in 2019.

