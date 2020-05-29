Moody's downgrades Technicolor to Caa3; keeps ratings on review for further downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, May 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded Technicolor S.A.'s ("Technicolor" or "group")
corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa3 from Caa2, probability of
default rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD from Caa2-PD and ratings
on the senior secured bank credit facilities maturing 2023 to Caa3 from
Caa2. The ratings remain under review for further downgrade.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action reflects the rising likelihood of a debt restructuring,
following Technicolor's press release on 26 May 2020[1],
when the company announced its intention to cancel the proposed €300
million rights issue as a result of prolonged uncertainty in global market
conditions and the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the group's
business. Instead of raising the required liquidity through a capital
increase, the group stated that it has received indicative offers
from a third party investor and from one of the existing lenders of the
group for a €400 million financing. This new financing however
requires the consents from current creditors. Concurrently,
the company announced that it intends to implement a sustainable capital
structure, including by way of a debt to equity swap. Additionally
Technicolor intends to request the opening of conciliation proceedings
in France in order to facilitate discussions with its creditors under
the aegis of a court-appointed conciliator.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook and asset price declines are creating a severe
and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets.
The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the pandemic's impact on Technicolor's
operating performance and in particular on capital market conditions as
prolonged uncertainties prevented the execution of the proposed €300
million rights issue.
The company was already weakly positioned in its previous rating category
considering its highly leveraged capital structure per end of the last
fiscal year and a weak liquidity profile. Furthermore, the
downgrade reflects the increasing risk of a capital restructuring,
which follows prolonged challenges pre the outbreak of covid-19
in most of Technicolor's markets, evidenced by the company's
weak operating performance and in particular by strongly negative free
cash flow generation leading to a tight liquidity and weakening credit
metrics.
In its review, Moody's will consider the i) the outcome of negotiations
with its potentially new investors and its current lenders, ii)
details of the intended restructuring of Technicolor's capital,
iii) in particular a weakening of the position of current debtholders,
including the execution of a debt to equity swap as well as iv) the development
of recovery expectations on Technicolor's debt instruments.
LIQUIDITY
Pre closing of the proposed new financing, Technicolor's short-term
liquidity is weak. The group entered Q1 2020 with internal cash
sources of around €65million, an undrawn €250 million
revolving credit facility (matures in December 2021) and a $125
million credit line provided by Wells Fargo (matures in September 2021).
Additionally the group contracted a $110 million facility in March
2020 (matures on 31 July 2020) as a bridge for the capital increase.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Technicolor's operating performance,
especially in the Production Service business, is expected to be
impacted by the pandemic and the company was not able to execute the proposed
rights issue due to existing market conditions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings on Technicolor could be further downgraded should the group
default on its debt obligations or pursue a formal reorganization of its
debt, or if recovery expectations on Technicolor's debt instruments
were to weaken.
An upgrade of Technicolor's ratings appears unlikely before its
indebtedness is reduced to a more sustainable level.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Technicolor S.A. (Technicolor), headquartered in Paris,
France, is a leading provider of solutions and services for the
Media & Entertainment industries, deploying and monetizing next-generation
video and audio technologies and experiences. The group operates
in two business segments: Entertainment Services and Connected Home.
Technicolor generated revenues of around EUR3.8 billion and EBITDA
(company-adjusted) of EUR324 million in 2019.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Reception of Indicative New Financing Offers; Technicolor
S.A. 26-May-2020
Stephan Wulf
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
