Moody's downgrades Technicolor to Caa3; keeps ratings on review for further downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, May 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded Technicolor S.A.'s ("Technicolor" or "group") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa3 from Caa2, probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD from Caa2-PD and ratings on the senior secured bank credit facilities maturing 2023 to Caa3 from Caa2. The ratings remain under review for further downgrade.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects the rising likelihood of a debt restructuring, following Technicolor's press release on 26 May 2020[1], when the company announced its intention to cancel the proposed €300 million rights issue as a result of prolonged uncertainty in global market conditions and the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the group's business. Instead of raising the required liquidity through a capital increase, the group stated that it has received indicative offers from a third party investor and from one of the existing lenders of the group for a €400 million financing. This new financing however requires the consents from current creditors. Concurrently, the company announced that it intends to implement a sustainable capital structure, including by way of a debt to equity swap. Additionally Technicolor intends to request the opening of conciliation proceedings in France in order to facilitate discussions with its creditors under the aegis of a court-appointed conciliator.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the pandemic's impact on Technicolor's operating performance and in particular on capital market conditions as prolonged uncertainties prevented the execution of the proposed €300 million rights issue.

The company was already weakly positioned in its previous rating category considering its highly leveraged capital structure per end of the last fiscal year and a weak liquidity profile. Furthermore, the downgrade reflects the increasing risk of a capital restructuring, which follows prolonged challenges pre the outbreak of covid-19 in most of Technicolor's markets, evidenced by the company's weak operating performance and in particular by strongly negative free cash flow generation leading to a tight liquidity and weakening credit metrics.

In its review, Moody's will consider the i) the outcome of negotiations with its potentially new investors and its current lenders, ii) details of the intended restructuring of Technicolor's capital, iii) in particular a weakening of the position of current debtholders, including the execution of a debt to equity swap as well as iv) the development of recovery expectations on Technicolor's debt instruments.

LIQUIDITY

Pre closing of the proposed new financing, Technicolor's short-term liquidity is weak. The group entered Q1 2020 with internal cash sources of around €65million, an undrawn €250 million revolving credit facility (matures in December 2021) and a $125 million credit line provided by Wells Fargo (matures in September 2021). Additionally the group contracted a $110 million facility in March 2020 (matures on 31 July 2020) as a bridge for the capital increase.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Technicolor's operating performance, especially in the Production Service business, is expected to be impacted by the pandemic and the company was not able to execute the proposed rights issue due to existing market conditions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings on Technicolor could be further downgraded should the group default on its debt obligations or pursue a formal reorganization of its debt, or if recovery expectations on Technicolor's debt instruments were to weaken.

An upgrade of Technicolor's ratings appears unlikely before its indebtedness is reduced to a more sustainable level.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Technicolor S.A. (Technicolor), headquartered in Paris, France, is a leading provider of solutions and services for the Media & Entertainment industries, deploying and monetizing next-generation video and audio technologies and experiences. The group operates in two business segments: Entertainment Services and Connected Home. Technicolor generated revenues of around EUR3.8 billion and EBITDA (company-adjusted) of EUR324 million in 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Reception of Indicative New Financing Offers; Technicolor S.A. 26-May-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

