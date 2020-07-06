Moody's downgrades Technicolor's instrument rating to Ca; outlook is negative

Frankfurt am Main, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded Technicolor S.A.'s ("Technicolor" or "group") rating on the senior secured bank credit facilities maturing 2023 to Ca from Caa3. Concurrently, the rating agency downgraded to Ca-PD from Caa3-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) and confirmed the group's Caa3 corporate family rating (CFR). The outlook on all ratings changed to negative from ratings under review.

The rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 26 May 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects the proposed restructuring of the group's capital, which would result in a material loss for investors if executed as proposed by Technicolor. We view the proposed distressed debt exchange as an event of default once the transaction closes. Upon closing, we will append the "LD" designation to the PDR, which will be removed after three business days. The designation results from our practice of interpreting circumstances in which a debt holder accepts a compromise offering of a diminished financial obligation as an indication of an untenable debt capital structure. The "/LD" component would signal that a "limited default" has occurred on the exchanged securities. The debt exchange is specifically designed to reduce the debt and interest expense burden and results in creditors recognizing losses, which represents the occurrence of a deemed default.

The proposed capital restructuring aims for bolstering Technicolor's liquidity by raising €420 million of new debt, which will be financed by existing lenders of the term loan and the RCF (totaling to €400 million) and by Bpifrance (€20 million). Concurrently the group targets to reduce its elevated leverage by a debt-to-equity swap, in which a part of the existing debt (a total of approx. €1,232 million from three term loans adding up to €982 million and the fully drawn RCF of €250 million) will be reduced by €660m to approx. €572 million. Taking into account that Bpifrance is already committed to the rights issue for an amount of up to €25.5 million, investors are expected to take a loss of approx. 51.5% on the nominal value of its debt.

RATIONALE FOR OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the possibility that the proposed debt restructuring could be unsuccessful resulting in a capital structure that remains unsustainable and the risk of a liquidation with lower recovery for the creditors. Furthermore, an operating improvement of Technicolor's business following the restructuring of its debt could be negatively impacted by the currently challenging macro environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings on Technicolor could be further downgraded should the group default on its debt obligations or pursue a formal reorganization of its debt, or if recovery expectations on Technicolor's debt instruments were to weaken.

An upgrade of Technicolor's ratings is unlikely before the execution of its capital restructuring

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Technicolor S.A. (Technicolor), headquartered in Paris, France, is a leading provider of solutions and services for the Media & Entertainment industries, deploying and monetizing next-generation video and audio technologies and experiences. The group operates in two business segments: Entertainment Services and Connected Home. Technicolor generated revenues of around EUR3.8 billion and EBITDA (company-adjusted) of EUR324 million in 2019.

