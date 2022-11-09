Moody's downgrades TecoStar's CFR to Caa3 from Caa1; outlook stable

New York, November 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded TecoStar Holdings, Inc.'s ("TecoStar") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa3 from Caa1 and its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD. Moody's also downgraded the company's secured first lien term loan rating to Caa2 from B3. The outlook is stable.

The ratings downgrade reflects Moody's view that the company's leverage will remain elevated and that liquidity will be weak. The company's leverage has remained persistently high, at over 13x debt to EBITDA on Moody's adjusted basis as of June 30, 2022. While TecoStar's operating performance is improving, Moody's expects the company to continue to face operating cost headwinds that will materially constrain its earnings recovery. Cost pressures including labor cost inflation (with elevated employee turnover), as well as higher commodity and logistics costs continue to impact the company's profitability levels. Despite the company's efforts to exert pricing power on medical device OEMs to offset inflation, profitability and overall EBITDA generation remains meaningfully lower than levels achieved prior to the covid-19 pandemic (i.e. prior to FY2020).

TecoStar's liquidity is weak and Moody's expects it will worsen in the coming quarters. TecoStar previously carried an interest rate swap on a material portion of its 1st lien debt; this swap expired as of June 30, 2022. With cash interest expense projected to rise materially, Moody's believes that the company will burn cash at a meaningful rate in each subsequent quarter to meet its fixed charge obligations. Moody's believes that the company's cash balance will be exhausted over the next 12-18 months, and the company will need to draw on its ABL facility thereafter to fund operations. In addition, the company's 1st lien term loan will become current in approximately 6 months (May 2023). To that end, Moody's believes the TecoStar's capital structure may be unsustainable, thus elevating the risk that the company will pursue a transaction that Moody's considers to be a distressed exchange and hence a default under Moody's definition.

In its stable outlook, Moody's expects the company's earnings will remain stressed and liquidity will remain weak, increasing the risk of a default.

RATINGS RATIONALE

TecoStar's Caa3 CFR reflects the company's very high financial leverage, high customer concentration and general business risks associated with contract manufacturing. Key business risks include potential fluctuations in medical device customer demand and inventory levels, less favorable payment terms offered by large medical device customers and industry-wide pricing pressure. As of 6/30/22, debt to EBITDA is above 13x on Moody's adjusted basis. Moody's estimates that the company's debt/EBITDA will remain very high - above 11x - over the next 12-18 months. The pace of deleveraging depends on multiple factors including the trajectory of business volumes, the impact of inflationary headwinds and offsetting pricing actions, and uncertainty related to customers' inventory management. TecoStar's top five customers represent approximately 65% of sales. TecoStar's ratings also reflect the company's weak liquidity, including Moody's expectation that the company will be unable to generate any positive free cash flow over the next 12-18 months.

The company has $40 million of cash as of 6/30/22, but Moody's expects ongoing cash burn in each quarter going forward. The company previously had an interest rate swap to hedge a material portion of its debt, which expired as of 6/30/22. Moody's expects cash interest expense to rise meaningfully to above $90 million annually following the expiration of the swap. Over the next 12-18 months, Moody's projects that the company will be unable to fund its fixed charges, which include interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and mandatory term loan amortization. As a result, Moody's expects that the company will utilize all of its available cash over the next 12-18 months, and will need to rely on the ABL thereafter to fund operations. In addition, the company's 1st lien term loan will become current in approximately 6 months (May 2023), ahead a May 1, 2024 maturity.

TecoStar benefits from its competitive scale in the highly fragmented medical device contract manufacturing industry. TecoStar's expertise in providing contract manufacturing services to the aerospace and defense industry - a small but growing business for the company - also provides diversification benefits. The company's rating also benefits from regulatory constraints which make switching costs for its customers high.

The Caa2 rating on the first lien secured term loan is one notch higher than the company's Caa3 CFR. The one-notch uplift reflects benefits from loss absorption provided by the $225 million second lien secured term loan, as well as Moody's internal view on recovery prospects for the first lien term loan.

TecoStar's ESG credit impact score is very highly negative (CIS-5). The score reflects very highly negative exposure to governance risks, driven by the company's very aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership. The score also reflects highly negative exposure to social risks, primarily due to potential regulatory actions, product recalls or litigation as a manufacturer of orthopedic medical products inserted into the body, and neutral to low exposure to environmental risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity further erodes, operating performance declines materially or the probability of default, including by way of a transaction that Moody's would deem a distressed exchange, were to rise. In addition, ratings could be downgraded if Moody's view on recovery prospects declines, such that expected loss rises.

Ratings could be upgraded if liquidity improves, including a successful refinancing of the company's full debt capital structure. In addition, an improvement in the company's operating performance, including a material improvement to margins, would also support an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, TecoStar Holdings, Inc. performs contract manufacturing services, primarily for companies within the medical device industry. Charlesbank Capital Partners LLC is the majority shareholder in TecoStar. The company's revenues for the last twelve months were approximately $489 million.

