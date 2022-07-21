Moody's downgrades Telecom Italia's ratings to B1; outlook negative

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE”, you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s information that becomes accessible to you (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates..

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.             Unless you have entered into an express written contract with www.moodys.com to the contrary and/or agreed to the Terms of Use at www.moodys.com or ratings.moodys.com, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.                   

 

2.             CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S MATERIALS FOUND ON WWW.MOODYS.COM OR SITES OTHER THAN RATINGS.MOODYS.COM MAY NOT BE DISPLAYED IN REAL TIME. FOR REAL-TIME DISPLAYS OF CREDIT RATINGS AND OTHER INFORMATION REQUIRED TO BE DISCLOSED BY MIS PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION, PLEASE USE RATINGS.MOODYS.COM.           

 

3.             You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.

 

4.             To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.     

 

5.             You agree to read and be bound by the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.​​​

 

6.             You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Telecom Italia's ratings to B1; outlook negative

21 Jul 2022

Milan, July 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to B1 from Ba3 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to B1-PD from Ba3-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of Telecom Italia S.p.A. ("Telecom Italia" or "the company"). Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B1/(P)B1 from Ba3/(P)Ba3 the ratings of all senior unsecured debt instruments issued (or guaranteed) by Telecom Italia and its rated subsidiaries. The outlook for the entities remains negative.

"The downgrade of Telecom Italia's ratings reflects our expectation that its leverage will remain high and its free cash flow will remain negative over the next 2 to 3 years, due to the highly competitive market conditions in Italy and the high investment needs, combined with  the expected macroeconomic slowdown," says Ernesto Bisagno, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Telecom Italia.

"The company was already weakly positioned in the previous rating category. However, the macroeconomic environment has deteriorated since we downgraded the rating to Ba3 in March, reducing the visibility on Telecom Italia's operating performance and its expected deleveraging path," adds Mr Bisagno.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating downgrade reflects Moody's expectation that Telecom Italia's credit metrics will remain weak well beyond 2022, with high leverage, weak interest coverage ratios and negative free cash flow generation, despite potential for earnings stabilization in 2023.

The company's Moody's adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio will peak in 2022 at around 5.4x, and decline towards 4.5x by 2024, exceeding the 4.25x maximum leverage tolerance for the previous Ba3 rating. In addition, Moody's expects the company's EBITDA – Capex/Interest coverage ratio to start from a weak level of 1.0x in 2022 and only recover towards 1.5x by 2024.

In Moody's view, visibility into Telecom Italia's operating performance has reduced because of the weakened macroeconomic environment, with increased pressure on consumer spending due to record inflation, and increasing funding costs owing to rising interest rates and more difficult capital markets access.

On 7 July 2022, Telecom Italia hosted its Capital Market Day and provided additional details around its network separation plan [1]. The  company has made good progress with the initial phase of the delayering process, by more clearly identifying the perimeter for each entity, and the potential capital structure of the network company (netco) and service company (servco). No updates were provided on the potential merger between the netco and Open Fiber S.p.A.. Under the MoU signed in May 2022, Telecom Italia and Open Fiber S.p.A. aim to sign a binding agreement by the end of October.

While no full guidance was provided, Moody's expects that free cash flow for each entity would remain negative in 2023 and break even towards 2025, mainly because of the high investment needs in particular for the netco, combined with the restructuring costs and potential for higher interest costs.

Following the delayering plan, the netco would have net debt of up to €11 billion (as calculated by the company, before leases) while the servco would have a net debt lower than €5 billion. The proposed capital structure for the different entities will provide potential for de-leveraging, with the debt reduction depending on the final valuation of the netco. Only if the deleveraging target is achieved, there might be potential one-off shareholder distributions. However, the separation will be a complex and potentially lengthy process at a time when the operating environment is becoming more challenging, including  increased volatility in  the capital markets.

Despite the potential for a network separation, Telecom Italia's rating continues to consider the company's current perimeter and configuration and factors in the evolution of the credit metrics for the group as a whole. If the company proceeds with the delayering strategy, Moody's would assess its implications on the business model of each entity, as well as the future financial profile including the deleveraging trajectory and potential to generate free cash flow. This could ultimately lead to a different rating outcome.

Telecom Italia's B1 rating primarily reflects (1) the company's scale and position as the incumbent service provider in Italy, with strong market shares in both fixed and mobile segments; and (2) the international diversification in Brazil, a business that is reporting steady earnings growth. The rating is constrained by (1) the company's high leverage, weak interest coverage metrics and negative free cash flow generation; (2) the high competitive pressures in Italy; (3) the ongoing earnings decline; (4) the uneven historical track record at achieving earnings guidance; and (5) the increased complexity of the group's structure.

LIQUIDITY

Telecom Italia's liquidity is adequate; it decreased from the 2021 level due to the redemption of €3.3 billion of debt which matured in the first part of 2022, partially offset by new financing activity.  Moody's liquidity assessment takes into account cash and cash equivalents of €4.9 billion, and €4 billion available under its senior unsecured revolving credit facility agreements with no financial covenants.

In Q3 2022, Telecom Italia expects to receive €1.5 billion (including €200 million debt repayment) from the disposal of the 12.4% indirect stake in mobile telecoms tower business Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (INWIT).

In July 2022, the company raised €2 billion through a new 6-years bank facility, guaranteed by the Italian export credit agency Sace S.p.A., which helps to pre-fund near term maturities.

However, the company will likely generate negative FCF of around €1.4 billion in 2022 before spectrum payments of €2 billion, and has significant debt maturities of around €0.6 billion in 2022 and €3.2 billion in 2023. There is an important additional refinancing in 2024, which the company will need to address and that Moody's expects to become more onerous.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on the rating reflects Telecom Italia's expected weak credit metrics over the next couple of years, with negative free cash flow generation over 2022-23. The negative outlook also reflects the execution risks in the turn-around strategy and the reduced visibility on the company's operating performance owing to the deteriorated macroeconomic environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure in the next 12-18 months is unlikely given the weak credit metrics. However, upward pressure could develop if operating performance shows signs of significant improvement, such that Telecom Italia's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA declines below 4.25x and its Moody's adjusted EBITDA-Capex / interest expense ratio improves above 2.0x, while the company demonstrates improving free cash flow generation.

Further downward rating pressure could develop if Telecom Italia's Moody's-adjusted net leverage ratio does not reduce to below 5.0x; its Moody's adjusted EBITDA-Capex / interest expense ratio remains below 1.5x, with sustained negative free cash flow generation; or its liquidity deteriorates.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Telecom Italia S.p.A.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

....Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Downgraded to (P)B1 from (P)Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

..Issuer: Telecom Italia Capital S.A.

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

..Issuer: Telecom Italia Finance, S.A.

....BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Downgraded to (P)B1 from (P)Ba3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Telecom Italia S.p.A.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Telecom Italia Capital S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Telecom Italia Finance, S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/48906. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Telecom Italia is the leading integrated telecommunications provider in Italy. The company provides a full range of services and products, including telephony, data exchange, interactive content, and information and communications technology solutions. In addition, the group is one of the leading telecom companies in the Brazilian mobile market, operating through its subsidiary, TIM Brasil. Vivendi SE (Vivendi, Baa2 negative) and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A. (Baa3 stable) are the main shareholders of Telecom Italia, with 23.8% and 9.8% shares, respectively. In 2021, Telecom Italia reported €15.3 billion in revenue and €6.2 billion in company-organic EBITDA.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://www.gruppotim.it/en/investors/reports-presentations/presentations-webcasts/2022/Capital-Market-Day-TIM.html. Telecom Italia's website 07-Jul-2022

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ernesto Bisagno, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan, 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan, 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.
© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com