Moody's downgrades Telecom Italia's ratings to Ba3; outlook negative

Milan, March 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) and the ratings of all senior
unsecured debt instruments issued (or guaranteed) by Telecom Italia S.p.A.
("Telecom Italia", "the company" or "the
group") and its subsidiaries to Ba3/(P)Ba3 from Ba2/(P)Ba2.
Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD
the company's probability of default rating (PDR). The outlook
for the entities remains negative.
Today's action follows the reporting of Telecom Italia's 2021
results, which showed a significant reduction in organic EBITDA
by 21.9% in the fourth quarter (-9.6%
for the full year), due to weak domestic operations partially offset
by steady contribution from Brazil, and the announcement [1]
of the new 2022-2024 plan, with an additional EBITDA decline
in the low teens in percentage terms in 2022, and an expected recovery
afterwards, implying a flat compound annual growth rate over 2021-2024.
The company also said it is exploring the separation of its wholesale
operations, mostly including the primary and secondary networks,
from the retail activities, mainly focusing on consumer and enterprise
customers. The company outlined the benefits associated with the
so-called delayering of its operations, as the entities operating
independently would increase their strategic focus, while gaining
some regulatory relief and benefiting from a more efficient capital allocation.
The process would take 12-18 months to complete with more details
around the capital structure of each entity to be provided later in 2022.
Despite the potential for a network separation, Telecom Italia's
rating considers the company's current perimeter and configuration
and factors in the evolution of the credit metrics based on the guidance
for the group as a whole. However, should the company proceed
with the delayering strategy, Moody's would assess its implications
on the business model of each entity, as well as the future financial
profile including the deleveraging trajectory and potential to generate
free cash flow. This could ultimately lead to a different rating
outcome.
"The downgrade of Telecom Italia's ratings reflects the company's
much weaker than expected credit metrics due to the exposure to the highly
competitive market conditions in the Italian market and the negative impact
from Telecom Italia's content strategy," says Ernesto
Bisagno, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer
and lead analyst for Telecom Italia.
"While the dividend suspension will allow for some cash savings,
the negative outlook takes into account that the improvement in credit
metrics will depend on the company's ability to restore earnings
growth in 2023 in a highly competitive market," adds Mr Bisagno.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's has downgraded Telecom Italia's ratings because of the deterioration
in the company's credit metrics following the decline in EBITDA which,
combined with ongoing high capex investment, the spectrum payment,
as well as the impact from restructuring costs will drive an increase
in leverage, with Moody's-adjusted net debt to EBITDA
ratio increasing towards 5.5x in 2022, up from 4.3x
in 2021, based on Moody's preliminary calculations.
Moody's expects net leverage to progressively return to 4.25x
by 2024, driven a recovery in EBITDA and improved cash flow generation.
In addition, there will be additional outflows associated with the
contract with DAZN, with regards to the football distribution to
Telecom Italia's customers. While the company took a prudent
approach and recognized the negative impact from the contract, it
also suggests minimum guaranteed volumes for DAZN, which had a negative
impact on Telecom Italia's profits because of lower than expected
volumes.
Moody's has factored into its decision the corporate governance considerations
associated with the company's financial strategy and risk management and
its track record. Despite the dividend suspension, which
will allow cash savings of around €320 million in 2022, leverage
will spike due to a combination of additional earnings decline combined
with significant outflows associated with the spectrum payment in Italy
and Brazil and investment needs. While the full details of the
capital structure post delayering will come later in the year, the
company has indicated the potential for higher distribution to shareholders,
following the network separation.
The company has shown tolerance to operate at higher than expected leverage
levels for a longer period of time, while frequent changes to senior
management have led to changes in the strategic direction of the group.
The new management will be embarking into a significant shift of the strategy
with the potential network separation which could unlock some asset value
through the delayering. The new top management brings significant
experience from past turnaround of Brazilian operations that could benefit
the execution of Telecom Italia's strategy. However,
with four different chief executive officers in six years, Telecom
Italia has had a high turnover in senior management roles which suggests
difficulties in adapting to evolving market conditions, and has
demonstrated an uneven track record at achieving its earnings guidance.
As a result, Moody's has changed its assessment of the company's
Financial Strategy and Risk Management to 4 from 3, and the overall
exposure to governance risks (Issuer Profile Score or "IPS")
to highly negative (G-4) from moderately negative (G-3).
Moody's has also changed Telecom Italia's ESG Credit Impact
Score to highly negative (CIS-4) from moderately negative (CIS-3),
reflecting revised governance considerations which, despite better
scores in the environmental (E-2) and social (S-3) categories,
have a discernible negative impact on the current rating.
The Ba3 rating primarily reflects (1) the company's scale and position
as the incumbent service provider in Italy, with strong market shares
in both fixed and mobile segments; (2) the international diversification
in Brazil which have reported steady earnings growth; ànd
(3) the strong profitability and continued focus on cost control.
The rating is constrained by (1) the company's high Moody's-adjusted
net debt/EBITDA ratio at 4.3x as of December 2021, expected
to increase towards 5.5x in 2022; (2) the high competitive
pressures in Italy; (3) the ongoing earnings decline; (4) the
negative Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF) because of a high
need for capital spending; and (5) the complexity of the group's
structure.
LIQUIDITY
Telecom Italia's liquidity position at 31 December 2021 is ample with
cash and cash equivalents of €8.3 billion and €4 billion
available under its revolving credit facility agreements due in 2026,
with no financial covenants. However, the company is likely
to generate negative free cash flow of around €1.2 billion
in 2022 before spectrum payments of €2 billion, and has significant
debt maturities of around €3.9 billion in 2022 and €3.2
billion in 2023.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook on the rating reflects Telecom Italia's current
high leverage, with additional increase expected in 2022,
before a potential decline from 2023 onwards. However, the
improvement in leverage and cash flows will depend on the company's
ability to restore profit growth which could be difficult, given
the highly competitive market conditions in the Italian market.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating pressure in the next 12-18 months is unlikely given
the pressure on credit metrics. However, upward pressure
could develop if operating performance shows signs of significant improvement,
such that Telecom Italia's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remains
comfortably below 3.75x on a sustained basis.
Further downward rating pressure could develop in the near term if Telecom
Italia's fails to rapidly demonstrate its capacity to rebuild earnings
growth in 2023 by more effective operational actions and/or with a new
strategic shift; its Moody's-adjusted net leverage ratio does
not progressively reduce towards 4.25x; or it does not maintain
its ample liquidity headroom.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Telecom Italia S.p.A.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ba3 from Ba2
....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Downgraded to (P)Ba3 from (P)Ba2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2
..Issuer: Olivetti Finance N.V.
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2
..Issuer: Telecom Italia Capital S.A.
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2
..Issuer: Telecom Italia Finance, S.A.
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Ba3 from (P)Ba2
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Olivetti Finance N.V.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Telecom Italia Capital S.A.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Telecom Italia Finance, S.A.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Telecom Italia S.p.A.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications
Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Telecom Italia (comprising Telecom Italia and its subsidiaries) is the
leading integrated telecommunications provider in Italy. The company
provides a full range of services and products, including telephony,
data exchange, interactive content, and information and communications
technology solutions. In addition, the group is one of the
leading telecom companies in the Brazilian mobile market, operating
through its subsidiary, TIM Brasil. Vivendi SE (Vivendi,
Baa2 negative) and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A.
(Baa3 stable) are the main shareholders of Telecom Italia, with
23.8% and 9.8% shares, respectively.
In 2021, Telecom Italia reported €15.3 billion in revenue
and €6.2 billion in company-organic EBITDA.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] https://www.gruppotim.it/en/investors/reports-presentations/presentations-webcasts/2022/FY-2021-financial-results.html.
Telecom Italia website 02-Mar-2022.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
