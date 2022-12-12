Moody's downgrades Telefonica del Peru to Ba3, ratings placed under review for further downgrade

New York, December 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Telefonica del Peru S.A.A.'s ("Telefonica del Peru") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and senior unsecured ratings to Ba3 from Ba2. Simultaneously, Moody's placed the ratings under review for further downgrade.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Telefonica del Peru S.A.A.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Telefonica del Peru S.A.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Ba3 reflects Telefonica del Peru's persistently weak operating performance, which has been consistently below Moody's original expectations and the average for regional peers. Despite the recent improvement in cost structure and recovery in service revenues when compared to pandemic lows, Moody's believes that operating performance will remain pressured over the next 12-24 months given the intense market competition and challenging macroeconomic environment in Peru. EBITDA margin, as adjusted by Moody's, is expected to remain around 21% over the next 12-24 months. Although an improvement when compared to the 19.5% reported in 2021, this level is well below the Ba average of 39% for the telecom industry and the company's own pre-pandemic levels of 24.5% in 2019 and 36.4% in 2016, when competition from new entrants was limited.

In addition, Moody's expects deterioration in liquidity and leverage over the rating horizon given the payment of PEN354 million in tax charges made in October to the tax authority, SUNAT, and the potential settlement of a large tax dispute, estimated at about PEN2.8 billion according to the company's provisions on balance sheet. Moody's forecasts that Telefonica del Peru's leverage will close 2022 at around 2.7x but may increase to about 4.0x due to this potential settlement, as it will likely have to be debt funded.

During the review period, Moody's will assess Telefonica del Peru´s progress towards improving margins and FCF generation and its plans to secure financing sources to timely meet the tax dispute settlement with the SUNAT once the process concludes, as well as for upcoming debt amortizations and capex needs.

Although Telefonica del Peru benefits from its scale as the largest telecommunications operator in Peru, the company faces significant competitive challenges to revert the deterioration in operating metrics and loss of market share that started in 2014 with the entry of two new and aggressive competitors that disrupted the competitive landscape. This persisted until recently, aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic. To combat this trend, the company has executed a well-defined strategy to prioritize profitability growth, focusing on cost reductions, as well as on improvements in the commercial strategy to reduce churn and grow revenue. Throughout 2022, this new strategy delivered modest but steady improvements in profitability. For 2022, Moody's expects Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin to be around 20.5%, which negatively compares with the 24.5% reported as of year-end 2019 but is an improvement when compared to the 19.5% reported in 2021. Going forward, operating indicators should continue to improve at a slow pace, given the intense competition, sluggish economic activity, and political uncertainties, which together offer limited opportunities for a speedy recovery to pre-pandemic levels. Long-term growth in data consumption coupled with the country's still low penetration of fixed internet, at about 32.5% in Q3 2022 according to OSIPTEL, will continue to present growth opportunities for Peruvian telecom companies. However, companies will need to invest heavily in expansion and improvement of existing networks to capitalize on these opportunities.

Telefonica del Peru posted negative free cash flow as adjusted by Moody's in the last twelve months ended September 2022, a trend that Moody´s expect to reverse in 2023 as long as the company is able to consistently grow revenues, maintain the efficiency gains achieved over the past year and manage cost inflation. The expected improvement in FCF will also be impacted by the capital intensity required to maintain competitiveness. Moody´s expects 2023 capex to be around 10% of revenues, which is low compared to the industry average of 20.9% for Ba companies and might need to be revised if competitive pressures impose the need for faster fiber deployment and network coverage expansion.

As of September 2022, Telefonica del Peru had PEN477 million ($124 million) in cash on hand, which was sufficient to cover its debt maturities until 2023. However, Moody's expects the cash position to deteriorate in the last quarter of 2022, mainly due to a PEN354 million ($91.5 million) one-off tax payment made to the SUNAT in October, settling a dispute related to income taxes due for the 2014 fiscal year. The company currently has low indebtedness and a comfortable debt maturity profile, with most significant maturities coming due in 2025 and beyond. However, Moody´s believes it is likely that an estimated PEN2.8 billion (~$725 million) tax dispute with the Peruvian tax authority over income taxes due between 2001 and 2005 will conclude over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's expects the settlement of these amounts to be debt-financed, increasing leverage from around 2.6x for the last twelve months ending in September, to about 4.0x.

Since 2019, Telefonica del Peru's controlling shareholder, Telefonica, S.A. (Baa3 stable), has prioritized markets where it perceives long-term sustainable growth and has worked to spinoff of its businesses in Hispano America, including Telefonica del Peru. Given this context, the rating incorporates no support from the parent.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely at this point given the ongoing review for further downgrade. However, Moody´s could stabilize the rating outlook if there is strong evidence that the company will be able to sustain positive revenue growth and steady improvement in profitability over the rating horizon, while maintaining leverage below 3.5x and interest coverage measured by (EBITDA-CAPEX)/Interest Expense at 2.5x or higher on a sustained basis. In addition, the company needs to demonstrate adequate liquidity and the ability to secure financing to timely meet the tax dispute settlement with the SUNAT once the process concludes as well as upcoming debt amortization and capex needs.

The ratings could be downgraded if there is further deterioration in liquidity due to persistent negative free cash flow generation driven by weaker performance, higher capex needs or additional claims related to the company's tax proceedings. Ratings could also be downgraded if the company is not able to secure financing to meet SUNAT obligations or leverage is expected to increase to a level higher than 3.5x without a clear path for deleveraging.

Telefonica del Peru is the largest telecommunications company in Peru, with a mobile market share of around 30% and 54.5% in the fixed internet segment as of September 2022, according to the Peruvian telecommunications regulator — OSIPTEL. The company is an integrated telecommunications service provider offering mobile, fixed, pay-TV and business-to-business services through its Movistar brand. Telefonica del Peru is Peru's largest telecommunications company in terms of revenue, and a leader in all segments, with more than 12.6 million revenue-generating units (RGUs) in mobile and almost 3.3 million RGUs in fixed broadband and pay TV. In the 12 months that ended September 2022, the company generated revenue of around PEN7.2 billion ($1.85 billion). Telefonica del Peru is controlled by Telefonica S.A., which indirectly holds 98% of its shares. The remaining are traded on the Lima Stock Exchange — Bolsa de Valores de Lima.

