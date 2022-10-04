Moody's downgrades Telenor's ratings to Baa1 from A3; stable outlook

London, October 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Telenor ASA's (Telenor or the company) senior unsecured ratings to Baa1 from A3 and its senior unsecured Euro Debt Issuance Program to (P)Baa1 from (P)A3. Concurrently, the rating agency has affirmed the Prime-2 (P-2) short term Commercial Paper ratings. The rating outlook has changed to stable from negative.

The company's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) has also been downgraded to baa2 from baa1. Telenor's Baa1 ratings continue to reflect a one notch uplift driven by the company's ownership by the Norwegian government.

"Today's rating action reflects our view that the company's Moody's-adjusted leverage will continue to hover around 3x which is a level more commensurate with a lower rating. This largely reflects lack of any meaningful growth in revenues as well as increased energy costs" says Luigi Bucci, Moody's lead analyst for Telenor.

"We also note a financial policy which is somewhat more aggressive than in the past given the continued commitment to progressive dividend payments in spite of the current cash flow pressures" adds Mr Bucci.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Telenor's Baa1 rating reflects the company's (1) position as the incumbent integrated telecom operator in Norway (Government of Norway, Aaa stable) with a strong presence across Scandinavia; (2) geographical diversification in Asia, although reduced as part of Telenor's de-risking strategy; (3) strong underlying cash flow generation, pre-dividends; (4) continued commitment to its 1.8x-2.3x net leverage target; and (5) status as a government-related issuer (GRI) because it is 54% government-owned.

Counterbalancing these strengths are (1) the rating agency's expectation of Moody's-adjusted leverage standing in the 2.8x-3x range through 2024; (2) the ongoing impact of the increase in energy prices on the company's cost base; (3) soft results in the Asian business as a result of macroeconomic challenges and slow travel recovery post coronavirus; (4) uncertainties around the company's infrastructure monetization, particularly around the use of proceeds; and (5) dividends not fully covered by free cash flow (FCF) generation through at least 2024.

Telenor has recently refocused its organizational structure around four key segments, with different strategic objectives: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure and Adjacent Business. The new layered model is largely focusing on profitable growth in the Nordics region while the presence in Asia is currently being de-risked and cash flow maximization has become the unit's key priority. In terms of Infrastructure, Telenor will pursue the partial monetization of its assets while keeping control and a majority stake in those businesses.

The rating agency's analysis and estimates assume the successful execution of the ongoing M&A transactions in Thailand (dtac; 19% of 2021 revenues) and Malaysia (Digi; 11%) by the end of 2022 leading to a deconsolidation of both units from 2023. However, while regulatory approval has already been granted in Malaysia, uncertainties remain about Thailand and the likely remedy package proposed in the country. This is because the transaction would consolidate the market to 2 from 3 telecom operators.

Moody's anticipates organic revenue growth to stand at around 1%-1.5% over 2022 and 2023. In terms of company-adjusted EBITDA, 2022 levels will likely decline by around 2% and remain broadly flat, on an organic basis, in 2023. The ongoing pressures on energy prices will affect operating performance in the remainder of 2022 but also 2023, as Telenor is largely unhedged, offsetting the company's ongoing cost saving initiatives, such as the copper decommissioning. The impact of top-line growth will be crystallized at EBITDA level only in 2024, to a certain extent supported by the implementation of power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Norway and in Denmark over the year.

The rating agency forecasts Moody's-adjusted leverage to stand at approximately 2.9x in 2022 and 2023 (2021: 2.9x). In spite of a year over year decline in EBITDA, leverage will remain broadly flat in 2022 thanks to the recent cash repayment of a bond matured in June 2022. Moody's does not currently anticipate any additional debt repayment, however, Moody's-adjusted leverage could be lower than currently forecast should (1) Telenor decide to repay the maturities coming due in 2023, as per recent track-record; or (2) the unfavorable FX movements on US dollar denominated debt (around USD1.3 billion) revert. The rating agency also notes that the deconsolidation of Digi and dtac will have a slightly negative impact on leverage due to the subsidiaries' lower leverage -on an aggregated basis- compared to the overall group.

The rating agency estimates Moody's-adjusted RCF/debt to stand at around 16% in 2022 before reducing towards 13%-14% in 2023 post de-consolidation of dtac and Digi. Under Moody's current expectations, Telenor will benefit from an initial dividend stream from Thailand and, particularly, Malaysia in 2023 which will increase over time once the positive impact from synergies will materialize. Telenor's dividend payout is expected to continue noting a progressive step-up and will not likely be covered by FCF until 2024, at best.

Moody's understands that Telenor is in the process of monetizing a 30% minority stake in its Norwegian Fibre Company (FibreCo). While the perimeter of FibreCo is currently unclear, management publicly stated that potential proceeds will be used to boost investments, remunerate shareholders in the form of share buy-backs and strengthen the balance sheet. Moody's assessment of the transaction will be based on the ultimate use of proceeds together with the actual perimeter of the transaction.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Social risks are moderately negative for Telenor due to its exposure to emerging markets in Asia which are subject to a higher degree of event risk, including from a regulatory or political standpoint. This was evidenced by the company's exit from Myanmar or the ongoing litigation related to spectrum renewals in Pakistan. Other social challenges include changing demographic and societal trends which drive the structural decline of legacy voice services and exposure to data security and privacy issues.

Moody's perceives governance risks to be moderately negative for Telenor reflecting the company's relatively complex group structure as the company only partly owns some of its subsidiaries in Asia. Governance risks are mitigated by the company's moderately conservative financial strategy with an Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA projected at around 2.8x-3.0x over the next 12-18 months.

LIQUIDITY

Telenor's liquidity is good supported by the company's cash and cash equivalents of NOK9.3 billion as of June 2022 and full availability under its EUR1.8 billion committed revolving credit facility maturing in April 2025 (recently extended from April 2024). The rating agency notes that the cash balance in the remainder of 2022 will be supported by a reversal of negative working capital movements over the first half of the year together with proceeds from previously completed M&A transactions.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Telenor will note a broadly stable EBITDA in 2023 before going back to growth in 2024. As a result, Moody's-adjusted leverage and RCF/debt should stand in the 2.8x-3.0x and 13%-14% range, respectively. The stable outlook also envisages that Telenor will maintain a good liquidity profile and that the company's financial policy will not deviate from the rating agency's current expectations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider upgrading Telenor's rating if the group's credit metrics improve such that its (1) Moody's-adjusted RCF/debt increases to above 20% on a sustained basis; and (2) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA drops consistently and comfortably below 2.75x. In addition to the factors listed above affecting Telenor's BCA, the group's rating could be affected by changes in the rating of the supporting government or changes in our assessment of default dependence and government support.

Negative rating pressure could develop if Telenor's (1) Moody's-adjusted RCF/debt were to be maintained at well below 15% with no expectation of improvement; (2) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA were to increase towards 3.25x; or (3) the company were to adopt a more aggressive financial policy.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Telenor ASA

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)A3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa1 from A3

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to baa2 from baa1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Telenor ASA

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Telenor ASA

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in these ratings were Telecommunications Service Providers published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393391, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

Telenor is the incumbent integrated telecommunications provider in Norway. The company delivers a full range of services and products, including mobile and broadband for residential and business customers, together with a broad range of wholesale services. In addition, the company is one of the leading international providers of mobile services. The company's activities outside its home market include mobile and fixed operations in Sweden, Denmark and Finland together with mobile operations in Thailand (dtac), Malaysia (Digi), Bangladesh and Pakistan. Telenor is also a leading provider of television and broadcasting services in the Nordic region. The company is majority owned by the Norwegian government, which holds a 54% stake in the company. Over 2021 Telenor generated revenues and company-adjusted EBITDA of NOK110 billion and NOK49 billion, respectively.

