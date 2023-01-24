Moody's downgrades Telepizza to Ca; outlook remains negative

Madrid, January 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to Ca from Caa3 the corporate family rating (CFR) of Foodco Bondco, S.A.U. ("Telepizza" or "the company"), the parent company of Spanish pizza delivery operator Food Delivery Brands (formerly known as Telepizza). Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to Ca-PD from Caa3-PD the company's probability of default rating (PDR), and to Ca from Caa3 the rating on the €335 million senior secured notes due 2026 issued by Foodco Bondco, S.A.U.. The outlook remains negative.

The rating action follows Telepizza's announcement on 17 January 2023 [1] that it had reached an agreement with Yum! Brands Inc. (Yum! Brands) regarding its strategic alliance. The company also disclosed that it is still negotiating with the majority lenders of its 2026 senior secured notes with the possibility of the lenders taking a stake in the company through a conversion of debt to equity.

The rating action follows the company's decision not to pay the coupon on the notes that was due on January 16th and instead, use the 30 day grace period available under the term and conditions of the notes. If the company does not to pay the coupon before the end of the 30 day grace period, Moody's will consider this as a default. In this event, Moody's expects to assign an "/LD" to the PDR at that time.

"The downgrade reflects our expectation of Telepizza's near term default either through a missed payment or through a debt restructuring that results in higher losses for creditors than those assumed in the previous Caa3 rating," says Michel Bove, a Moody's AVP-Analyst and lead analyst for Telepizza.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Telepizza's CFR and PDR reflects Moody's view that the company's probability of default, including the potential for a missed coupon payment or a restructuring that Moody's considers a distressed exchange, is very high over the near term.

The company missed the January 16th coupon payment, and if the company is unable to pay during the 30-day grace period, this will result in a default. While Telepizza said it is in discussions with the majority lenders for the restructuring of its debt, the company indicated that the current negotiations contain principles upon which the lenders might be approved to become shareholders by exchanging their debt into equity. Moody's would likely consider such debt restructuring as a distressed exchange, which is a type of default under Moody's definitions.

Telepizza also disclosed that it had reached an agreement with its strategic partner Yum! Brands. The revised agreement establishes that Telepizza will focus on its operations in its equity markets (Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Chile), while relinquishing its master franchisee rights in the other remining Latin American markets. Telepizza will continue operating its store network in Spain, Andorra, Gibraltar, Portugal and Chile, as usual but will also assess strategic options including the potential transfer of its operations in some of these territories to one or more third parties. While Moody's believes that the agreement reduces the uncertainty around the evolution of the company's business profile, it also reduces the flexibility of its asset-light model by relying more on the operation of its equity stores, which are more exposed to cost inflation such as energy, labor and raw materials.

The Ca rating also reflects (1) the company's high financial leverage, with a Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA expected to reach 10.4x as of year-end 2022, (2) its unsustainable capital structure owing to the company's deteriorated performance and weak prospects for 2023 in a high interest rate environment; (3) the intense competition with other pizza and non-pizza delivery operators and substitute products, particularly in Spain; (4) its exposure to foreign-currency fluctuations in Latin America, raw material prices and cost inflation as well as continued erosion of consumer purchasing power, which creates the potential for earnings volatility; and (5) its sustained negative free cash flow (FCF) generation, which keeps straining liquidity.

Telepizza's credit profile remains supported by (1) its strong brand awareness and position as the number one competitor in the pizza delivery market in Spain, Portugal and a number of Latin American countries; (2) the growth and diversification potential stemming from its strategic alliance with Yum! Brands; and (3) its asset-light and vertically integrated business model, which enhances the resilience of its profit margin, although expected to be reduced following the renegotiation of its agreement with Yum! Brands.

LIQUIDITY

Telepizza's liquidity has materially deteriorated in 2022 on the back of the expected decline in earnings and the larger than expected negative free cash flow. The closure costs related to the Pizza Hut stores in Spain and the need to relax franchisee collections, to help them overcome the cash flow tensions stemming from the drop in profitability, have further strained liquidity. Current sources of liquidity include the €27 million of cash on balance sheet as of September 2022 and the €23 million second tranche of committed equity from its shareholders. Despite having access to these sources of liquidity, the company decided not to pay the coupon due on January 16th.

Sustained negative FCF generation in the range of €30million - €45 million per year through 2023, the fully drawn revolving credit facility (RCF) of €45 million due in 2026, the use of reverse factoring, access to which may be curtailed given the deterioration in credit quality, will strain liquidity to a point that it becomes increasingly tight in the next 6-12 months.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The Ca rating of the €335 million 6.25% senior secured notes due 2026 issued by Foodco Bondco, S.A.U. is in line with the CFR, reflecting the fact that they represent most of the company's financial debt. However, the senior secured notes are subordinated to the €45 million super senior RCF due 2026, which is currently fully drawn. The senior secured notes and the super senior RCF share the same security package, with the RCF benefitting from priority claim on enforcement proceeds. The senior secured notes and the RCF also benefit from guarantees provided by operating subsidiaries of the group. The security package comprises pledges over the shares of notes' issuer and guarantors, bank accounts and intragroup receivables. The €40 million bilateral loans due in November 2025 rank pari passu with the notes.

The Ca-PD PDR reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, in line with the rating agency's standard approach for capital structures that include both bonds and bank debt.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the increasing likelihood of a near term default owing to a missed payment or a debt restructuring that could lead to substantial losses for the company's financial creditors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Telepizza's ratings is currently unlikely and would require greater clarity regarding the company's future capital structure and liquidity position.

The ratings could be further downgraded if Telepizza if expected recovery rates for lenders are lower than Moody's current expectations.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Foodco Bondco, S.A.U.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ca-PD from Caa3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa3

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ca from Caa3

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Foodco Bondco, S.A.U.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74304. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Madrid, Telepizza is a leading pizza delivery operator, with operations concentrated mainly in Spain, Portugal and Latin America. Following its alliance with Yum! Brands, effective since December 2018, Telepizza has become the exclusive master franchisee of the Pizza Hut brand in Latin America (excluding Brazil), the Caribbean, Spain, Portugal and Switzerland.

As of 31 September 2022, Telepizza had a network of 2,533 stores, including 1,371 stores under the Telepizza brand and 1,161 stores under the Pizza Hut brand. For the last twelve-month as of September 2022, the company reported revenue of €421 million and company-adjusted EBITDA of €50 million (both numbers excluding the effect of IFRS16). Telepizza is majority owned by funds advised by private equity firm KKR, which hold a 84.3% stake in the company.

