Moody's downgrades Telepizza to Caa3; outlook changed to negative

Madrid, December 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2 the corporate family rating (CFR) of Foodco Bondco, S.A.U. ("Telepizza" or "the company"), the parent company of Spanish pizza delivery operator Food Delivery Brands (formerly known as Telepizza). Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa2-PD the company's probability of default rating (PDR), and to Caa3 from Caa2 the rating on the €335 million senior secured notes due 2026 issued by Foodco Bondco, S.A.U.. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

The rating action follows the publication of Telepizza's 3Q 2022 results on 25 November 2022 [1], in which the company lowered its guidance for EBITDA and cash flow generation for 2022 on the back of the adverse challenging operating environment, with a visible slowdown already materializing in some of its markets during the third quarter. As a result, the company revised the amount of unit openings for 2022, with up to 20 net closures expected for the year. Telepizza also announced that it had engaged external advisors to evaluate changes to its business, capital structure and the strategic alliance with Yum! Brands Inc. (Yum! Brands).

"The downgrade to Caa3 reflects Telepizza's weaker than expected operating performance and deteriorated liquidity profile. Its capital structure is unsustainable owing to its very high leverage and the uncertain pace of recovery in light of the challenging economic environment," says Michel Bove, a Moody's Associate Vice President-Analyst and lead analyst for Telepizza.

"Following the company's announcement that it had engaged advisors to effect changes to its business, capital structure and strategic alliance with Yum! Brands, the downgrade also reflects the increased likelihood of default over the next 6 to 12 months as well as the lower recovery expectations for creditors," adds Mr Bove.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Telepizza's year to date operating performance has been weaker than expected by Moody's when the rating agency stabilized the outlook on the previous Caa2 rating back in June. Despite achieving revenue growth during the first nine months of the year, in part due to a recovery from the pandemic lows, the high inflationary environment and the decline in consumer spending power is affecting demand.

The company expects this deterioration to continue at least through the first half of 2023. Telepizza's margins have also been affected due to headwinds stemming from the substantial increase in input costs, including raw materials, transport, salaries, and energy prices, with the company experiencing difficulties to effectively pass through all these costs to its consumers and franchisees.

Following the 2022 guidance reduction, Moody's now expects the company to report a Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of around €50 million in 2022 and 2023 (compared with €61 million in 2021), which will result in a higher than anticipated leverage ratio of 10.4x in 2022 and 10.7x in 2023.

In Moody's view, the hiring of advisors to review the capital structure at a time when operating performance and liquidity have weakened, creates a high probability of a debt restructuring, which could result in losses for Telepizza's noteholders. Such a debt restructuring could be considered by Moody's a distressed exchange, which is a form of default under the rating agency's definition.

The company's decision to also explore changes to its agreement with Yum! Brands adds uncertainty to the company's future business profile. In May 2021, Telepizza was able to amend certain terms and targets of the strategic alliance with Yum! Brands to develop the Pizza Hut brand, which gave the company more flexibility to adjust its network of restaurants and modulate its capital spending programme to preserve liquidity. However, a failure to revise the agreement with Yum! Brands may result in its termination. The financial, operating and legal implications of the termination of this agreement for Telepizza are highly uncertain and create lack of visibility on the company's operating model, strategy, and credit metrics beyond 2022.

The Caa3 rating reflects (1) the company's high financial leverage, with its estimated Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA remaining at 10.4x as of year-end 2022, which results in an unsustainable capital structure owing to the weak performance and prospects for 2023 in a high interest rate environment; (2) the intense competition with other pizza and non-pizza delivery operators and substitute products, particularly in Spain; (3) its exposure to foreign-currency fluctuations in Latin America, raw material prices and cost inflation as well as continued erosion of consumer purchasing power, which creates the potential for earnings volatility; and (4) its sustained negative free cash flow (FCF) generation, which keeps straining liquidity.

Telepizza's credit profile remains supported by (1) its strong brand awareness and position as the number one competitor in the pizza delivery market in Spain, Portugal and a number of Latin American countries; (2) the growth and diversification potential stemming from its strategic alliance with Yum! Brands; and (3) its asset-light and vertically integrated business model, which enhances the resilience of its profit margin.

LIQUIDITY

Telepizza's liquidity has materially deteriorated in 2022 on the back of the expected decline in earnings and the larger than expected negative free cash flow. The closure costs related to the Pizza Hut stores in Spain and the need to relax franchisee collections, to help them overcome the cash flow tensions stemming from the drop in profitability, have further strained liquidity. Current sources of liquidity include the €27 million of cash on balance sheet as of September 2022 and the €23 million second tranche of committed equity from its shareholders.

Nevertheless, sustained negative FCF generation in the range of €30million - €45 million per year through 2023, the fully drawn revolving credit facility (RCF) of €45 million due in 2026, the use of reverse factoring, access to which may be curtailed given the deterioration in credit quality, and the €11 million semiannual coupon payment in January 2023, will strain liquidity to a point that it becomes increasingly tight in the next 6 to 12months.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The Caa3 rating on the €335 million 6.25% senior secured notes due 2026 issued by Foodco Bondco, S.A.U. is in line with the CFR, reflecting the fact that they represent most of the company's financial debt. However, the senior secured notes are subordinated to the €45 million super senior RCF due 2025, which is currently fully drawn. The senior secured notes and the super senior RCF share the same security package, with the RCF benefitting from priority claim on enforcement proceeds. The senior secured notes and the RCF also benefit from guarantees provided by operating subsidiaries of the group. The security package comprises pledges over the shares of notes' issuer and guarantors, bank accounts and intragroup receivables. The €40 million bilateral loans due in November 2025 rank pari passu with the notes.

The Caa3-PD PDR reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, in line with the rating agency's standard approach for capital structures that include both bonds and bank debt.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the increasing likelihood that Telepizza will pursue a restructuring of its debt given that its capital structure is unsustainable and Moody's view that that such restructuring could lead to substantial losses for the company's financial creditors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Telepizza's ratings is currently unlikely and would require greater clarity regarding the company's future capital structure, liquidity position and operating model following the negotiations with Yum! Brands.

The ratings could be further downgraded if Telepizza pursues a debt restructuring on distressed terms, such that Moody's estimates of expected losses for the company's creditors become higher than those implied by the Caa3 CFR, or fails to make debt-related payments, including interests, within the applicable time periods.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Foodco Bondco, S.A.U.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Foodco Bondco, S.A.U.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74304. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Madrid, Telepizza is a leading pizza delivery operator, with operations concentrated mainly in Spain, Portugal and Latin America. Following its alliance with Yum! Brands, effective since December 2018, Telepizza has become the exclusive master franchisee of the Pizza Hut brand in Latin America (excluding Brazil), the Caribbean, Spain, Portugal and Switzerland.

As of 31 September 2022, Telepizza had a network of 2,533 stores, including 1,371 stores under the Telepizza brand and 1,161 stores under the Pizza Hut brand. For the last twelve-month as of September 2022, the company reported revenue of €421 million and company-adjusted EBITDA of €50 million (both numbers excluding the effect of IFRS16). Telepizza is majority owned by funds advised by private equity firm KKR, which hold a 84.3% stake in the company.

