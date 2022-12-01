Moody's downgrades Telepizza to Caa3; outlook changed to negative

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOMEEVENTS & TRAINING
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE”, you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s information that becomes accessible to you (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates..

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.             Unless you have entered into an express written contract with www.moodys.com to the contrary and/or agreed to the Terms of Use at www.moodys.com or ratings.moodys.com, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.                   

 

2.             CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S MATERIALS FOUND ON WWW.MOODYS.COM OR SITES OTHER THAN RATINGS.MOODYS.COM MAY NOT BE DISPLAYED IN REAL TIME. FOR REAL-TIME DISPLAYS OF CREDIT RATINGS AND OTHER INFORMATION REQUIRED TO BE DISCLOSED BY MIS PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION, PLEASE USE RATINGS.MOODYS.COM.           

 

3.             You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.

 

4.             To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.     

 

5.             You agree to read and be bound by the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.​​​

 

6.             You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Telepizza to Caa3; outlook changed to negative

01 Dec 2022

Madrid, December 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2 the corporate family rating (CFR) of Foodco Bondco, S.A.U. ("Telepizza" or "the company"), the parent company of Spanish pizza delivery operator Food Delivery Brands (formerly known as Telepizza). Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa2-PD the company's probability of default rating (PDR), and to Caa3 from Caa2 the rating on the €335 million senior secured notes due 2026 issued by Foodco Bondco, S.A.U.. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

The rating action follows the publication of Telepizza's 3Q 2022 results on 25 November 2022 [1], in which the company lowered its guidance for EBITDA and cash flow generation for 2022 on the back of the adverse challenging operating environment, with a visible slowdown already materializing in some of its markets during the third quarter. As a result, the company revised the amount of unit openings for 2022, with up to 20 net closures expected for the year. Telepizza also announced that it had engaged external advisors to evaluate changes to its business, capital structure and the strategic alliance with Yum! Brands Inc. (Yum! Brands).

"The downgrade to Caa3 reflects Telepizza's weaker than expected operating performance and deteriorated liquidity profile. Its capital structure is unsustainable owing to its very high leverage and the uncertain pace of recovery in light of the challenging economic environment," says Michel Bove, a Moody's Associate Vice President-Analyst and lead analyst for Telepizza.

"Following the company's announcement that it had engaged advisors to effect changes to its business, capital structure and strategic alliance with Yum! Brands, the downgrade also reflects the increased likelihood of default over the next 6 to 12 months as well as the lower recovery expectations for creditors," adds Mr Bove.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Telepizza's year to date operating performance has been weaker than expected by Moody's when the rating agency stabilized the outlook on the previous Caa2 rating back in June. Despite achieving revenue growth during the first nine months of the year, in part due to a recovery from the pandemic lows, the high inflationary environment and the decline in consumer spending power is affecting demand.

The company expects this deterioration to continue at least through the first half of 2023. Telepizza's margins have also been affected due to headwinds stemming from the substantial increase in input costs, including raw materials, transport, salaries, and energy prices, with the company experiencing difficulties to effectively pass through all these costs to its consumers and franchisees.

Following the 2022 guidance reduction, Moody's now expects the company to report a Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of around €50 million in 2022 and 2023 (compared with €61 million in 2021), which will result in a higher than anticipated leverage ratio of 10.4x in 2022 and 10.7x in 2023.

In Moody's view, the hiring of advisors to review the capital structure at a time when operating performance and liquidity have weakened, creates a high probability of a debt restructuring, which could result in losses for Telepizza's noteholders. Such a debt restructuring could be considered by Moody's a distressed exchange, which is a form of default under the rating agency's definition.

The company's decision to also explore changes to its agreement with Yum! Brands adds uncertainty to the company's future business profile. In May 2021, Telepizza was able to amend certain terms and targets of the strategic alliance with Yum! Brands to develop the Pizza Hut brand, which gave the company more flexibility to adjust its network of restaurants and modulate its capital spending programme to preserve liquidity. However, a failure to revise the agreement with Yum! Brands may result in its termination. The financial, operating and legal implications of the termination of this agreement for Telepizza are highly uncertain and create lack of visibility on the company's operating model, strategy, and credit metrics beyond 2022.

The Caa3 rating reflects (1) the company's high financial leverage, with its estimated Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA remaining at 10.4x as of year-end 2022, which results in an unsustainable capital structure owing to the weak performance and prospects for 2023 in a high interest rate environment; (2) the intense competition with other pizza and non-pizza delivery operators and substitute products, particularly in Spain; (3) its exposure to foreign-currency fluctuations in Latin America, raw material prices and cost inflation as well as continued erosion of consumer purchasing power, which creates the potential for earnings volatility; and (4) its sustained negative free cash flow (FCF) generation, which keeps straining liquidity.

Telepizza's credit profile remains supported by (1) its strong brand awareness and position as the number one competitor in the pizza delivery market in Spain, Portugal and a number of Latin American countries; (2) the growth and diversification potential stemming from its strategic alliance with Yum! Brands; and (3) its asset-light and vertically integrated business model, which enhances the resilience of its profit margin.

LIQUIDITY

Telepizza's liquidity has materially deteriorated in 2022 on the back of the expected decline in earnings and the larger than expected negative free cash flow. The closure costs related to the Pizza Hut stores in Spain and the need to relax franchisee collections, to help them overcome the cash flow tensions stemming from the drop in profitability, have further strained liquidity.  Current sources of liquidity include the €27 million of cash on balance sheet as of September 2022 and the €23 million second tranche of committed equity from its shareholders.

Nevertheless, sustained negative FCF generation in the range of €30million - €45 million per year through 2023, the fully drawn revolving credit facility (RCF) of €45 million due in 2026, the use of reverse factoring, access to which may be curtailed given the deterioration in credit quality, and the €11 million semiannual coupon payment in January 2023, will strain liquidity to a point that it becomes increasingly tight in the next 6 to 12months.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The Caa3 rating on the €335 million 6.25% senior secured notes due 2026 issued by Foodco Bondco, S.A.U. is in line with the CFR, reflecting the fact that they represent most of the company's financial debt. However, the senior secured notes are subordinated to the €45 million super senior RCF due 2025, which is currently fully drawn. The senior secured notes and the super senior RCF share the same security package, with the RCF benefitting from priority claim on enforcement proceeds. The senior secured notes and the RCF also benefit from guarantees provided by operating subsidiaries of the group. The security package comprises pledges over the shares of notes' issuer and guarantors, bank accounts and intragroup receivables. The €40 million bilateral loans due in November 2025 rank pari passu with the notes.

The Caa3-PD PDR reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, in line with the rating agency's standard approach for capital structures that include both bonds and bank debt.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the increasing likelihood that Telepizza will pursue a restructuring of its debt given that its capital structure is unsustainable and Moody's view that that such restructuring could lead to substantial losses for the company's financial creditors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Telepizza's ratings is currently unlikely and would require greater clarity regarding the company's future capital structure, liquidity position and operating model following the negotiations with Yum! Brands.

The ratings could be further downgraded if Telepizza pursues a debt restructuring on distressed terms, such that Moody's estimates of expected losses for the company's creditors become higher than those implied by the Caa3 CFR, or fails to make debt-related payments, including interests, within the applicable time periods.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Foodco Bondco, S.A.U.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Foodco Bondco, S.A.U.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74304. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Madrid, Telepizza is a leading pizza delivery operator, with operations concentrated mainly in Spain, Portugal and Latin America. Following its alliance with Yum! Brands, effective since December 2018, Telepizza has become the exclusive master franchisee of the Pizza Hut brand in Latin America (excluding Brazil), the Caribbean, Spain, Portugal and Switzerland.

As of 31 September 2022, Telepizza had a network of 2,533 stores, including 1,371 stores under the Telepizza brand and 1,161 stores under the Pizza Hut brand. For the last twelve-month as of September 2022, the company reported revenue of €421 million and company-adjusted EBITDA of €50 million (both numbers excluding the effect of IFRS16). Telepizza is majority owned by funds advised by private equity firm KKR, which hold a 84.3% stake in the company.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS:

[1] Telepizza's quarterly results presentation: https://www.fooddeliverybrands.com/pdf/Presentacion-Resultados-Tercer-Trimestre-2022-Nuevo-Logo.pdf

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michel Bove
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid, 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid, 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.
© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com