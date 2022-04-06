Moody's downgrades Telesat's CFR to B3; outlook is negative

Approximately $3.5 billion of debt rated

Toronto, April 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Telesat Canada's ("Telesat") corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, probability of default rating to B3-PD from B2-PD, senior secured credit facilities and senior secured notes ratings to B2 from B1, and senior unsecured notes rating to Caa2 from Caa1. The company's speculative grade liquidity rating was maintained at SGL-2. The outlook is negative. This concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on February 9, 2021 following Telesat's announcement that it had selected Thales Alenia Space as the contractor for its low earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation that will cost about $5 billion [1].

"The downgrade reflects the company's declining revenue and EBITDA profile, which is expected to cause leverage to be sustained above 7x through the next 12 to 18 months", said Peter Adu, Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst. "The negative outlook captures the funding uncertainty and the potential for elevated leverage with the LEO project", Adu added.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Telesat Canada

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD6) from Caa1 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Telesat Canada

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Telesat's B3 CFR is constrained by: (1) declining revenue and EBITDA in its existing business, which it operates with geosynchronous (GEO) satellites; (2) high customer concentration and challenges with contract renewals; (3) funding delays with its planned low earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation; (4) Moody's expectation that leverage (adjusted Debt/EBITDA) will be sustained above 7x through the next 12 to 18 months, absent the LEO project (was 7.3x for 2021), while the metric will increase materially over the construction phase of the constellation (over 12x expected) should it proceed; (5) small scale relative to fixed satellite services (FSS) peers; and (6) elevated business risk from evolving technology and an increasing supply of satellites. The rating benefits from: (1) good market position in the global FSS market; (2) good backlog, which provides near term revenue visibility; (3) strong margins relative to FSS peers; (4) long track record of expertise with satellite and related technologies; (5) support from the Canadian government on its LEO project; and (6) potential to receive Phase-2 C-band spectrum proceeds in the US, which will provide deleveraging capacity.

On a pre-LEO constellation basis, Telesat has two classes of debt: (1) senior secured facilities consisting of a $200 million revolver due in December 2024 and $1.9 billion (face value) term loan B due in December 2026 ($1.55 billion outstanding), $500 million secured notes due in December 2026, and $400 million secured notes due in June 2027 - all rated B2; and (2) Caa2-rated $550 million senior unsecured notes due in October 2027. The B2 rating on Telesat's secured credit facilities and notes, which is one notch above its B3 CFR, benefits from preferential access to realization proceeds as well as loss absorption capacity provided by the junior ranking unsecured notes. In turn, the unsecured notes are rated two notches below the CFR at Caa2 due to the substantial amount of secured debt ranking above them in the capital structure.

Telesat has high governance risk. The company's leverage has been increasing due to ongoing pressures in its GEO business while the LEO project will lead to elevated leverage for several years. Also, the Telesat Reorganization and Divestiture Act, which governs the company's corporate matters, does not provide specific procedures to follow in the event of financial distress. While most Canadian corporations can use the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act to protect themselves from creditors while they reorganize their business and capital structure, Telesat does not have this benefit. As a result, Telesat is likely to face a more prolonged period of financial distress than would otherwise be the case should it run into difficulties.

On a pre-LEO constellation basis, Telesat has good liquidity (SGL-2). Sources approximate C$1.8 billion while it has no debt maturities in the next four quarters as it has already made mandatory quarterly term loan repayments to maturity. The company's liquidity is supported by cash of about C$1.4 billion at December 31, 2021, full availability under its $200 million (C$250 million) revolving credit facility due in December 2024 and Moody's expected free cash flow of about C$150 million in the next four quarters, excluding LEO capital expenditures. Moody's considers the company's large cash balance as a funding source for the LEO project. When construction of the constellation gets underway, Moody's expects the cash balance to decline and free cash flow to turn negative due to high capital expenditures. Telesat is subject to a net leverage covenant if the revolver is drawn by more than 35%. Moody's does not expect the covenant to be applicable in the next four quarters. Telesat can sell non-core assets including excess transponder capacity to augment liquidity.

The negative outlook reflects expectations for continued decline in the GEO business, the funding uncertainty for the planned LEO constellation, execution risks of completing the constellation on time and on budget, and lack of visibility on revenue and earnings potential once the constellation is operational.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's will consider upgrading Telesat's ratings if it generates sustainable positive organic growth in revenue and EBITDA (down 8% and 18% for 2021 respectively) while sustaining Debt/EBITDA below 6x (above 12x expected through the construction phase of the LEO project) and FCF/Debt above 0% (below 0% expected through the construction phase of the LEO project).

The ratings will be downgraded if liquidity becomes weak or if revenue and EBITDA declines accelerate (down 8% and 18% for 2021 respectively) or if it sustains Debt/EBITDA above 8x (above 12x expected through the construction phase of the LEO project) and FCF/Debt below 0% (below 0% expected through the construction phase of the LEO project).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277198. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Telesat, headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, is a fixed satellite services company. The company's fleet consists of 15 GEO satellites, one phase 1 LEO satellite and the Canadian payload on ViaSat-1. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 was C$758 million. Telesat is an indirect wholly owned and primary operating subsidiary of Telesat Corporation, a publicly traded entity.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Form 6K (SEC), February 9, 2021.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

