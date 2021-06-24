Moody's downgrades Televisa's ratings to Baa2; stable outlook

New York, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.'s ("Televisa") senior
unsecured ratings to Baa2 from Baa1. The outlook was changed to
stable from negative.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded
to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings downgrade reflects Televisa's persistent high leverage
(gross debt / EBITDA, as adjusted by Moody's) for the rating
category at 3.4 times as of March 2021, and Moody's
expectation that it will remain at around 3 times through 2022.
Furthermore, the rating action also considers Televisa new business
model focused on the Sky and Cable segments in Mexico, a business
that is more capital intensive; all of which better positions Televisa's
ratings in the Baa2 category.
Televisa's investment grade credit profile at Baa2 remains supported by
the company's track record operating in the telecom market in Mexico,
where the company grew both organically and through acquisitions in recent
years, achieving solid market shares at 25.2% on broadband
and 62.6% in Pay TV, as of March 2021 as per IFT (Mexican
Telecom regulator). The rating also incorporates Moody's
expectation that Televisa's EBITDA margins (as adjusted by Moody's)
will be consistently at around 39% and leverage will decline towards
2.7x by 2023. The Baa2 is supported by the company's
track record of conservative financial management and strong liquidity.
Conversely, the Baa2 rating incorporates Televisa's geographic
concentration in Mexico as a telecom operator, high capital intensity
and high competitive pressures.
On 13 April, Televisa announced that it will merge its Content segment
with Univision Holding, Inc, the controlling company of Univision
Communications Inc. (B2 RUR Up) for an additional equity stake
that will reach 45% in the newly formed company. Televisa
will receive $4.8 billion in a combination of cash ($3
billion), $1.5 billion in equity of Univision ($750
million in Univision common equity and $750 million in Series B
preferred equity, with an annual dividend of 5.5%)
and $300 million in commercial agreements. Moody's
expects Televisa to reduce leverage to 2.9 times by 2022 with the
proceeds from this transaction.
Upon the closing of this transaction, Televisa will focus on its
Sky and Cable segments in Mexico which benefitted from strong market sales
and national coverage in recent years, and Moody's expects
the positive trend to continue as data consumption increases. Through
this transaction, Televisa is mitigating the challenges associated
with the increased preference for over-the-top alternatives
and the execution risk of embarking in the investment of the new streaming
platform, partnering with Univision and an experienced group of
investors where it would be easier to extract synergies and compete against
larger global players. However, the contribution of these
assets into Univision will lead to a reduction of cash flows and diversification.
As of year-end 2020, the Content segment accounted for 31.2%
of Televisa's revenue, down from 42.8% in 2014.
Upon debt repayment, Moody's estimates that the company's
exposure to foreign currency will increase. As of March 2021,
72% of the total debt of the company is denominated in US dollars.
Nonetheless, Moody's expects Televisa's liquidity to
remain strong based on its comfortable debt maturity profile, and
the maintenance of at least $1 billion in cash with a similar composition
to what Televisa currently has, that is 50% in MXN and 50%
in US dollars. Further supporting the company's liquidity
is the $618 million committed revolving credit facility due in
March 2022, around $60 million that Televisa will receive
from Televisa-Univision including the dividend from the preferred
equity; and the hedges on currency that the company has in place
to cover the next 12 months of interest payments.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Televisa will
be able to sustain its growth and profitability in the Telecom market
in Mexico while reducing leverage towards 2.7x by 2023 and maintain
strong liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of Televisa's ratings could be considered if Televisa
further increases its scale and diversification. Quantitatively,
the ratings could be upgraded if its Moody's-adjusted leverage
ratio decreases to below 2.5x, with the company maintaining
strong positive free cash flow (FCF) generation.
Moody's could downgrade Televisa if there is any deterioration in its
liquidity profile including sustained negative free cash flow due to lower
profitability or large capex needs. Negative pressure could also
arise if Moody's adjusted leverage remains above 3x, RCF (retained
cash flow measured as funds from operations minus dividends) /debt does
not recover towards 20%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications
Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Mexico City, Televisa is a leading diversified
media company in the Spanish-speaking world. Upon the closing
of the transaction with Univision, the company will operate as a
Cable and leading direct-to-home satellite operator in Mexico.
Televisa owns a 58.7%-controlling stake in its subsidiary
Sky, with the remaining 41.3% owned by DirecTV.
For the 12 months that ended December 2020, Televisa's revenue was
around $4.6 billion and $3.5 billion on a
proforma basis. At the same date, Televisa had 14.1
million RGUs in Cable segment and 8.1 million RGUs in Sky.
