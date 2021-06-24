Moody's downgrades Televisa's ratings to Baa2/Aa2.mx

Mexico, June 24, 2021 -- Moody´s de México ("Moody´s") today downgraded
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.'s ("Televisa") issuer
and senior unsecured ratings to Baa2/Aa2.mx from Baa1/Aa1.mx.
The outlook was changed to stable from negative.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
.... Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa2/Aa2.mx
from Baa1/Aa1.mx
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(TLEVISA 0443), Downgraded to Baa2/Aa2.mx from Baa1/Aa1.mx
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings downgrade reflects Televisa's persistent high leverage
(gross debt / EBITDA, as adjusted by Moody's) for the rating
category at 3.4 times as of March 2021, and Moody's
expectation that it will remain at around 3 times through 2022.
Furthermore, the rating action also considers Televisa new business
model focused on the Sky and Cable segments in Mexico, a business
that is more capital intensive; all of which better positions Televisa's
ratings in the Baa2 category.
Televisa's investment grade credit profile at Baa2 remains supported by
the company's track record operating in the telecom market in Mexico,
where the company grew both organically and through acquisitions in recent
years, achieving solid market shares at 25.2% on broadband
and 62.6% in Pay TV, as of March 2021 as per IFT (Mexican
Telecom regulator). The rating also incorporates Moody's
expectation that the company's EBITDA margins (as adjusted by Moody's)
will be consistently at around 39% and that leverage will decline
towards 2.7x by 2023. The Baa2 is supported by the company's
track record of conservative financial management and strong liquidity.
Conversely, the Baa2 rating incorporates Televisa's geographic
concentration in Mexico as a telecom operator, high capital intensity
and high competitive pressures.
On 13 April, Televisa announced that it will merge its Content segment
with Univision Holding, Inc, the controlling company of Univision
Communications Inc. (B2 RUR Up) for an additional equity stake
that will reach 45% in the newly formed company. Televisa
will receive $4.8 billion in a combination of cash ($3
billion), $1.5 billion in equity of Univision ($750
million in Univision common equity and $750 million in Series B
preferred equity, with an annual dividend of 5.5%)
and $300 million in commercial agreements. Moody's
expects Televisa to reduce leverage to 2.9 times by 2022 with the
proceeds from this transaction.
Upon the closing of this transaction, Televisa will focus on its
Sky and Cable segments in Mexico which benefitted from strong market sales
and national coverage in recent years, and Moody's expects
the positive trend to continue as data consumption increases. Through
this transaction, Televisa is mitigating the challenges associated
with the increased preference for over-the-top alternatives
and the execution risk of embarking in the investment of the new streaming
platform, partnering with Univision and an experienced group of
investors where it would be easier to extract synergies and compete against
larger global players. However, the contribution of these
assets into Univision will lead to a reduction of cash flows and diversification.
As of year-end 2020, the Content segment accounted for 31.2%
of Televisa's revenue, down from 42.8% in 2014.
Upon debt repayment, Moody's estimates that the company's
exposure to foreign currency will increase. As of March 2021,
72% of the total debt of the company is denominated in US dollars.
Nonetheless, Moody's expects Televisa's liquidity to
remain strong based on its comfortable debt maturity profile, and
the maintenance of at least $1 billion in cash with a similar composition
to what Televisa currently has, that is 50% in MXN and 50%
in US dollars. Further supporting the company's liquidity
is the $618 million committed revolving credit facility due in
March 2022, around $60 million that Televisa will receive
from Televisa-Univision including the dividend from the preferred
equity; and the hedges on currency that the company has in place
to cover the next 12 months of interest payments.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Televisa will
be able to sustain its growth and profitability in the Telecom market
in Mexico while reducing leverage towards 2.7x by 2023 and maintain
strong liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of Televisa's ratings could be considered if Televisa
further increases its scale and diversification. Quantitatively,
the ratings could be upgraded if its Moody's-adjusted leverage
ratio decreases to below 2.5x, with the company maintaining
strong positive free cash flow (FCF) generation.
Moody's could downgrade Televisa if there is any deterioration in its
liquidity profile including sustained negative free cash flow due to lower
profitability or large capex needs. Negative pressure could also
arise if Moody's adjusted leverage remains above 3x, RCF (retained
cash flow, measured as funds from operations minus dividends) /debt
does not recover towards 20%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications
Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Mexico City, Televisa is a leading diversified
media company in the Spanish-speaking world. Upon the closing
of the transaction with Univision, the company will operate as a
Cable and leading direct-to-home satellite operator in Mexico.
Televisa owns a 58.7%-controlling stake in its subsidiary
Sky, with the remaining 41.3% owned by DirecTV.
For the 12 months that ended December 2020, Televisa's revenue was
around $4.6 billion and $3.5 billion on a
proforma basis. At the same date, Televisa had 14.1
million RGUs in Cable segment and 8.1 million RGUs in Sky.
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.'s rating is between
12/31/2016 and 03/31/2021 (source: Audited Financial Statements
issued by the company).
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, parties not involved in the ratings,
and confidential and proprietary Moody's information.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.
A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process,
and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible
for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure
tab in www.moodys.com.mx.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 27/7/2020.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab
on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future
changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said
modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V accepting any liability as a result.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx
for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the
definition of default and recovery.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further
information.
Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit
quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to
invest in any such security and/or issuer.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
