Moody's downgrades Televisa's ratings to Baa2/Aa2.mx

Mexico, June 24, 2021 -- Moody´s de México ("Moody´s") today downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.'s ("Televisa") issuer and senior unsecured ratings to Baa2/Aa2.mx from Baa1/Aa1.mx. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

.... Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa2/Aa2.mx from Baa1/Aa1.mx

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (TLEVISA 0443), Downgraded to Baa2/Aa2.mx from Baa1/Aa1.mx

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings downgrade reflects Televisa's persistent high leverage (gross debt / EBITDA, as adjusted by Moody's) for the rating category at 3.4 times as of March 2021, and Moody's expectation that it will remain at around 3 times through 2022. Furthermore, the rating action also considers Televisa new business model focused on the Sky and Cable segments in Mexico, a business that is more capital intensive; all of which better positions Televisa's ratings in the Baa2 category.

Televisa's investment grade credit profile at Baa2 remains supported by the company's track record operating in the telecom market in Mexico, where the company grew both organically and through acquisitions in recent years, achieving solid market shares at 25.2% on broadband and 62.6% in Pay TV, as of March 2021 as per IFT (Mexican Telecom regulator). The rating also incorporates Moody's expectation that the company's EBITDA margins (as adjusted by Moody's) will be consistently at around 39% and that leverage will decline towards 2.7x by 2023. The Baa2 is supported by the company's track record of conservative financial management and strong liquidity.

Conversely, the Baa2 rating incorporates Televisa's geographic concentration in Mexico as a telecom operator, high capital intensity and high competitive pressures.

On 13 April, Televisa announced that it will merge its Content segment with Univision Holding, Inc, the controlling company of Univision Communications Inc. (B2 RUR Up) for an additional equity stake that will reach 45% in the newly formed company. Televisa will receive $4.8 billion in a combination of cash ($3 billion), $1.5 billion in equity of Univision ($750 million in Univision common equity and $750 million in Series B preferred equity, with an annual dividend of 5.5%) and $300 million in commercial agreements. Moody's expects Televisa to reduce leverage to 2.9 times by 2022 with the proceeds from this transaction.

Upon the closing of this transaction, Televisa will focus on its Sky and Cable segments in Mexico which benefitted from strong market sales and national coverage in recent years, and Moody's expects the positive trend to continue as data consumption increases. Through this transaction, Televisa is mitigating the challenges associated with the increased preference for over-the-top alternatives and the execution risk of embarking in the investment of the new streaming platform, partnering with Univision and an experienced group of investors where it would be easier to extract synergies and compete against larger global players. However, the contribution of these assets into Univision will lead to a reduction of cash flows and diversification. As of year-end 2020, the Content segment accounted for 31.2% of Televisa's revenue, down from 42.8% in 2014.

Upon debt repayment, Moody's estimates that the company's exposure to foreign currency will increase. As of March 2021, 72% of the total debt of the company is denominated in US dollars. Nonetheless, Moody's expects Televisa's liquidity to remain strong based on its comfortable debt maturity profile, and the maintenance of at least $1 billion in cash with a similar composition to what Televisa currently has, that is 50% in MXN and 50% in US dollars. Further supporting the company's liquidity is the $618 million committed revolving credit facility due in March 2022, around $60 million that Televisa will receive from Televisa-Univision including the dividend from the preferred equity; and the hedges on currency that the company has in place to cover the next 12 months of interest payments.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Televisa will be able to sustain its growth and profitability in the Telecom market in Mexico while reducing leverage towards 2.7x by 2023 and maintain strong liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Televisa's ratings could be considered if Televisa further increases its scale and diversification. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded if its Moody's-adjusted leverage ratio decreases to below 2.5x, with the company maintaining strong positive free cash flow (FCF) generation.

Moody's could downgrade Televisa if there is any deterioration in its liquidity profile including sustained negative free cash flow due to lower profitability or large capex needs. Negative pressure could also arise if Moody's adjusted leverage remains above 3x, RCF (retained cash flow, measured as funds from operations minus dividends) /debt does not recover towards 20%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Mexico City, Televisa is a leading diversified media company in the Spanish-speaking world. Upon the closing of the transaction with Univision, the company will operate as a Cable and leading direct-to-home satellite operator in Mexico. Televisa owns a 58.7%-controlling stake in its subsidiary Sky, with the remaining 41.3% owned by DirecTV. For the 12 months that ended December 2020, Televisa's revenue was around $4.6 billion and $3.5 billion on a proforma basis. At the same date, Televisa had 14.1 million RGUs in Cable segment and 8.1 million RGUs in Sky.

The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.'s rating is between 12/31/2016 and 03/31/2021 (source: Audited Financial Statements issued by the company).

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

