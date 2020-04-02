Moody's downgrades Tenet Healthcare's secured debt to B1 and affirms B2 CFR; outlook stable

New York, April 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the B2 Corporate Family
Rating, B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, and Caa1
senior unsecured ratings for Tenet Healthcare Corporation ("Tenet").
The rating agency downgraded Tenet's existing senior secured first
and second lien ratings to B1 from Ba3 and assigned a B1 rating to the
company's new senior secured first lien notes due 2025. There
is no change to the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-2.
The outlook is stable.
Proceeds from the new senior secured first lien notes will provide additional
liquidity as the company prepares for a surge in coronavirus patients
in its markets. Additional liquidity will also be provided by an
additional $500 million of borrowing capacity that will be added
to Tenet's asset-based revolver (ABL), bringing the
total facility to $2 billion.
The downgrade of the senior secured first and second lien debts reflects
a shift over time towards a higher proportion of secured debt relative
to unsecured debt in Tenet's capital structure. It also reflects
multiple actions by Tenet over the past year to boost the capacity of
its ABL.
The affirmation of the B2 CFR reflects Moody's view that Tenet's
good liquidity and anticipated relief from the recently signed CARES Act
will provide Tenet the runway it needs as it faces significant short-term
earnings headwinds related to the coronavirus.
Following is a summary of Moody's rating actions:
Ratings assigned:
Tenet Healthcare Corporation
New senior secured first lien notes due 2025 at B1 (LGD 3)
Ratings affirmed:
Tenet Healthcare Corporation
Corporate Family Rating at B2
Probability of Default Rating at B2-PD
Senior unsecured rating at Caa1 (LGD 5)
Ratings downgraded:
Tenet Healthcare Corporation
Senior secured first lien rating to B1 (LGD 3) from Ba3 (LGD 3)
Senior secured second lien rating to B1 (LGD 3) from Ba3 (LGD 3)
The rating outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Tenet's B2 Corporate Family Rating is primarily constrained by the company's
high financial leverage. Moreover, Tenet's free cash flow
after minority interest payments is modest relative to debt. The
rating is also constrained by several industry-wide headwinds,
the most significant of which is the ongoing spread of the coronavirus
across the US. Moody's expects the coronavirus to materially
pressure Tenet's earnings as its hospitals and ambulatory surgery
centers (ASCs) forgo lucrative elective procedures with the current public
health crisis ongoing. The rating is supported by Tenet's significant
scale and good diversity. The company is well diversified by state
and payor. During more benign periods, Tenet's ambulatory
surgery and revenue cycle management businesses add business diversity
and will benefit from longer-term trends that favor services being
done on an outpatient basis. Tenet's revenue cycle management business,
Conifer, is expected to be spun-off in 2021, which
will provide an opportunity for deleveraging, depending on the final
allocation of debt to Conifer.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Tenet's liquidity
will be strong enough to mitigate near-term headwinds. It
also reflects Moody's view that demand for Tenet's services
will rebound fairly quickly once isolation measures are lifted.
With respect to governance, Tenet has generally exhibited aggressive
financial policies, marked by persistently high financial leverage.
As a for-profit hospital operator, Tenet also faces high
social risk. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. To prepare for a surge of coronavirus
patients, acute care hospitals are postponing or cancelling non-essential
elective surgical procedures. Further, alternative care settings
for such elective procedures, such as ambulatory surgery centers
(ASCs), are having to do the same in an effort to conserve valuable
surgical supplies (e.g., personal protective equipment).
Losing these procedures, which tend to be more profitable than treating
sick patients, will result in significant headwinds to hospital
companies' earnings. Beyond coronavirus, the affordability
of hospitals, the lack of price transparency, and the practice
of balance billing have garnered substantial social and political attention.
Additionally, hospitals rely on Medicare and Medicaid for a substantial
portion of reimbursement. Any changes to reimbursement to Medicare
or Medicaid directly impacts hospital revenue and profitability.
In addition, the social and political push for a single payor system
would drastically change the operating environment.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Tenet's ratings could be downgraded if the company faces operational challenges
or fails to achieve its planned cost savings. Further, the
divestiture of Conifer without debt repayment, or the pursuit of
share repurchases or shareholder distributions could result in a downgrade.
More specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA
is expected to be sustained above 6.5 times. Finally,
the ratings could also be downgraded if the company's liquidity weakens.
The ratings could be upgraded if Tenet can realize the benefits from its
recent cost and operating initiatives, including increased profit
margins. Further, the ratings could be upgraded if the company
realizes improved cash flow and interest coverage metrics. If Moody's
expects debt/EBITDA to be sustained below 5.5 times, the
ratings could be upgraded.
Tenet, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is one of the
largest healthcare providers by revenue in the US. The company
operates 65 hospitals, 23 surgical specialty hospitals and approximately
470 outpatient surgical centers in the US. Tenet also owns a revenue-cycle
management business, called Conifer. Revenues for the last
twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were in excess of $18
billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
