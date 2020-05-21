Moody's downgrades Tervita to B3, outlook to negative

Toronto, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Tervita Corporation's (Tervita) corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B1, probability of default rating to B3-PD from B1-PD, senior secured notes to B3 from B2, and assigned a speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-3. At the same time the outlook was changed to negative from stable.

"The downgrade reflects a decline in Tervita's credit metrics in 2020 as a result of lower oil production in Western Canada as well as growing risk that the company will struggle to refinance its notes due in December 2021 " said Jonathan Reid, Moody's analyst.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Tervita Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B1-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Tervita Corporation

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Tervita Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Tervita's B3 CFR is constrained by: (1) its exposure to declining drilling and completion activity, which will lead to declining EBITDA and increased financial leverage over the next 12-18 months; (2) increasing refinancing risk since in our view the company faces challenges in accessing the capital market to refinance its US$590 million in senior secured second lien notes that mature in December 2021; (3) concentration in the Transfer, Remediation & Disposal (TRD) and landfill business with little EBITDA coming from other segments; and (4) small size and scale. Tervita is supported by: (1) the high barriers-to-entry of its landfill and TRD facilities through a combination of technical know-how and stringent environmental regulations; (2) its extensive network of fixed facility waste management sites across the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB); (3) significant portion of EBITDA that is tied to production and contracts as well as potential benefits from federal government spending on well abandonment; and (4) adequate liquidity.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The oilfield service sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and oil prices. More specifically, the weaknesses in Tervita's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Tervita remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread and oil prices remaining weak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Tervita of the breadth and severity of the oil demand and supply shocks, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Governance issues taken into considerations in this rating include Tervita's detailed financial reporting that enable good visibility of business conditions, and its financial policies that adequately balance shareholder priorities with those of debtholders.

In accordance with Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology, the rating for the US$590 million senior secured second lien notes is B3, reflecting the amount of priority ranking secured debt in the form of the C$275 million revolving credit facility and loss absorption cushion provided by trade payables and lease rejection claims.

Tervita's liquidity is adequate (SGL-3). Sources of C$40 million compare to uses of C$15 million over approximately the next year. Sources consist of cash on hand of C$32 million as of March 31, 2020 and expected free cash flow of $30 million, less operating cash needs of about $20 million. Uses are C$15 million of revolver outstandings, which are repayable at the maturity of its revolving credit facility in June, 2021. The company has three financial covenants, and there is a possibility that the company could breach the total net leverage covenant towards the end of 2020 or in early 2021 as a result of declining EBITDA. Alternative sources of liquidity are limited as all assets are largely pledged to the secured lenders.

The negative outlook reflects the potential that Tervita may not be able to access the capital markets well in advance of the December 2021 maturity of the US$590 million in in order to refinance its notes prior to them becoming a current liability in December 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Tervita does not refinance its December 2021 notes well in advance, or if liquidity worsens.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company successfully refinances its December 2021 notes and the revolver is renewed for at least several years, a covenant breach becomes unlikely and liquidity remains adequate, adjusted debt/EBITDA is likely to remain below 5x, and industry operating conditions improve materially.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Tervita, based in Calgary, Alberta, is a public oilfield services company that focuses on waste management in the Canadian oil and gas industry. Revenue were C$716 million (excluding Energy Marketing) in 2019.

