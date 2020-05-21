Moody's downgrades Tervita to B3, outlook to negative

Toronto, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
Tervita Corporation's (Tervita) corporate family rating (CFR) to
B3 from B1, probability of default rating to B3-PD from B1-PD,
senior secured notes to B3 from B2, and assigned a speculative grade
liquidity rating of SGL-3. At the same time the outlook
was changed to negative from stable.
"The downgrade reflects a decline in Tervita's credit metrics in
2020 as a result of lower oil production in Western Canada as well as
growing risk that the company will struggle to refinance its notes due
in December 2021 " said Jonathan Reid, Moody's analyst.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Tervita Corporation
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B3-PD from B1-PD
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)
Assignments:
..Issuer: Tervita Corporation
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Assigned SGL-3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Tervita Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Tervita's B3 CFR is constrained by: (1) its exposure to declining
drilling and completion activity, which will lead to declining EBITDA
and increased financial leverage over the next 12-18 months;
(2) increasing refinancing risk since in our view the company faces challenges
in accessing the capital market to refinance its US$590 million
in senior secured second lien notes that mature in December 2021;
(3) concentration in the Transfer, Remediation & Disposal (TRD)
and landfill business with little EBITDA coming from other segments;
and (4) small size and scale. Tervita is supported by: (1)
the high barriers-to-entry of its landfill and TRD facilities
through a combination of technical know-how and stringent environmental
regulations; (2) its extensive network of fixed facility waste management
sites across the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB); (3) significant
portion of EBITDA that is tied to production and contracts as well as
potential benefits from federal government spending on well abandonment;
and (4) adequate liquidity.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The oilfield service sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to demand and oil prices. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Tervita's credit profile have left it vulnerable
to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions
and Tervita remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread and
oil prices remaining weak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as
a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact
on Tervita of the breadth and severity of the oil demand and supply shocks,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
Governance issues taken into considerations in this rating include Tervita's
detailed financial reporting that enable good visibility of business conditions,
and its financial policies that adequately balance shareholder priorities
with those of debtholders.
In accordance with Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) for Speculative-Grade
Companies methodology, the rating for the US$590 million
senior secured second lien notes is B3, reflecting the amount of
priority ranking secured debt in the form of the C$275 million
revolving credit facility and loss absorption cushion provided by trade
payables and lease rejection claims.
Tervita's liquidity is adequate (SGL-3). Sources of
C$40 million compare to uses of C$15 million over approximately
the next year. Sources consist of cash on hand of C$32 million
as of March 31, 2020 and expected free cash flow of $30 million,
less operating cash needs of about $20 million. Uses are
C$15 million of revolver outstandings, which are repayable
at the maturity of its revolving credit facility in June, 2021.
The company has three financial covenants, and there is a possibility
that the company could breach the total net leverage covenant towards
the end of 2020 or in early 2021 as a result of declining EBITDA.
Alternative sources of liquidity are limited as all assets are largely
pledged to the secured lenders.
The negative outlook reflects the potential that Tervita may not be able
to access the capital markets well in advance of the December 2021 maturity
of the US$590 million in in order to refinance its notes prior
to them becoming a current liability in December 2020.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if Tervita does not refinance its December
2021 notes well in advance, or if liquidity worsens.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company successfully refinances its
December 2021 notes and the revolver is renewed for at least several years,
a covenant breach becomes unlikely and liquidity remains adequate,
adjusted debt/EBITDA is likely to remain below 5x, and industry
operating conditions improve materially.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services
Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Tervita, based in Calgary, Alberta, is a public oilfield
services company that focuses on waste management in the Canadian oil
and gas industry. Revenue were C$716 million (excluding
Energy Marketing) in 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jonathan Reid
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Donald S. Carter, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653