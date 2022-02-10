Moody's downgrades Texas-New Mexico Power to Baa1; outlook stable

Approximately $900 million of debt outstanding
New York, February 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Texas-New
Mexico Power Company's (TNMP) Issuer rating to Baa1 from A3 and
senior secured rating to A2 from A1. The outlook is stable.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Texas-New Mexico Power Company
.... Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa1
from A3
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to A2 from A1
....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds,
Downgraded to A2 from A1
Actions:
..Issuer: Texas-New Mexico Power Company
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
"TNMP's rating downgrade reflects our expectation that the
company's financial metrics will be sustained at lower levels that
are more commensurate with Baa1 peers," said Jeff Cassella,
VP- Senior Credit Officer. "In recent years,
TNMP has increased leverage to fund an elevated capital investment program
which caused credit metrics to decline from higher levels historically,"
added Cassella.
TNMP's Baa1 rating reflects its low-risk business profile
as a regulated transmission and distribution (T&D) utility operating
within the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), a regulatory
environment we view to be credit supportive under the purview of the Public
Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT). The regulatory framework allows
for timely recovery of transmission and distribution investments through
the utility's use of cost recovery riders. The rating considers
the company's financial profile which we expect will remain stable over
the next few years including a ratio of cash flow from operations before
working capital changes (CFO pre-W/C) to debt in the 16-17%
range, compared to 18% to 20% or higher historically.
On 21 October 2020, PNM Resources, Inc. (PNMR,
Baa3 stable), the parent of TNMP and Public Service Company of New
Mexico (Baa2 stable), announced an agreement to be acquired by Avangrid,
Inc. (AGR, Baa2 stable) for $7.8 billion,
including $4.3 billion in cash and the assumption of approximately
$3.5 billion of consolidated debt. In December 2021,
the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) rejected a stipulated
agreement between parties in the merger after the transaction had received
all other necessary regulatory approvals, including the PUCT,
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), and the Nuclear Regulatory
Commission (NRC). On 3 January 2022, PNMR and AGR announced
an amendment and extension of their merger agreement to 20 April 2023
and an appeal of the NMPRC decision with the New Mexico Supreme Court.
There is no statutory deadline for the Court to act.
Outlook
TNMP's stable outlook reflects our expectation that the ERCOT regulatory
environment will remain supportive for T&D companies including their
continued ability to use timely transmission and distribution cost recovery
mechanisms. The outlook also assumes that TNMP's planned
capital expenditures will be funded in a balanced manner to maintain the
company's targeted regulated capital structure and maintain current
credit metrics including a ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt in the
16-17% range. The stable outlook also reflects our
view that the outcome of the pending acquisition of PNMR by Avangrid is
unlikely to affect the ratings of TNMP.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
Given the lower financial metrics, an upgrade is unlikely in the
near term. Over the longer term, TNMP could be upgraded if
the regulatory environment under the PUCT becomes more credit supportive
(as evidenced by future rate proceedings), leading to higher returns
and an improved financial profile, such that its ratio of CFO pre-W/C
to debt were to increase to above 18% on a sustainable basis.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
TNMP's rating could be downgraded if the regulatory framework under the
PUCT becomes less credit supportive or predictable resulting in lower
returns or a higher risk of material cost and investment recovery disallowance;
or if credit metrics weaken further, including a ratio of CFO pre-W/C
to debt sustained below 15%.
TNMP is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PNM Resources, Inc.
(PNMR), a regulated utility holding company whose largest subsidiary
is Public Service Company of New Mexico. TNMP is an electric transmission
and distribution utility with nearly 10,000 miles of transmission
and distribution lines serving over 260,000 end-users in
three non-contiguous areas in Texas. Since TNMP's transmission
and distribution services are solely within the Electric Reliability Council
of Texas system, TNMP is regulated by the PUCT and is not subject
to rate regulation by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).
TNMP typically accounts for approximately 30% of PNMR's consolidated
financial results.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
