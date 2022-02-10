Moody's downgrades Texas-New Mexico Power to Baa1; outlook stable

Approximately $900 million of debt outstanding

New York, February 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Texas-New Mexico Power Company's (TNMP) Issuer rating to Baa1 from A3 and senior secured rating to A2 from A1. The outlook is stable.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Texas-New Mexico Power Company

.... Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa1 from A3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to A2 from A1

....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Downgraded to A2 from A1

Actions:

..Issuer: Texas-New Mexico Power Company

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

"TNMP's rating downgrade reflects our expectation that the company's financial metrics will be sustained at lower levels that are more commensurate with Baa1 peers," said Jeff Cassella, VP- Senior Credit Officer. "In recent years, TNMP has increased leverage to fund an elevated capital investment program which caused credit metrics to decline from higher levels historically," added Cassella.

TNMP's Baa1 rating reflects its low-risk business profile as a regulated transmission and distribution (T&D) utility operating within the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), a regulatory environment we view to be credit supportive under the purview of the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT). The regulatory framework allows for timely recovery of transmission and distribution investments through the utility's use of cost recovery riders. The rating considers the company's financial profile which we expect will remain stable over the next few years including a ratio of cash flow from operations before working capital changes (CFO pre-W/C) to debt in the 16-17% range, compared to 18% to 20% or higher historically.

On 21 October 2020, PNM Resources, Inc. (PNMR, Baa3 stable), the parent of TNMP and Public Service Company of New Mexico (Baa2 stable), announced an agreement to be acquired by Avangrid, Inc. (AGR, Baa2 stable) for $7.8 billion, including $4.3 billion in cash and the assumption of approximately $3.5 billion of consolidated debt. In December 2021, the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) rejected a stipulated agreement between parties in the merger after the transaction had received all other necessary regulatory approvals, including the PUCT, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). On 3 January 2022, PNMR and AGR announced an amendment and extension of their merger agreement to 20 April 2023 and an appeal of the NMPRC decision with the New Mexico Supreme Court. There is no statutory deadline for the Court to act.

Outlook

TNMP's stable outlook reflects our expectation that the ERCOT regulatory environment will remain supportive for T&D companies including their continued ability to use timely transmission and distribution cost recovery mechanisms. The outlook also assumes that TNMP's planned capital expenditures will be funded in a balanced manner to maintain the company's targeted regulated capital structure and maintain current credit metrics including a ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt in the 16-17% range. The stable outlook also reflects our view that the outcome of the pending acquisition of PNMR by Avangrid is unlikely to affect the ratings of TNMP.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Given the lower financial metrics, an upgrade is unlikely in the near term. Over the longer term, TNMP could be upgraded if the regulatory environment under the PUCT becomes more credit supportive (as evidenced by future rate proceedings), leading to higher returns and an improved financial profile, such that its ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt were to increase to above 18% on a sustainable basis.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

TNMP's rating could be downgraded if the regulatory framework under the PUCT becomes less credit supportive or predictable resulting in lower returns or a higher risk of material cost and investment recovery disallowance; or if credit metrics weaken further, including a ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt sustained below 15%.

TNMP is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PNM Resources, Inc. (PNMR), a regulated utility holding company whose largest subsidiary is Public Service Company of New Mexico. TNMP is an electric transmission and distribution utility with nearly 10,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines serving over 260,000 end-users in three non-contiguous areas in Texas. Since TNMP's transmission and distribution services are solely within the Electric Reliability Council of Texas system, TNMP is regulated by the PUCT and is not subject to rate regulation by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). TNMP typically accounts for approximately 30% of PNMR's consolidated financial results.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jeffrey F. Cassella

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Infra Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Infra Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

