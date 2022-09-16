Moody's downgrades Texas State Technical College System's (TX) issuer and revenue bond ratings to A2 and assigns A2 to Series 2022A; outlook revised to negative

New York, September 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the Texas State Technical College System's (TX) (TSTCS) issuer and debt ratings to A2 from A1. Concurrently, an A2 rating has been assigned to the proposed $369 million Revenue Financing System Improvement Bonds, Series 2022A. The bonds are expected to be fixed rate and with a final maturity of 2062. At fiscal year-end 2021, TSTCS recorded $136 million in outstanding debt. The outlook has been revised to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of TSTCS's issuer rating to A2 from A1 reflects a substantial nearly 3x increase in debt, with concurrent rising leverage and debt service. The negative outlook reflects execution risks associated with the sizable capital improvement plan among multiple campuses across the state, including the need to complete projects on time and on budget as well as achieve revenue growth targets to absorb additional debt service. Favorably, approximately half of the incremental debt service for the Series 2022A bonds (CCAP, formerly known as TRB) is expected to be reimbursed by the State of Texas (Aaa stable), partially mitigating the risk of such a material increase in leverage. Financial management has historically been strong, bolstering management credibility. However, this expansion plan also reflects increased risk around financial strategy and risk management, a governance consideration and a contributing driver of this rating action.

The A2 issuer rating remains supported by TSTCS's important role within the State of Texas as a technical vocational education provider with ten locations across the state. Strong operating and capital support from the State of Texas, amounting to approximately 60% of operating revenue, underpins credit quality. The system has strong links to Texas Workforce Commission and does regular programmatic reviews and adjustments to align with state goals. If the system is successful in the execution of its plan, its importance to the state, and stability of state support, will further increase. The system has historically achieved favorable operating results, although recent performance has narrowed, with projected use of reserves to fill core budget gaps in 2022 and 2023. This thinner performance and use of reserves, which are already moderate, exacerbates execution risk of the plan.

The A2 for the system's revenue bonds incorporates the A2 issuer level rating and a moderately broad pledge of tuition and other revenue, including certain fund balances.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook acknowledges execution risk of the plan over the next several years, with the need to achieve favorable outcomes in enrollment and post-graduate student success in order to grow revenue in support of debt service. With thin operating performance, the current inflationary environment adds additional risks to the system's budgetary outlook. The outlook could revert to stable if the system is able to evidence successful execution of its capital improvement plans with indications of meeting budgetary targets to absorb incremental debt service.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained improvement in operating performance and debt affordability from operations

- Over time, reduction in leverage - Material growth in unrestricted reserves, providing a greater cushion for leverage and operations

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to successfully execute capital plan on time and on budget

- Failure to meet revenue growth targets, both from state and student generated revenue, or evidence of an ongoing budget gap - Additional borrowing, given already high leverage levels

LEGAL SECURITY

The system's revenue financing system debt carries a broad pledge of revenue, including tuition, fees, auxiliary revenue, and certain unappropriated funds and reserve balances. The pledge excludes state appropriations and other restricted funds. A rate covenant requiring the university to set Pledged Revenues sufficient to meet financial obligations for the prior fiscal year relating to the Revenue Financing System provides additional bondholder security. Pledged Revenues in fiscal 2021 totaled $54.7 million, providing over 2.0x coverage to proforma debt of $27 million in maximum annual debt service (MADS).

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds from the bonds will be used to finance acquisition, construction, and improvements of buildings in seven campus locations, and to pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The TSTCS is coeducational two-year institution of higher education with a focus on technical vocational education, emphasizing specialized advanced and emerging technical and vocational areas for certificates or associated degrees. The ten locations around the state are in Waco, Harlingen, Marshall, Sweetwater, Abilene, Brownwood, Breckenridge, North Texas, Fort Bend County, and a higher education center at Williamson County. Fiscal 2021 Moody's adjusted operating revenues totaled $200 million and overall enrollment in fall 2021 was 10,109 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Yunie Chang

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Rachael McDonald

Additional Contact

Housing

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

