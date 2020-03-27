Moody's downgrades Thai Oil to Baa2; outlook remains negative

Singapore, March 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Thai Oil Public Company Limited's
senior unsecured debt ratings to Baa2 from Baa1.
At the same time, Moody's has downgraded (1) the provisional
senior unsecured rating on the global medium-term note program
co-issued by both Thai Oil and its wholly-owned subsidiary,
Thaioil Treasury Center Company Limited (Thaioil TC), to (P)Baa2
from (P)Baa1; and (2) the rating on Thaioil TC's backed senior
unsecured notes, which are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed
by Thai Oil, to Baa2 from Baa1.
The outlook on all ratings remains negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The downgrade reflects our expectation that Thai Oil's credit
metrics are unlikely to improve to levels appropriate for its previous
ratings over the next 12 months," says Vikas Halan,
a Moody's Senior Vice President.
Thai Oil's ability to delever organically through higher earnings
is constrained by the weak outlook for refined products in 2020,
as demand for fuels will decline significantly owing to unprecedented
travel restrictions and slowing economic activity caused by the coronavirus
outbreak. While the company's plan to monetize some of its
non-core assets could help contain further increases in its net
borrowings, these initiatives are subject to market conditions and
will be challenging to execute on a timely basis.
Moody's expects Thai Oil's leverage will remain elevated as
it continues executing on its large-scale project to expand and
upgrade its refinery, scheduled for completion in 2023. Adjusted
net borrowings increased to THB41.2 billion in 2019 from THB7.7
billion in 2018, and will increase further over the next three years
as capital spending will total about THB126 billion.
The extension of crude payment terms with PTT Public Company Limited (PTT,
Baa1 positive) to 90 days from the current 30 days, once finalized,
could release additional working capital for Thai Oil to partially fund
its capital spending requirements. However, the recent plunge
in crude prices has lowered the amount of funds available from this facility,
which will result in higher net borrowings at Thai Oil than Moody's
earlier expectations. Under Moody's base case scenario for
crude prices to average $40-$45 per barrel in 2020,
working capital inflow is estimated to be around $700 million,
against Moody's earlier expectations of $1 billion.
"The negative outlook also reflects the uncertainty around the extent
of deterioration in Thai Oil's financial profile stemming from the
coronavirus outbreak, as the severe contraction in demand for transportation
fuels could depress refining margins and lead to refiners such as Thai
Oil cutting throughput rates, which will hurt earnings and cash
flows," says Halan, who is also Moody's Lead Analyst
for Thai Oil.
In Moody's base case scenario, the effects from the virus will persist
into the second quarter of 2020, with improving economic fundamentals
in the second half of the year. Under this scenario, Moody's
expects Thai Oil's (1) adjusted EBITDA will be around THB14-16
billion in 2020 and THB24-27 billion in 2021, after accounting
for inventory valuations from the change in crude prices; and (2)
RCF/adjusted net debt over the next 12 months will range between 8%-12%.
However, in a downside scenario where economic weakness persists
longer, Moody's expects Thai Oil's adjusted EBITDA will
be 20%-30% lower than the base case scenario and
RCF/adjusted net debt will fall below 8%.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The oil & gas sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to demand and oil prices.
More specifically, the weaknesses in Thai Oil's credit profile have
left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions, and Thai Oil remains vulnerable to the outbreak
continuing to spread and oil prices remaining weak. Moody's regards
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental,
social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact
on Thai Oil of the breadth and severity of the oil demand and supply shocks,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
The Baa2 ratings incorporate a two-notch uplift to reflect (1)
PTT's willingness to provide working capital and intercompany funding
support to reduce Thai Oil's financial burden as it carries out the large-scale
refinery expansion; and (2) the likelihood of PTT providing extraordinary
credit support in a situation of stress.
As its flagship refinery, Thai Oil is strategically important to
PTT's downstream oil business, and there is close operational and
financial integration between the two companies.
In terms of ESG factors, the ratings consider the following:
(1) Thai Oil has material exposure to carbon transition risk, given
its refining operations. The global efforts to transition to low-carbon
energy will gradually lower demand for petroleum products in coming decades.
This risk is somewhat mitigated by the company's product offtake by PTT,
and its growing petrochemical business.
(2) Thai Oil is exposed to social risk in terms of responsible production
and health and safety issues. This social risk is mitigated by
the company's long operational track record, and the absence of
major incidents.
(3) In terms of governance risk, Thai Oil's ownership is concentrated
in its largest shareholder, PTT, which held a 47.5%
stake as of 31 December 2019. However, this risk is largely
mitigated by Thai Oil's status as a listed company, its majority
independent board and the track record of support from PTT. Thai
Oil also provides a high degree of transparency in its operations and
capex plans through detailed quarterly updates and regular investor communications.
Thai Oil's liquidity profile is strong. At 31 December 2019,
the company held cash and short-term investments of THB76.9
billion compared to total reported debt of THB118 billion, of which
THB2.9 billion will come due over the next 12 months.
An upgrade of Thai Oil's Baa2 ratings is unlikely over the next 12-18
months, given the negative outlook.
Nevertheless, the outlook on the ratings could return to stable
if Thai Oil reduces the amount of debt needed to fund its capital spending,
and if there is an improvement in the refining margin environment in Asia,
such that the company's credit metrics remain appropriate for its ratings.
Specific credit metrics that could support the outlook returning to stable
include retained cash flow (RCF)/adjusted net debt rising above 10%,
and adjusted EBITDA/interest above 3x on a sustained basis.
On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Thai Oil's
ratings if (1) refining and petrochemical margins in Asia trend lower
than Moody's expectations, resulting in depressed earnings
and operating cash flows; (2) the company fails to contain the increase
in its net borrowings during the project phase; (3) Thai Oil faces
material operational disruptions at its plant or delays in executing its
refinery expansion project; or (4) Thai Oil stretches its balance
sheet for capital investments or increases shareholder returns,
which would point towards a more aggressive financial policy.
Specifically, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if RCF/adjusted
net debt fails to improve above 10% or adjusted EBITDA/interest
is below 3x.
A significant reduction in PTT's ownership of Thai Oil, or a material
change in the supply and offtake agreements within PTT group that is detrimental
to Thai Oil, would also be negative for the ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing
Industry published in November 2016. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Thai Oil Public Company Limited is a refiner and supplier of petroleum
products in Thailand. The company operates the largest complex
refinery in the country, with a nameplate capacity of 275 thousand
barrels per day (bpd), or around 22% of the country's domestic
crude refining capacity.
As of 31 December, the company was 47.5% owned by
PTT Public Company Limited (Baa1 positive), which in turn is 51.1%
owned by the Government of Thailand (Baa1 positive).
