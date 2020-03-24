Moody's downgrades Thames Water and confirms ratings of Kemble

London, 24 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded to
Baa2 from Baa1 the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of Thames Water Utilities
Ltd. (Thames Water). Concurrently, Moody's has
downgraded Thames Water Utilities Finance Plc's senior secured (Class
A) debt rating to Baa1 from A3 and its subordinated (Class B) debt rating
to Ba1 from Baa3. The outlook on the ratings is stable.
Moody's has confirmed the B1 senior secured rating of Thames Water
(Kemble) Finance PLC (Kemble Water). The outlook on the rating
is stable.
These rating actions conclude the rating review initiated on 20 December
2019, following publication by the Water Services Regulation Authority
(Ofwat), the economic regulator for water companies in England and
Wales, of its final determination for the forthcoming five-year
regulatory period, commencing on 1 April 2020 (AMP7).
A complete list of affected ratings appears at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATINGS RATIONALE -- THAMES WATER
Today's rating actions follow Thames Water's decision to accept
Ofwat's final determination for AMP7. The downgrades take into
account (1) the significant cut in allowed wholesale returns to ca.
2.42% real in cash terms, compared with 3.6%
in the current AMP6 regulatory period, (2) material revenue reductions
as a result of operational underperformance in AMP6, (3) challenging
performance targets in AMP7 that Moody's expects to result in further
financial penalties, and (4) credit negative changes to financial
policy, as evidenced by an increase in RPI-linked debt and
swap restructurings that weaken the effectiveness of Thames Water's
covenants.
Moody's expects that Thames Water will have an adjusted interest coverage
ratio (AICR) of around 1.3x over the AMP7 period and leverage,
measured by adjusted net debt to regulatory capital value (RCV) above
80%, weaker than Moody's revised guidance for a Baa1
CFR of at least 1.4x and no more than 80%, respectively.
Thames Water's Baa2 CFR reflects, as positives, (1)
stable cash flow from the provision of monopoly water and wastewater services
under a well-established, transparent and predictable regulatory
regime, (2) debt structural features, including distribution
lock-up covenants, dedicated liquidity, and intercreditor
and security arrangements, which provide additional creditor protection
for event risk and enhance recovery prospects in an event of default,
and (3) lower average cost of debt and less risk in relation to derivative
contracts than highly-leveraged peers.
However, the CFR is constrained by (1) relatively high financial
leverage, (2) a track record of weak operational performance with
associated financial penalties and (3) regulatory and financing decisions
that temporarily increase headroom to Thames Water's dividend lock-up
covenants in AMP7, weakening creditor protections.
Thames Water has recently executed GBP2.1 billion of new RPI-linked
swaps that will allow it to defer a portion of interest payable from AMP7
into later periods, improving cash flow and Moody's AICR at
the price of increasing the mismatch between the company's CPI-linked
RCV and RPI-linked debt in AMP8. Moody's regards this
as indicative of an increased tolerance for financial risk, a credit
negative.
The Baa1 rating of the Class A bonds reflects the strength of the debt
protection measures for this class of bonds and their senior position
in the cash waterfall and following any enforcement of security,
and the issuer's low probability of default. However, the
rating of the Class A bonds also factors in super-senior obligations
which would rank ahead of the senior notes in a default scenario,
as well as the subordinated Class B debt which, while contractually
subordinated, serve to reduce the operator's financial flexibility.
The Ba1 rating of the Class B bonds reflects the same default probability
as factored into the Baa2 CFR but also Moody's expectation of a
heightened loss severity for the Class B debt following any default,
given its subordinated position.
RATINGS RATIONALE -- KEMBLE
Confirmation of Kemble's B1 senior secured rating reflects a deterioration
in the credit quality of the consolidated Kemble group, offset by
management action to increase near-term cash flows and reduce the
risk of dividend lock-ups at Thames Water.
In addition to the considerations for Thames Water, the rating of
Kemble reflects (1) higher leverage because of GBP1.1 billion of
additional debt at the holding company, (2) the terms of the Thames
Water financing structure, which includes various cash-trapping
provisions, and (3) provisions of Thames Water's licence that
could limit the operating company's ability to make payments to
Kemble.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that, despite
operational underperformance and expenditure above regulatory allowances,
Thames Water will achieve an AICR of around 1.3x, on average,
over AMP7, and maintain net debt/RCV of 80-85%,
including Moody's adjustments.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
Thames Water's ratings could be upgraded if the company achieved
significantly improved operational performance, supporting an AICR
sustainably above 1.4x and net debt/RCV below 80%.
The ratings could be downgraded if operational performance was below Moody's
expectations, and in particular if its AICR was expected to fall
below 1.2x, or if net debt/RCV rose above 85%.
Given structural subordination, an upgrade of Kemble is not anticipated.
Kemble's rating could be downgraded if the rating of Thames Water were
downgraded, or if weaker cash flow at Thames Water meant that financial
or rating triggers limiting dividend payments were more likely to be triggered.
Financial triggers in Thames Water's financing structure include (1) Class
A RCV gearing in excess of 75% or senior RCV gearing in excess
of 85%, or (2) Class A adjusted interest cover ratio below
1.30x or senior adjusted interest cover ratio below 1.10x.
Rating triggers include a Class A or corporate rating below Baa3/BBB-
from any agency.
In addition, downward rating pressure at Thames Water and Kemble
Water could result from (1) adoption of more aggressive financial policies,
(2) a significant increase in business risk for the sector as a result
of legal and/or regulatory changes leading to a reduction in the stability
and predictability of regulatory earnings, which in each case are
not offset by other credit-strengthening measures, or (3)
unforeseen funding difficulties.
Thames Water is the largest of the 10 water and sewerage companies in
England and Wales by both RCV and number of customers served. The
company provides drinking water to around nine million customers and sewerage
services to around 15 million customers in London and the Thames Valley.
Kemble Water is the financing subsidiary of Kemble Water Finance Limited,
which owns Thames Water through intermediate holding companies including
Thames Water Limited.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Water Utilities
published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Thames Water Utilities Finance Plc
....Backed senior secured MTN Program,
Downgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)A3
....Backed Subordinate MTN Program,
Downgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Baa3
....Backed Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3
....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa1 from A3
..Issuer: Thames Water Utilities Ltd.
....LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Baa2 from Baa1
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Thames Water (Kemble) Finance PLC
....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at B1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Thames Water (Kemble) Finance PLC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Thames Water Utilities Finance Plc
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Thames Water Utilities Ltd.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Rating Under Review
Graham Taylor
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Neil Griffiths-Lambeth
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454