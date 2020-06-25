Moody's downgrades The Bahamas to Ba2, changes outlook to negative, concluding review for downgrade

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded the Government of The Bahamas' long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings by two notches to Ba2 from Baa3. Moody's also changed the outlook to negative. This concludes the review for downgrade that commenced on 9 April 2020.

The key drivers behind the rating action were:

1. The large shock caused by the coronavirus crisis will weigh significantly on economic and fiscal strength over the medium term;

2. Funding conditions will become more constrained for the government because of larger financing needs.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that given the severity of the coronavirus shock, the government's credit profile will continue to be exposed to downside risks related to the recovery of the tourism sector. This could weigh on a consolidation process that Moody's currently expects will begin in earnest in fiscal 2021/22. Additionally, given its higher borrowing requirements for fiscal 2020/21, the government could face more pronounced liquidity challenges than currently expected.

Moody's has today also lowered The Bahamas' long-term foreign-currency bond ceiling to Baa3 from Baa1 and long-term foreign-currency deposit ceiling to Ba3 from Baa3. The short-term foreign-currency bond ceiling was lowered to Prime-3 from Prime-2, whereas the short-term foreign-currency deposit ceiling was lowered to Not Prime from Prime-3. The Bahamas' long-term local currency country risk ceilings were lowered to A3 from A2.

The long-term foreign-currency bond ceilings for Bahamas - Off Shore Banking Center was lowered to A2 from Aa3, while the long-term foreign-currency deposit ceiling remains at A2. The short-term foreign-currency bond and deposit ceilings for the Off Shore Banking Center are unchanged at Prime-1.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE DOWNGRADE TO Ba2

THE LARGE SHOCK CAUSED BY THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS WILL WEIGH SIGNIFICANTLY ON ECONOMIC AND FISCAL STRENGTH OVER THE MEDIUM TERM

The main driver for the downgrade is the significant negative effect the coronavirus outbreak will have on The Bahamas' economic and fiscal metrics. For The Bahamas, the shock mainly transmits through the sharp decline and potentially prolonged slump in the tourism industry, which represents a sizable proportion of gross value added in the economy as well as a source of government revenue and export earnings. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak to be a social risk under its ESG framework.

Tourism's direct contribution to Bahamian GDP is close to 20% of the total, while its indirect contribution through other sectors represents another estimated 20% of GDP. As a consequence of the outbreak, the country closed its borders in late March, which essentially halted the flow of tourists through the second quarter of 2020. The government imposed additional restrictions on movements on the local population to control the spread of the disease, which will also have a negative impact on overall economic activity. Over the past few weeks, the government has gradually lifted some of those restrictions, and the tourism sector is slated to reopen on July 1. However, some hotels will only restart their operations in the fourth quarter of 2020, likely weighing on tourism flows during the rest of the year. Uncertainty about the resumption of the cruise sector also weighs on the short-term outlook for the tourism sector. Given these dynamics, Moody's expects a loss of over 50% of tourism flows in 2020 relative to 2019, which would lead to a GDP contraction of about 16% to 20%.

Moody's believes that the recovery of the global tourism sector is exposed to potential changes to consumer behavior following the coronavirus outbreak. The performance of the sector will also depend on the speed of the recovery of the airlines industry and ability to service tourist destinations such as The Bahamas. That said, a recovery in 2021 to 60% to 70% of 2019 tourism flows could lead to a GDP expansion of over 10% in The Bahamas. Notwithstanding this expected increase, The Bahamas' medium-term economic performance will likely remain subdued because of pre-existing structural constraints -- such as weak credit growth, high energy costs and weak ease of doing business -- which hinder the sovereign's economic strength.

The large GDP contraction in 2020 will weigh on the fiscal accounts through the fiscal year that ends in June 2021. In the 2020/21 budget that was presented in May, the government estimated a fiscal deficit that would exceed 11% of GDP -- the highest in its history. The large fiscal shortfall reflects a significant loss in revenue, increased capital expenditures to support the economic recovery and reconstruction efforts following the damage caused by Hurricane Dorian in September 2019.

Under Moody's baseline scenario, The Bahamas' debt burden will reach 85% of GDP by June 2021, from 60% in June 2019. Additionally, the government's debt affordability will deteriorate as a consequence of higher interest payments and the loss of revenue, which will push the interest-to-revenue ratio to 22.6% in 2020/21 from 13.5% in 2018/19, although Moody's expects the ratio to decline somewhat in subsequent years as government revenue recovers. Overall, The Bahamas' fiscal strength will materially weaken relative to its prior Baa-rated peers.

Despite significant improvements in fiscal policy credibility and effectiveness -- as denoted by the strengthening of the fiscal policy framework and significant consolidation achieved between 2016/17 and 2018/19 -- The Bahamas' credit profile will now be more vulnerable to climate-related events given its weaker balance sheet. The government has sought to renew some of the instruments that helped to mitigate the short-term financial impact caused by Hurricane Dorian. However, its more limited fiscal space could translate into heightened government and external liquidity pressures should market access become more constrained.

FUNDING CONDITIONS WILL BECOME MORE CONSTRAINED FOR THE GOVERNMENT BECAUSE OF LARGER FINANCING NEEDS

Following the intensification of the coronavirus crisis in March 2020, The Bahamas' sovereign bond spreads widened significantly. The yield on its 2028 global bond reached 11.6% in May but has since stabilized around 8.2%. Even at this lower level, The Bahamas' bond yields are still higher than historical levels of around 6%. This points to more constrained market access and, should these bond spreads remain at these levels, it would increase government liquidity risks and place additional pressure on debt affordability metrics.

Moody's forecasts government borrowing needs will exceed 17% of GDP in 2020/21, above historical levels of about 7% of GDP. About 5% of GDP corresponds to principal repayments, most of which are due to reliable domestic sources. Moreover, because of the loss in tourism flows, The Bahamas' external accounts will deteriorate in 2020 and lead to a reduction in its foreign exchange reserves. Consequently, the government plans to finance a large share of its borrowing needs -- over 11% of GDP -- via external sources.

Moody's expects the government will be able to fund part of its financing requirements through official creditors, including multilateral institutions. However, the authorities have stated that an important portion of the funding needs will have to be financed through external bond issuances, which will likely prove more expensive than historically and add pressure to debt affordability metrics.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

Given the severity of the crisis, downside risks to the credit profile will remain over the next two years. There is still significant uncertainty about the strength and speed of the recovery of the global tourism sector. If in particular the recovery in 2021 is weaker than Moody's expects, this would put additional pressure on government revenue and further erode the government's fiscal strength. Moody's also considers that prospects for debt stabilization are highly susceptible to economic performance in 2021 and 2022.

There is also a risk that market sentiment towards The Bahamas does not improve enough to enable the government to finance its larger funding needs through 2021/22. While the favorable maturity profile mitigates some risks related to government liquidity (the next global bond is not due until 2024), limited market access could create external liquidity pressures.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental risks are a key concern for The Bahamas because it is located in the so-called Hurricane Belt (as reflected by the occurrence of Hurricane Dorian in September 2019). In addition, The Bahamas is exposed to rising sea levels, with 72% of its land being low lying or within five meters above sea level.

Social risks are material for The Bahamas. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak to be a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Additionally, while unemployment rates have remained high over the past decade, in particular for the younger segment of the labor force, labor market conditions had improved in recent years. The coronavirus crisis is likely to weigh significantly on employment levels in the short term. This will increase pressure on government finances, which will also be stretched out in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Governance risks are not a source of constraint to The Bahamas' credit profile. The country showcases a stable political environment, underpinned by a general consensus around key policy issues. The government's small size may limit policy implementation, which Moody's has taken into consideration in the country's institutions and governance strength assessment. Moreover, improvements in the fiscal policy framework in recent years have improved the government's credibility in responding to shocks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, a rating upgrade is unlikely. The outlook could be changed to stable if the government were to successfully finance its larger borrowing requirements for fiscal 2020/21 and a recovery in the tourism supports growth and budgetary revenues. Additionally, the implementation of fiscal and economic policies that support a fiscal consolidation process and the stabilization of the debt trend over the coming years would be credit positive.

Negative rating pressure would emerge should the government face heightened liquidity pressures that limited its ability to fund its larger fiscal deficits in 2020/21 and 2021/22 and caused a more material decline in foreign exchange reserves. Finally, if prospects for debt trend stabilization beyond 2020/21 were to weaken, due to poor economic growth or limited fiscal consolidation, additional credit-negative pressures would emerge.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 33,333 (2019 Estimate) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 0.6% (2019 Estimate) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 2.3% (2019 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -1.7% (2019 Estimate) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 1.2% (2019 Estimate) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 24.4% (2019 Estimate)

Economic resiliency: baa3

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 22 June 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Bahamas, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have materially decreased. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially decreased. The issuer has become more susceptible to event risks.

