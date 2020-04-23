Moody's downgrades The Chefs' Warehouse CFR to B2 from B1; outlook changed to negative

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today downgraded The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc.'s ("Chefs'") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B1 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD. In addition, Moody's downgraded Chefs' senior secured bank credit facility to B2 from B1. Chef's Speculative Grade Liquidity was also downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

"Chefs' operating performance will weaken as its core customer base, independent restaurants, come under significant pressure as a result of widespread restaurant closures in response to COVID-19" said Vice President, Christina Boni. Chef's niche focus on independent operators and modest scale relative to the industry leaders leave it more vulnerable to the weakening financial health of its customers as its adjusts its cost structure to meet lower demand levels", Boni added.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The food distribution sector is highly exposed to the restaurant sector, one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to widespread unit closures, consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, Chefs' Warehouse remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on Chefs' Warehouse of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. B2 corporate family rating reflects its adequate liquidity as supported by its approximately $175 million of cash following borrowing under its revolving credit facility. The rating also reflects its position as a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company benefits from serving customers a product portfolio with a deep selection of specialty and center-of-the-plate food products that differentiates its offering from the larger, traditional broadline foodservice distributors. The company has been able to command solid operating margins relative to its peers. Nonetheless, its scale is remains modest as revenue and EBITDA are much smaller than its relative public company foodservice industry peers. A key credit constraint is the risk that Chefs' customer base may shrink as a result of the current widespread restaurant closures. Chef's niche focus is to independent operators who Moody's views as having riskier credit profiles with weaker liquidity providing them with less ability to withstand their closure in response to COVID-19. Acquisitions have historically been integral to its growth.

The company's speculative grade liquidity rating was downgraded from an SGL-3 to SGL-2 based on its revolver being almost fully accessed combined with expected deterioration in its internally generated cash flow. Its adequate liquidity is supported by its cash position of approximately $175 million in March 2019 following a $100 million draw on its revolver.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that Chefs' operating performance and credit metrics will remain under considerable pressure given its exposure to independent restaurants which are expected to be hurt by the disruption of COVID-19 and the ensuing weakness in consumer demand.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could result in an upgrade include an ability to increase its scale while maintaining debt to EBITDA around 4.5 times and EBITA to interest above 2.25 times on a sustained basis. An upgrade would also require Chefs' maintaining at least good liquidity.

Factors that could result in a downgrade include leverage on a debt to EBITDA basis of around 5.5 times or EBITA coverage of interest below 1.75 times on a sustained basis. A deterioration in liquidity for any reason could also result in a downgrade. The ratings could also be negatively impacted in the event Chefs' financial strategy towards acquisitions or shareholder returns became more aggressive.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. distributes specialty food products to menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos, and specialty food stores in the United States and Canada. The company generated net sales of $1.6 billion for the twelve months ended December 27, 2019.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

