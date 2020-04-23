Moody's downgrades The Chefs' Warehouse CFR to B2 from B1; outlook changed to negative

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
downgraded The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc.'s ("Chefs'") Corporate
Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B1 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR)
to B2-PD from B1-PD. In addition, Moody's downgraded
Chefs' senior secured bank credit facility to B2 from B1. Chef's
Speculative Grade Liquidity was also downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2.
The outlook was changed to negative from stable.
"Chefs' operating performance will weaken as its core customer base,
independent restaurants, come under significant pressure as a result
of widespread restaurant closures in response to COVID-19" said
Vice President, Christina Boni. Chef's niche focus
on independent operators and modest scale relative to the industry leaders
leave it more vulnerable to the weakening financial health of its customers
as its adjusts its cost structure to meet lower demand levels",
Boni added.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B2 from B1
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The food distribution
sector is highly exposed to the restaurant sector, one of the sectors
most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to widespread
unit closures, consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
Chefs' Warehouse remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to
spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on Chefs'
Warehouse of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad
deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. B2 corporate family rating reflects
its adequate liquidity as supported by its approximately $175 million
of cash following borrowing under its revolving credit facility.
The rating also reflects its position as a premier distributor of specialty
food products in the United States and Canada. The company benefits
from serving customers a product portfolio with a deep selection of specialty
and center-of-the-plate food products that differentiates
its offering from the larger, traditional broadline foodservice
distributors. The company has been able to command solid operating
margins relative to its peers. Nonetheless, its scale is
remains modest as revenue and EBITDA are much smaller than its relative
public company foodservice industry peers. A key credit constraint
is the risk that Chefs' customer base may shrink as a result of
the current widespread restaurant closures. Chef's niche
focus is to independent operators who Moody's views as having riskier
credit profiles with weaker liquidity providing them with less ability
to withstand their closure in response to COVID-19. Acquisitions
have historically been integral to its growth.
The company's speculative grade liquidity rating was downgraded
from an SGL-3 to SGL-2 based on its revolver being almost
fully accessed combined with expected deterioration in its internally
generated cash flow. Its adequate liquidity is supported by its
cash position of approximately $175 million in March 2019 following
a $100 million draw on its revolver.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that Chefs' operating performance
and credit metrics will remain under considerable pressure given its exposure
to independent restaurants which are expected to be hurt by the disruption
of COVID-19 and the ensuing weakness in consumer demand.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could result in an upgrade include an ability to increase
its scale while maintaining debt to EBITDA around 4.5 times and
EBITA to interest above 2.25 times on a sustained basis.
An upgrade would also require Chefs' maintaining at least good liquidity.
Factors that could result in a downgrade include leverage on a debt to
EBITDA basis of around 5.5 times or EBITA coverage of interest
below 1.75 times on a sustained basis. A deterioration in
liquidity for any reason could also result in a downgrade. The
ratings could also be negatively impacted in the event Chefs' financial
strategy towards acquisitions or shareholder returns became more aggressive.
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. distributes specialty food products
to menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments,
country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools,
bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines,
casinos, and specialty food stores in the United States and Canada.
The company generated net sales of $1.6 billion for the
twelve months ended December 27, 2019.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution &
Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
