Moody's downgrades The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc.'s preferred shares to A3 from A2

New York, December 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded the outstanding preferred shares issued by The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) to A3 from A2. As of November 30, 2022, total preferred shares outstanding were approximately $100 million.

Issuer: Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc.

....Series G, Downgraded to A3; previously Assigned A2

....Series C, Downgraded to A3; previously Affirmed A2

....Series E, Downgraded to A3; previously Affirmed A2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to A3 principally reflects deterioration in GGT's risk-adjusted asset coverage (RAAC) driven by the sharp decline in the fund's net asset value (NAV) this year. Year-to-date, GGT's NAV is down 39% far outpacing the decline in the broader equity markets. As a result, GGT's RAAC factor score, which had historically been in the Aa1-Aaa range, has fallen into the A range. While the fund manager has taken some steps to improve the quality of the portfolio, such as increasing the fund's cash position and reducing exposure to investments viewed as especially vulnerable in this environment, the significant decline in GGT's risk-adjusted asset coverage has weakened the Fund's overall credit profile.

The A3 ratings reflect the fund's low issuer concentration, relatively low sector concentration despite its focus on the multimedia sector, as well as its strong liquidity given that the portfolio consists mainly of exchange-traded equities. These strengths are partly offset by the demonstrated volatility of equities as well as low level of income to support fixed charges. Moody's notes, however, that while, as an equity fund focused on capital appreciation, the portfolio generates relatively little income, the fund typically generates realized gains that amply cover fixed charges.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings on GGT's outstanding preferred shares could be upgraded if there were a sustained improvement in the Fund's risk-adjusted asset coverage either through improved portfolio performance or a reduction in notional portfolio leverage.

Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded if there are further declines in the Fund's risk-adjusted asset coverage, increased concentration in the fund's investment portfolio and/or an increase in the fund's notional preferred share leverage.

RELATIVE PRIORITY OF CLAIM

In addition to assessing the key rating factors described above, Moody's considers the priority of claim of the fund's specific security types and any other qualitative factors relevant to the fund's credit profile. In the case of preferred securities, such as those issued by the Fund, a one-notch downward adjustment from the senior unsecured rating is made, although the Fund has not issued senior debt, to reflect the weaker position of investors holding preferred stock relative to those holding hypothetical senior unsecured debt obligations.

Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GAMCO), is the investment advisor for the fund, responsible for determining the fund's overall investment strategy. At September 30, 2022, GAMCO, through its subsidiaries had approximately $27.6 billion in assets under management.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Closed-End Funds Methodology published in December 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/69686. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

