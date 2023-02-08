Moody's downgrades The LYCRA Company to Caa2; outlook negative

New York, February 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded Eagle Intermediate Global Holding B.V.'s (d/b/a The LYCRA Company) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa2 from Caa1, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD and the company's senior secured notes to Caa2 from Caa1. Its Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating (SGL) is downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3. The rating outlook is changed to negative from stable.

"The rating downgrade reflects the company's tight liquidity, near-term refinancing risk and weak earnings outlook. Although spandex demand will gradually recover with China's reopening this year, the company's liquidity isn't likely to improve in the near future given the expected weak cash flow and one-off expenses. Refinancing risk is high for its EUR250 million senior secured notes due in May 2023. Poor credit metrics, inadequate liquidity and upcoming debt maturity will likely result in a financial restructuring," said Jiming Zou, a Moody's Vice President and Lead Analyst for The LYCRA Company.

The governance factor is a key rating driver. The company's ability to refinance its maturing debt has been compromised by its substantial debt burdens, recent earnings deterioration, the cyclical spandex industry and unfavorable financial market conditions.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Eagle Intermediate Global Holding B.V.

....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD

....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Eagle Intermediate Global Holding B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The LYCRA Company's Caa2 CFR reflects its high debt leverage at about 10x at the end of 2022, weak cash flow generation and near-term debt maturity. The company's earnings weakened in the second half of 2022 as a result of lower demand and price declines driven by China's COVID policies, destocking in the apparel industry and recessionary concerns in the advanced economy. Pressure on earnings will continue in early 2023 given the wide price gap between LYCRA branded spandex and generic spandex. Although demand will recover with China's reopening, tight liquidity presents a risk to working capital deployment, which in turn could impact production and sales volumes in 2023.

A financial restructuring looks likely given the inadequate liquidity, high debt leverage and upcoming debt maturity. The company reported total cash of $45 million and zero availability under its $100 million revolver (unrated) at the end of September 2022. Liquidity improved slightly at the year-end 2022 due to working capital release and other cash support initiatives. However, reduced free cash flow is likely to challenge cash reserves in early 2023. A large share of the company's debt will mature in three months. The company's debt capital mainly comprises $100 million revolving credit facility due in March 2023, EUR250 million senior notes due May 2023 and $690 million senior notes due May 2025.

Litigation in China with its former owner continues to carry a negative effect on the company's credit profile. The maximum residual risk from the legal disputes with its former owner Ruyi is estimated at about $80 million by the LYCRA Company, which is aggressively defending itself in this case.

The LYCRA Company's credit profile is supported by its market leadership in the spandex industry with well-known brands and its long-term relations with textile mills and garment manufacturers. Its premium LYCRAÂ® fiber brand spandex, including LYCRA HyFitÂ® fiber for diapers, account for slighly more than 75% of total sales. The company's continuous R&D efforts, pricing actions, ability to launch new products and strategic plan to shift product mix to higher-margin spandex will support its margins against generic competition and cost inflations. The company's new ownership by Asia investment companies is a positive to former ownership.

The negative outlook reflects our expectation of weak liquidity and a likely financial restructuring to address its debt maturities and high debt leverage.

The rating has also taken into account environmental, social and governance factors. The LYCRA Company's aggressive financial leverage and legal disputes with its prior owner have a negative effect on the rating. The spandex fiber has been one of the sectors severely affected by the global pandemic given its sensitivity to textile and apparel manufacturing. Additionally, the production facilities of spandex process hazardous materials, produces wastes and are subject to environmental, health and safety laws and regulations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded, if the company successfully extends its debt maturities and improves its earnings and liquidity.

The rating could be downgraded, if the company's liquidity deteriorates further or the company fails to refinance its maturing debt. A distressed exchange would be considered a default under Moody's definition.

Eagle Intermediate Global Holding B.V. (The LYCRA Company) is a leading producer of man-made fibers, including spandex, polyester and nylon, which are used by many apparel brands. Its owns well-known brands such as LYCRAÂ® fiber, ELASPANÂ® fiber, COOLMAXÂ® and THERMOLITEÂ®, each of which provides garments with desired functional performance. The company operates eight wholly owned manufacturing and processing facilities in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. In 2021, it generated about $1.2 billion in revenues. The LYCRA Company is owned fully by a group of investors comprised of Lindeman Asia, Lindeman Partners Asset Management, Tor Investment Management, and China Everbright Limited.

