Moody's downgrades Thomas Jefferson University (PA) to A3; outlook is stable

New York, March 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service downgraded Thomas Jefferson University's (TJU) (PA) rating to A3 from A2. The outlook is stable at the lower rating level. The system had $3.3 billion in debt at fiscal yearend 2022.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade to A3 reflects Moody's expectations that operating cashflow margins will likely remain low for several years, which, along with capital spending, will make it difficult to rebuild days cash on hand. The most significant industry-related challenges will be labor costs and the impact on volumes of higher lengths of stay and the ongoing shift to outpatient sites. Lower cashflow combined with a sizable debt issuance last year will keep debt-to-cashflow high even assuming cashflow growth. Also, days cash on hand at the end of the second quarter will decline by fiscal yearend 2023 as the system continues to repay a sizable bank line draw of $250 million at December 31, 2022; days cash will remain modest given high capital spending through 2024. Despite these headwinds, margins are expected to improve from a low point in fiscal 2022 due to a continuation of significant revenue and expense initiatives supported by a centralized and newly streamlined governance structure. A new leadership team will accelerate strategies to optimize and monetize the system's assets, pivoting from a period of rapid growth. TJU's distinctly leading market position in its clinical and academic enterprises, as well as strategies to diversify its insurance business, will provide growth opportunities in a competitive market.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the operating cashflow margin will progressively improve to 2-4% in fiscal years 2023-2025 excluding investment returns. This level will provide adequate covenant headroom. The outlook assumes that days cash on hand (including the health plan) will stabilize around 140 and cash-to-total debt will be about 120%.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Significant and sustained organic growth in operating cashflow margins
- Improved operating and balance sheet leverage metrics
- Growth in liquidity
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Inability to achieve operating cashflow margins of 2-4% (excluding investment income) in fiscal years 2023 through 2025
- Increase in leverage and weakening of debt metrics
- Dilutive growth strategies, acquisitions or mergers
- Decline in days cash on hand below current level
LEGAL SECURITY
Security for the bonds is a gross revenue pledge of the obligated group. Obligated group members include TJU, TJUH System, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Inc., Jefferson University Physicians, Abington Health, Abington Memorial Hospital, Abington Health Foundation, Lansdale Hospital, Aria Health System, Aria Health, Philadelphia University, Kennedy Health System, Inc., Kennedy Health Facilities, Inc., Kennedy University Hospitals, Inc., Kennedy Medical Group, Magee Rehabilitation Hospital, AEHN, Albert Einstein Medical Center, Einstein Community Health Associates, Inc., Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Einstein Practice Plan, Inc., Fornance Physician Services, Montgomery Health Foundation, and Montgomery Hospital. Health Partners Plan is not part of the obligated group but will be a Designated Affiliate.
PROFILE
TJU owns and operates academic facilities, research facilities, acute care hospitals and other health care facilities in the Greater Philadelphia region and New Jersey, and a healthcare insurance plan. The clinical operation includes 18 hospitals, a large outpatient network in two states, and approximately 2,100 employed physicians. The academic operation includes ten colleges located primarily on two campuses in Philadelphia. The insurance operation includes more than 392,000 members.
