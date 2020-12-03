Moody's downgrades Tianqi Lithium to Caa2 following default

Hong Kong, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1 Tianqi Lithium
Corporation's corporate family rating (CFR), and to Caa3 from Caa2
the senior unsecured rating on the bonds issued by Tianqi Finco Co.,
Ltd and guaranteed by Tianqi Lithium.
The ratings outlook remains negative.
In an announcement dated 1 December, Tianqi Lithium stated that
it had on 30 November signed a loan extension agreement with its banks
for a USD1.9 billion term loan facility due 29 November,
extending the maturity to the earlier of 28 December 2020 or the effective
date of an amended loan agreement.
This event constitutes a missed payment default under Moody's definition
as Tianqi Lithium failed to meet its original payment promise and was
granted a maturity extension.
"The downgrade reflects our concern that the absence of a satisfactory
resolution on the term loan restructuring could lower recovery prospects
for creditors," says Gerwin Ho, a Moody's Vice President
and Senior Credit Officer. "The current situation could also
lead to an acceleration of payments relating to the company's other
obligations and impact its operations."
RATINGS RATIONALE
Tianqi Lithium's rating primarily reflects its highly strained capital
structure as a result of its sizeable debt burden, elevated leverage,
weak liquidity and weak financial management.
However, the rating considers the company's solid position in the
lithium chemical industry and good profitability, which are driven
by its supply of low-cost lithium minerals; although these
strengths have been offset by its weak capital structure.
The company's rating is also constrained by its product concentration
in lithium minerals and lithium chemicals, with limited revenue
scale, and exposure to regulatory risks.
Tianqi Lithium's leverage has increased significantly following its acquisition
of a 23.8% stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.
(SQM, Baa1 negative) in December 2018, which brought its total
stake in the company to 25.9%.
Moody's expects Tianqi Lithium's financial leverage — as measured
by total debt to EBITDA and with SQM accounted for on an equity method
basis — will remain elevated above 10x over the next 12 months,
given Moody's expectation of flat EBITDA and continued high debt.
Such high leverage renders the company's capital structure untenable.
The company's flat EBITDA is attributable to muted lithium chemical
prices that continue to reflect Moody's expectation of supply growth
that could hinder cash flow generation and delay deleveraging.
Tianqi Lithium's liquidity remains weak. At 30 September 2020,
the company's cash reserves — including restricted cash —
of RMB1.3 billion were insufficient to cover its short-term
debt of RMB16 billion, including the USD1.9 billion loan
maturity that was due on 29 November.
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues are material to
the ratings and were assessed as follows.
The company benefits from global trends to reduce carbon emissions,
because lithium is a core input into the manufacture of electric vehicles.
At the same time, its mining and chemical production operations
are exposed to environmental and safety risks. Nonetheless,
Moody's is not aware of any major environmental or safety incidents.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action also reflects the impact on Tianqi Lithium
of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality the event has contributed to.
From a governance perspective, Tianqi Lithium's ownership is concentrated
and only a minority of its board consists of independent directors.
Moreover, the company's debt-funded acquisition of a 23.8%
stake in SQM and inability to arrange refinancing to meet its obligations
reflect weak financial management and an aggressive financial policy.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The negative outlook reflects Moody's concerns over the company's tight
liquidity and ability to arrange timely funding to meet its obligations.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given the negative outlook.
A positive rating action could be considered if the company makes significant
progress on servicing its debt obligations and improves its liquidity
and capital structure, such as a satisfactory restructuring of its
term loan facility.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if principal losses for Tianqi Lithium's
debt holders are likely to increase.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Tianqi Lithium
Corporation is a leading lithium chemicals producer that mines,
makes and sells lithium minerals and lithium chemicals.
The company owns a 51% stake in the Greenbushes lithium mine in
Western Australia. It also owns a 25.9% stake in
Chilean chemical producer, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s)
generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its
ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for
the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy
for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Gerwin Ho
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077