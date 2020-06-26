Moody's downgrades Tibet Financial Leasing to B1; reviews ratings for further downgrade

Hong Kong, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR), issuer rating and senior unsecured rating of Tibet Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. to B1 from Ba2.

In addition, Moody's has downgraded the company's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to b3 from b1.

Moody's has also placed all ratings on review for further downgrade. The previous outlook on the company was negative.

DRIVERS OF RATING ACTION

The rating action follows the company's (1) recent liquidity challenges stemming from the financial difficulties at its largest shareholder Tunghsu Group Co., Ltd., and (2) weak corporate governance and internal control over related party transactions.

Moody's credit assessment also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

Moody's regards Tibet Financial Leasing's weakness in corporate governance and related-party risk as a governance risk under its ESG framework, given the implications for the company's organizational structure and internal controls. Today's action reflects the impact on Tibet Financial Leasing from the governance weakness, and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade and review for further downgrade reflect Moody's concerns over (1) Tunghsu Group's financial difficulties, which have already materially impacted Tibet Financial Leasing's financial position, operations and internal controls, and (2) the uncertainty around the immediate support provided from the Government of the Tibet Autonomous Region to Tibet Financial Leasing.

Tibet Financial Leasing is 48.49% owned by Tunghsu Group, and 29.3% owned by the Government of the Tibet Autonomous Region via the Tibet Autonomous Region Investment Co Ltd, Bank of Tibet Co., Ltd, and Tibet Autonomous Region State-owned Assets Management Company.

Tibet Financial Leasing relies on short-term wholesale funding, including borrowings from banks and other financial leasing companies, to support its long-term leasing business. The resulting mismatch between the tenor of its assets and liabilities exposes it to high refinancing risk. The company's ability to refinance has been negatively affected in the past few months due to the financial difficulties at Tunghsu Group, which has been unable to repay its medium-term notes.

Moreover, Moody's believes Tibet Financial Leasing has weaker than expected corporate governance and internal controls to ringfence related-party transactions. Its assets in and transactions with Tunghsu Group are more than Moody's had initially assumed, which could materially weaken the company's liquidity and solvency if Tunghsu Group goes bankrupt. There is also a high level of uncertainty around the proposed sale of a 51.46% stake in Tunghsu Group to Shijiazhuang State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission from the ultimate parent of Tunghsu Group, Dongxu Optoelectronic Investment Co., Ltd.

Tibet Financial Leasing's B1 CFR incorporates a two-notch uplift based on Moody's assumption of a moderate level of indirect support from and a high level of dependence on the Government of China (A1 stable) via the Government of the Tibet Autonomous Region, in times of need.

While the Government of the Tibet Autonomous Region, as an originator and major shareholder, is required to provide liquidity and capital support to Tibet Financial Leasing, under the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission's regulation on financial leasing companies, it has so far not provided concrete support to Tibet Financial Leasing to enhance its financial position.

Moody's review will focus on (1) the company's ability to enhance its liquidity and refinancing ability; (2) the contagion risk arising from the financial difficulties at Tunghsu Group; (3) the availability of updated financial statements and information related to the company's liquidity position; as well as (4) the ability and willingness of the Government of the Tibet Autonomous Region to provide immediate support, including liquidity and capital, to Tibet Financial Leasing.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given that the ratings are under review for downgrade, an upgrade is unlikely in the near term. Moody's could confirm the company's BCA and ratings if there is evidence that (1) the company has strengthened its liquidity and refinancing ability; (2) Tunghsu Group's financial difficulties are resolved, and (3) the Government of the Tibet Autonomous Region provides concrete support to Tibet Financial Leasing.

Moody's could further downgrade the BCA and ratings if: (1) the company's liquidity and financial position further deteriorate; (2) the Government of the Tibet Autonomous Region is constrained from providing support.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Headquartered in Beijing, Tibet Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. reported unaudited assets of RMB56 billion at the end of September 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Sean Hung, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

