Moody's downgrades Tibet Financial Leasing to B1; reviews ratings for further downgrade

Hong Kong, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR),
issuer rating and senior unsecured rating of Tibet Financial Leasing Co.,
Ltd. to B1 from Ba2.
In addition, Moody's has downgraded the company's Baseline
Credit Assessment (BCA) to b3 from b1.
Moody's has also placed all ratings on review for further downgrade.
The previous outlook on the company was negative.
DRIVERS OF RATING ACTION
The rating action follows the company's (1) recent liquidity challenges
stemming from the financial difficulties at its largest shareholder Tunghsu
Group Co., Ltd., and (2) weak corporate governance
and internal control over related party transactions.
Moody's credit assessment also takes into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) considerations.
Moody's regards Tibet Financial Leasing's weakness in corporate
governance and related-party risk as a governance risk under its
ESG framework, given the implications for the company's organizational
structure and internal controls. Today's action reflects
the impact on Tibet Financial Leasing from the governance weakness,
and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade and review for further downgrade reflect Moody's concerns
over (1) Tunghsu Group's financial difficulties, which have
already materially impacted Tibet Financial Leasing's financial
position, operations and internal controls, and (2) the uncertainty
around the immediate support provided from the Government of the Tibet
Autonomous Region to Tibet Financial Leasing.
Tibet Financial Leasing is 48.49% owned by Tunghsu Group,
and 29.3% owned by the Government of the Tibet Autonomous
Region via the Tibet Autonomous Region Investment Co Ltd, Bank of
Tibet Co., Ltd, and Tibet Autonomous Region State-owned
Assets Management Company.
Tibet Financial Leasing relies on short-term wholesale funding,
including borrowings from banks and other financial leasing companies,
to support its long-term leasing business. The resulting
mismatch between the tenor of its assets and liabilities exposes it to
high refinancing risk. The company's ability to refinance has been
negatively affected in the past few months due to the financial difficulties
at Tunghsu Group, which has been unable to repay its medium-term
notes.
Moreover, Moody's believes Tibet Financial Leasing has weaker
than expected corporate governance and internal controls to ringfence
related-party transactions. Its assets in and transactions
with Tunghsu Group are more than Moody's had initially assumed,
which could materially weaken the company's liquidity and solvency
if Tunghsu Group goes bankrupt. There is also a high level of uncertainty
around the proposed sale of a 51.46% stake in Tunghsu Group
to Shijiazhuang State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission from the ultimate parent of Tunghsu Group, Dongxu Optoelectronic
Investment Co., Ltd.
Tibet Financial Leasing's B1 CFR incorporates a two-notch uplift
based on Moody's assumption of a moderate level of indirect support from
and a high level of dependence on the Government of China (A1 stable)
via the Government of the Tibet Autonomous Region, in times of need.
While the Government of the Tibet Autonomous Region, as an originator
and major shareholder, is required to provide liquidity and capital
support to Tibet Financial Leasing, under the China Banking and
Insurance Regulatory Commission's regulation on financial leasing companies,
it has so far not provided concrete support to Tibet Financial Leasing
to enhance its financial position.
Moody's review will focus on (1) the company's ability to enhance
its liquidity and refinancing ability; (2) the contagion risk arising
from the financial difficulties at Tunghsu Group; (3) the availability
of updated financial statements and information related to the company's
liquidity position; as well as (4) the ability and willingness of
the Government of the Tibet Autonomous Region to provide immediate support,
including liquidity and capital, to Tibet Financial Leasing.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given that the ratings are under review for downgrade, an upgrade
is unlikely in the near term. Moody's could confirm the company's
BCA and ratings if there is evidence that (1) the company has strengthened
its liquidity and refinancing ability; (2) Tunghsu Group's
financial difficulties are resolved, and (3) the Government of the
Tibet Autonomous Region provides concrete support to Tibet Financial Leasing.
Moody's could further downgrade the BCA and ratings if: (1)
the company's liquidity and financial position further deteriorate;
(2) the Government of the Tibet Autonomous Region is constrained from
providing support.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Headquartered in Beijing, Tibet Financial Leasing Co.,
Ltd. reported unaudited assets of RMB56 billion at the end of September
2019.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
