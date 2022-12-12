Moody's downgrades TidalHealth, Inc. (MD) to Baa1; revises outlook to stable

New York, December 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded TidalHealth, Inc.'s (MD) (Tidal) revenue bond rating to Baa1 from A3. The outlook been revised to stable from negative. The system had approximately $230 million of debt outstanding as of fiscal year end 2022.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade to Baa1 reflects the continuation of weaker than anticipated operating performance as a result of elevated labor expenses, which have been exacerbated by the on-going labor shortage and costs associated with the integration of two nearby health systems. That said, the system's strong liquidity metrics will provide a cushion for operations, despite recent investment volatility and payback of Medicare accelerated payments. Further, leverage metrics as measured by cash to debt and debt to revenue will remain solid given manageable capital spending plans. Favorably, TidalHealth will continue to benefit from the revenue predictability of Maryland's Global Budget Revenue (GBR), which will somewhat mitigate disruption from lost volumes associated with the pandemic. The system will also maintain a distinctly leading market share for each of its acute care facilities, which will help drive strong demand for services. Offsetting considerations include recent trends of lower margins, which will be difficult to improve given higher expenses associated with labor recruitment.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook expects operating performance improvement in fiscal 2023, albeit at lower than historical levels, as management's workforce recruitment, retention and productivity strategies take hold. Additionally, Tidal's strong liquidity (net of Medicare accelerated payments) is expected to be maintained given manageable capital spending plans.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Significant and sustained improvement in operating cash flow margin and absolute cash flow
- Improved and sustained liquidity metrics as measured by days cash on hand
- Material enterprise growth
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Inability to make traction towards rebuilding margins during fiscal 2023
- Incremental debt which significantly weakens leverage ratios or material decline in liquidity
- Inability to sustain volumes or significant loss of market share
LEGAL SECURITY
The Series 2015, Series 2020 bonds, are secured by revenues of the obligated group. The Series 2021A and Series 2021B bonds are privately placed and are secured by the obligated group. Additional indebtedness is permitted under certain conditions.
PROFILE
TidalHealth Inc. is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) health system headquartered in Maryland. The system operates a 271-bed flagship hospital and trauma center, TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, located in Salisbury, MD, along with a 139-bed hospital, TidalHealth Nanticoke, in Seaford, DE and the McCready Foundation, a 76-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility and a 28-suite assisted living facility in Crisfield, MD. In addition, the system operates various medical office buildings and outpatient facilities throughout its broad primary service area.
